That one sounds about as plausible as the 2 blokes and a doctor on a yacht blowing up the Nordstrom pipelines. Lets hope the whole story is a load of tosh, after biological next stop is nuclear



It's not so far fetched. Anthrax used to be (and still is in some regions) a fairly common infection in cows. The Russian's were stupid enough to dig trenches into the radiation-contaminated soils of Chernobyl, so I wouldn't put it past them to dig up a field of infected cows (almost inevitably with no form of safety gear).Obviously, weaponised anthrax in the form of a bomb or some other delivery device is a whole different kettle of fish.