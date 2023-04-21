« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 21, 2023, 11:24:21 pm
Quote from: rhysd on April 21, 2023, 11:05:40 pm
Well I hope so. I hope they get fucking blasted to bits out of there and Putin ends up in the Hague.

I just think it's going to be incredibly complicated to get those pieces of shit back to 2013 borders.


I agree with you but it is inevitable that they'll join as soon as the moment presents itself.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 21, 2023, 11:27:47 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 21, 2023, 11:24:21 pm

I agree with you but it is inevitable that they'll join as soon as the moment presents itself.

I do hope so.

Do you think it's possible if they can't fully get the Russians out of there though?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 21, 2023, 11:33:13 pm
Quote from: rhysd on April 21, 2023, 11:27:47 pm
I do hope so.

Do you think it's possible if they can't fully get the Russians out of there though?


All I know is that the Russians have shown themselves to be a toothless bear.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 21, 2023, 11:42:08 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 21, 2023, 11:33:13 pm

All I know is that the Russians have shown themselves to be a toothless bear.

I agree.

I fear they will be stubborn ticks though.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 21, 2023, 11:53:20 pm
Quote from: rhysd on April 21, 2023, 11:42:08 pm
I agree.

I fear they will be stubborn ticks though.

If they push Russia back close to the 2013 borders then Ukraine should be able to sit back and use their artillery range advantage to pick away at Russia and make their position in Ukraine untenable.

The bigger problem is what happens if Russia retreat behind their borders and then continue to launch missile and drone attacks regularly. I'm not sure NATO will be willing to bring in a new member who is still technically under attack, but since Ukraine can't use NATO equipment to attack Russia directly they'll be limited in their ability to prevent those attacks.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 22, 2023, 12:47:04 am
Quote from: Schmidt on April 21, 2023, 11:53:20 pm
If they push Russia back close to the 2013 borders then Ukraine should be able to sit back and use their artillery range advantage to pick away at Russia and make their position in Ukraine untenable.

The bigger problem is what happens if Russia retreat behind their borders and then continue to launch missile and drone attacks regularly. I'm not sure NATO will be willing to bring in a new member who is still technically under attack, but since Ukraine can't use NATO equipment to attack Russia directly they'll be limited in their ability to prevent those attacks.

I agree.

I don't see how anything other than a total Russian defeat allows Ukraine into NATO.

As bad as the Russian army is. I can't see them being 100% beaten in Ukraine. Unless NATO really step up supplies of top notch weapons.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 22, 2023, 12:47:33 am
I saw in the NYT today that approximately 20% of the Russian prisoner soldiers have HIV and were told they had to fight if they wanted HIV medicine. Either die fast or die slow. Jesus
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 22, 2023, 12:53:29 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on April 22, 2023, 12:47:33 am
I saw in the NYT today that approximately 20% of the Russian prisoner soldiers have HIV and were told they had to fight if they wanted HIV medicine. Either die fast or die slow. Jesus

 Prigozhin should be in the electric chair. Along with Putin, Medvedev and many others.

It blows my mind they have been allowed to do and say what they have done. It's one sick country.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 22, 2023, 12:49:20 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on April 21, 2023, 11:53:20 pm
If they push Russia back close to the 2013 borders then Ukraine should be able to sit back and use their artillery range advantage to pick away at Russia and make their position in Ukraine untenable.

The bigger problem is what happens if Russia retreat behind their borders and then continue to launch missile and drone attacks regularly. I'm not sure NATO will be willing to bring in a new member who is still technically under attack, but since Ukraine can't use NATO equipment to attack Russia directly they'll be limited in their ability to prevent those attacks.

I've been rolling the endgame of this around in my head for months.

Ukraine can't really pursue retreating Russian forces across the border, but they can't allow them to regroup and consolidate either. It will probably be a Korean style fortified DMZ; but Ukraine shouldn't have to sacrifice territory for that, and it's a HUGE land border. Only NATO membership may deter Russia from trying again after they've got their breath back and reconstituted their forces.

My main worry is if Putin decides that if he can't have Ukraine, than neither will NATO.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 22, 2023, 03:49:40 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on April 22, 2023, 12:49:20 pm
I've been rolling the endgame of this around in my head for months.

Ukraine can't really pursue retreating Russian forces across the border, but they can't allow them to regroup and consolidate either. It will probably be a Korean style fortified DMZ; but Ukraine shouldn't have to sacrifice territory for that, and it's a HUGE land border. Only NATO membership may deter Russia from trying again after they've got their breath back and reconstituted their forces.

My main worry is if Putin decides that if he can't have Ukraine, than neither will NATO.

Not just the land border, but also the Russian ships to the south, meaning Ukraine need a lot of anti-air. Ukraine have been developing their own tech during the war, long range drones, drone boats, missiles, etc. The hope is that if they can get control of their borders they can make heavy use of NATO intel to keep hitting any military assets in Russia that pose a threat.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 25, 2023, 10:04:44 am
Oh, it's so on.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NQLWE__W_II&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NQLWE__W_II&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 25, 2023, 11:09:16 am
I'd expect that's more of a distraction to suck in Russian forces than anything.  Even at 20km long that is still an easy target for the Russian artillery, drones and airforce.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 25, 2023, 02:33:04 pm
It's the gradual ramping up of pressure though. The Russians were already worried enough that they tried to preempt the attacks. There seems to be a fair bit of panic behind the scenes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 26, 2023, 12:26:05 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on April 25, 2023, 02:33:04 pm
It's the gradual ramping up of pressure though. The Russians were already worried enough that they tried to preempt the attacks. There seems to be a fair bit of panic behind the scenes.
Yes, hopefully it's just one of many flanks that Ukraine are opening up.  The video you linked suggests that's the case but it's hard to know what remaining capabilities Russia has.

As much as I hate to see any infrastructure destroyed I would happily make an exception to see the Crimean bridge collapse into the sea.  As well as largely cutting off Russia from Crimea it would be such a symbolic moment in the war.

If the expected drone/missile bombardment from Ukraine does come it could be a pivotal moment in the war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 26, 2023, 01:10:26 pm
Interesting....


@ZelenskyyUa
I had a long and meaningful phone call with 🇨🇳 President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 26, 2023, 01:11:57 pm
Quote from: Libertine on April 26, 2023, 01:10:26 pm
Interesting....


@ZelenskyyUa
I had a long and meaningful phone call with 🇨🇳 President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.

I guess, seeing how badly this invasion has gone for Russia so far, China is now hedging its bets.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 26, 2023, 02:13:24 pm
I heard George Robertson (ex Labour minister of defence, ex general-secretary of NATO) speak last night on Ukraine. He was excellent, but slightly alarming too.

He doesn't think that Britain and Europe generally have been doing nearly enough to help Ukraine and intimidate Putin. He said we were "at war" with Russia and simply letting Ukraine do our fighting. This wasn't a call to get militarily involved but Robertson thought that we should be replenishing all the munitions we were sending to Ukraine, should be sending more and should have weekly debates on the progress of the war in the House of Commons. This was all part of his strategy for letting Putin know that we were treating this as "our war" too and were absolutely in it for the long term.

He was also disappointed that "the global South" seemed to think this was a "regional conflict" only and that there was no obvious principle at stake. At the same time he thought that the main principle was implicitly being absorbed - that's to say a nuclear-armed state can change the border of its non-nuclear neighbour. The lesson would be learned, he thought, and it would culminate in the shattering of the anti-nuclear proliferation treaty. States would draw the lesson from Ukraine unilaterally giving up its nukes in '94 (when it was the world's third largest nuclear power) and then being invaded and chopped up by Russia.

He was more optimistic on the potential desire - and power - of Russian elites to remove Putin. It wasn't so much the loss of money that hurt them (although those with overseas assets were suffering badly) but the possibility that they'd have to live the rest of their lives without visiting London, Italy and southern France ever again. Freedom of movement was a big thing for the post-Soviet generation.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 26, 2023, 02:20:12 pm
Well I for one wouldn't blame Ukraine if they wanted to rearm with nukes. Might be the only think that checks Russian territorial ambitions in the future.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 26, 2023, 02:41:31 pm
Quote from: Libertine on April 26, 2023, 01:10:26 pm
Interesting....


@ZelenskyyUa
I had a long and meaningful phone call with 🇨🇳 President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.

Very interesting, shame its only taken Xi 14 months to pick up the phone.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 26, 2023, 03:30:15 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 26, 2023, 02:13:24 pm

He was more optimistic on the potential desire - and power - of Russian elites to remove Putin. It wasn't so much the loss of money that hurt them (although those with overseas assets were suffering badly) but the possibility that they'd have to live the rest of their lives without visiting London, Italy and southern France ever again. Freedom of movement was a big thing for the post-Soviet generation.


Hmm, not so sure about that. One of the most surprising things about the past year for me is that Putin seems more secure than ever, despite the huge amount of damage he's doing to Russia, it's economy, military power and reputation. No one is expecting a liberal revolution of course, but it's shocking the extent to which the "deep state" for want of a better term appears to have been hollowed out and there are no apparent mechanisms or forces looking to removing someone who is dragging the country down so much.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 26, 2023, 03:36:23 pm
The problem is getting to the paranoid little freak,one failed attempt and he'd wipe out your entire family line.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 26, 2023, 03:39:20 pm
Quote from: Libertine on April 26, 2023, 03:30:15 pm
Hmm, not so sure about that. One of the most surprising things about the past year for me is that Putin seems more secure than ever, despite the huge amount of damage he's doing to Russia, it's economy, military power and reputation. No one is expecting a liberal revolution of course, but it's shocking the extent to which the "deep state" for want of a better term appears to have been hollowed out and there are no apparent mechanisms or forces looking to removing someone who is dragging the country down so much.

The thing is we just don't know that. Russia's internal politics at the top is so murky that we simply don't know what sort of power struggles are going on behind the scenes. 

It is clear there has been a lot of jostling between Russia's various intelligence and security arms throughout the war. But how much of that jostling is purely to get into Putin's good books, we don't know. People could also be jostling into a position that would keep them secure just in case Putin is no longer around.

It is also unclear who killed Vladan Tatarsky (the Russian pro-War military blogger) the other week, for example. Or who killed Alexander Dugin's daughter in another bombing attack last year. It is also unclear why all sorts of random explosions and fires have started up in all manner of Russian infrastructure and governmental facilities since the war began.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 26, 2023, 04:18:31 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 26, 2023, 02:13:24 pm
I heard George Robertson (ex Labour minister of defence, ex general-secretary of NATO) speak last night on Ukraine. He was excellent, but slightly alarming too.

He doesn't think that Britain and Europe generally have been doing nearly enough to help Ukraine and intimidate Putin. He said we were "at war" with Russia and simply letting Ukraine do our fighting. This wasn't a call to get militarily involved but Robertson thought that we should be replenishing all the munitions we were sending to Ukraine, should be sending more and should have weekly debates on the progress of the war in the House of Commons. This was all part of his strategy for letting Putin know that we were treating this as "our war" too and were absolutely in it for the long term.

He was also disappointed that "the global South" seemed to think this was a "regional conflict" only and that there was no obvious principle at stake. At the same time he thought that the main principle was implicitly being absorbed - that's to say a nuclear-armed state can change the border of its non-nuclear neighbour. The lesson would be learned, he thought, and it would culminate in the shattering of the anti-nuclear proliferation treaty. States would draw the lesson from Ukraine unilaterally giving up its nukes in '94 (when it was the world's third largest nuclear power) and then being invaded and chopped up by Russia.

He was more optimistic on the potential desire - and power - of Russian elites to remove Putin. It wasn't so much the loss of money that hurt them (although those with overseas assets were suffering badly) but the possibility that they'd have to live the rest of their lives without visiting London, Italy and southern France ever again. Freedom of movement was a big thing for the post-Soviet generation.


Torys are in an awkward position.
Sunaks wife has business interests in Moscow, as does the nephew of Camilla Parker Bowles, Ben Elliott, introducer of KGB spies to London society via his company Quintessentially which is also still operating in Moscow.
Not to mention all the donations, deals and dodgy funding many of the rest have enjoyed as they sold us down the river for dear old Vlad.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 27, 2023, 12:05:21 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on April 26, 2023, 04:18:31 pm
Torys are in an awkward position.
Sunaks wife has business interests in Moscow, as does the nephew of Camilla Parker Bowles, Ben Elliott, introducer of KGB spies to London society via his company Quintessentially which is also still operating in Moscow.
Not to mention all the donations, deals and dodgy funding many of the rest have enjoyed as they sold us down the river for dear old Vlad.
And, yet, if you asked the average person on the street I think they'd believe the Tories are stronger on Russia than Labour.  Another Johnson con job.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 28, 2023, 02:35:09 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on April 26, 2023, 02:20:12 pm
Well I for one wouldn't blame Ukraine if they wanted to rearm with nukes. Might be the only think that checks Russian territorial ambitions in the future.
Wouldn't being Nato members essentially make them a nuclear power?
April 28, 2023, 03:46:19 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on April 27, 2023, 12:05:21 am
And, yet, if you asked the average person on the street I think they'd believe the Tories are stronger on Russia than Labour.  Another Johnson con job.

You can thank his allies in the press and BBC, in the end its just the establishment doing what it does.
Russia has long known that chinless wonders from Eton are easily swayed by money and totty.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
April 30, 2023, 04:58:26 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 04:36:18 pm
Quote from: stara on April 30, 2023, 04:58:26 pm
https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1652592385845608448

What they are smoking?

To be fair it worked for them in the past, operation Wembley 77 was a roaring success
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:42:09 pm
Whilst the idea of training Scots up in Siberia is pretty laughable, I do wonder at the outside possibility that the Russians might have something to do with the uptick in dissident republican activity in Northern Ireland which led to the terrorist threat level being raised. Isn't there some historical precedent of the old Soviet Union having an interest in the historical conflict?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:38:56 am
Quote from: stara on April 30, 2023, 04:58:26 pm
https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1652592385845608448

What they are smoking?
The crank did at least refer to them "being at war".  Have they stopped with the charade of it being a "special military operation"?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:59:53 am
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 05:42:09 pm
Whilst the idea of training Scots up in Siberia is pretty laughable, I do wonder at the outside possibility that the Russians might have something to do with the uptick in dissident republican activity in Northern Ireland which led to the terrorist threat level being raised. Isn't there some historical precedent of the old Soviet Union having an interest in the historical conflict?

Germany caused a lot of friction in Ireland during WW1, not sure about Russia though.

Reporting from Ukraine saying today there's some kind of disease outbreak behind Russian lines. Shame.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:40:32 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:59:53 am
Germany caused a lot of friction in Ireland during WW1, not sure about Russia though.

Reporting from Ukraine saying today there's some kind of disease outbreak behind Russian lines. Shame.

Spanish Flu killed more American servicemen in WW1 than enemy action.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:58:30 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:59:53 am
Germany caused a lot of friction in Ireland during WW1, not sure about Russia though.

Reporting from Ukraine saying today there's some kind of disease outbreak behind Russian lines. Shame.

Hope thats not true, the Russians may think its some sort of bio-weapon, China or someone needs to step in and get a peace deal sorted before things get out of hand.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:02:27 pm
China ?

The only thing that they will do is play both sides.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:07:22 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:02:27 pm
China ?

The only thing that they will do is play both sides.

Thats no bad thing when you are trying to  broker a peace deal, they did a good job with The Saudis and Iran.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:24:11 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 12:07:22 pm
Thats no bad thing when you are trying to  broker a peace deal, they did a good job with The Saudis and Iran.

Playing both sides for their own benefit is what I mean.

And unless the Russians agree to fucking off back to Russia,there's no peace to be had.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:26:36 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:40:32 am
Spanish Flu killed more American servicemen in WW1 than enemy action.

The twitter/internet rumours are that, whilst constructing fortifications, the Russian's accidently dug through a graveyard of cows infected with anthrax.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:49:42 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 11:58:30 am
Hope thats not true, the Russians may think its some sort of bio-weapon, China or someone needs to step in and get a peace deal sorted before things get out of hand.
Things have already got out of hand.

What kind of peace deal do you think the Chinese can achieve that no one else has thought of?  It's impossible to broker a deal between two sides when one of them is denying the other's right to exist.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:16:25 pm
I love all the in-fighting and violence between the various Russian private armies.

Keep drinking the vodka lads.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:28:40 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:40:32 am
Spanish Flu killed more American servicemen in WW1 than enemy action.

Was the case in just about every early war, wasn't it the shits mostly ?
