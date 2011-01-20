« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12560 on: Today at 01:30:51 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:28:40 pm
Was the case in just about every early war, wasn't it the shits mostly ?

It was the case until WWI, when medical advances and industrial armaments meant the two lines finally crossed. Until the Americans brought the flu over with them on the troopships, and disease once more killed more than war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12561 on: Today at 01:39:51 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:26:36 pm
The twitter/internet rumours are that, whilst constructing fortifications, the Russian's accidently dug through a graveyard of cows infected with anthrax.

That one sounds about as plausible as the 2 blokes and a doctor on a yacht blowing up the Nordstrom pipelines. Lets hope the whole story is a load of tosh, after biological next stop is nuclear
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12562 on: Today at 01:45:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:16:25 pm
I love all the in-fighting and violence between the various Russian private armies.

Keep drinking the vodka lads.

Not a fan of private armies, shouldnt be allowed by international law, bad enough when the private sector is involved in things like healthcare and care homes etc never mind wealthy individuals having their own private armies.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12563 on: Today at 01:50:21 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 01:39:51 pm
That one sounds about as plausible as the 2 blokes and a doctor on a yacht blowing up the Nordstrom pipelines. Lets hope the whole story is a load of tosh, after biological next stop is nuclear


It's where anthrax comes from isn't it ?

I kinda hope that it is true (not an attack) because out of everyone the Russians deserve it more.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12564 on: Today at 02:01:26 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 01:45:23 pm
Not a fan of private armies, shouldnt be allowed by international law, bad enough when the private sector is involved in things like healthcare and care homes etc never mind wealthy individuals having their own private armies.
Like they give a shit about international law.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12565 on: Today at 02:09:58 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:50:21 pm

It's where anthrax comes from isn't it ?

I kinda hope that it is true (not an attack) because out of everyone the Russians deserve it more.

Ive no idea where anthrax comes from but I dont want to see it on any battlefield particularly one where both sides posses enough firepower to turn this planet we are all standing on into a glowing ball of molten rock. Putin and Biden aint no JFK and Krushchev either.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12566 on: Today at 02:17:33 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 02:09:58 pm
Ive no idea where anthrax comes from but I dont want to see it on any battlefield particularly one where both sides posses enough firepower to turn this planet we are all standing on into a glowing ball of molten rock. Putin and Biden aint no JFK and Krushchev either.

Now you do ;)

And do not be putting Biden in the same bracket as that paranoid little rat.

As daft as this will sound, it isn't a two sides argument.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12567 on: Today at 02:28:09 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 01:39:51 pm
That one sounds about as plausible as the 2 blokes and a doctor on a yacht blowing up the Nordstrom pipelines. Lets hope the whole story is a load of tosh, after biological next stop is nuclear

It's not so far fetched. Anthrax used to be (and still is in some regions) a fairly common infection in cows. The Russian's were stupid enough to dig trenches into the radiation-contaminated soils of Chernobyl, so I wouldn't put it past them to dig up a field of infected cows (almost inevitably with no form of safety gear).

Obviously, weaponised anthrax in the form of a bomb or some other delivery device is a whole different kettle of fish.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12568 on: Today at 02:35:26 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:17:33 pm
Now you do ;)

And do not be putting Biden in the same bracket as that paranoid little rat.

As daft as this will sound, it isn't a two sides argument.

Biden is no angel, no US president ever is. Even Jimmy I never dropped a single bomb Carter was up to his neck in radicalising muslims to fight against the Soviets in Afghanistan.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12569 on: Today at 02:43:14 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 02:35:26 pm
Biden is no angel, no US president ever is. Even Jimmy I never dropped a single bomb Carter was up to his neck in radicalising muslims to fight against the Soviets in Afghanistan.

And Boom goes the dynamite. The whole "I hope Russia don't think it's a biological attack"-shtick was weird from the start...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12570 on: Today at 02:57:36 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:43:14 pm
And Boom goes the dynamite. The whole "I hope Russia don't think it's a biological attack"-shtick was weird from the start...
I think we could see where this was going after the 'let's hope China save the day' bit...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12571 on: Today at 03:00:15 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 02:35:26 pm
Biden is no angel, no US president ever is. Even Jimmy I never dropped a single bomb Carter was up to his neck in radicalising muslims to fight against the Soviets in Afghanistan.

There you go again.

Afghanis didn't need any radicalising, they were fighting for their lives, just like the Ukrainians are currently doing.
