Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 685992 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12480 on: April 5, 2023, 12:37:45 pm »
Quote from: RJH on April  4, 2023, 06:12:09 pm
Dannat was, from 2006 to 2009, Chief of the General Staff - ie the top guy in the British Army.
On paper, it was completely understandable why he was asked to interview.
Ahhh, meritocracy  :o

As for "Godders" Bloom he's just a rent-a-gob that thinks throwing out contrarian views on subjects like gender equality (against) and climate change (denier) is a sport.  I don't think he's even smart enough to have got himself on the Russian payroll before spouting that nonsense about Finland.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12481 on: April 5, 2023, 12:58:00 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on April  5, 2023, 12:37:45 pm
Ahhh, meritocracy  :o

As for "Godders" Bloom he's just a rent-a-gob that thinks throwing out contrarian views on subjects like gender equality (against) and climate change (denier) is a sport.  I don't think he's even smart enough to have got himself on the Russian payroll before spouting that nonsense about Finland.
If history should be teaching anyone anything about Finns, it's that they should never be underestimated. Mistakes made by Sweden, Germany, Russia and now some British 'expert'...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12482 on: April 6, 2023, 08:36:35 am »
Quote from: RJH on April  4, 2023, 06:12:09 pm
Dannat was, from 2006 to 2009, Chief of the General Staff - ie the top guy in the British Army.
On paper, it was completely understandable why he was asked to interview.


Quote from: RJH on April  4, 2023, 06:12:09 pm
Dannat was, from 2006 to 2009, Chief of the General Staff - ie the top guy in the British Army.
On paper, it was completely understandable why he was asked to interview.



I hope he was better at his job 15 years ago. Seems a shocking statement from ex very senior officer. Fully reserve population and masses of artillery. Whats not to love. Welcome Finland.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12483 on: April 6, 2023, 12:34:01 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-65198757
Macron counting on Xi to 'bring Russia to senses'

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to use his influence to help stop Russia's war in Ukraine.

"I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses," he told Mr Xi at the start of talks in Beijing.
Blue sky thinking from Macron  :o
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12484 on: April 6, 2023, 12:39:57 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on April  6, 2023, 12:34:01 pm
Blue sky thinking from Macron  :o
More like pie in the sky, not so much thinking.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12485 on: April 6, 2023, 01:41:06 pm »
Zelensky handled Xi's "peace plan" really well by inviting him to Ukraine to discuss it. If Xi refuses to go to the victim of the invasion, which presumably he never had any intention to, to discuss a peace plan involving that victim, then it shows his plan is nothing but bluster.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12486 on: April 6, 2023, 03:27:16 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on April  6, 2023, 12:34:01 pm
Blue sky thinking from Macron  :o
Will Macron commission some more photos of him in his office on the phone, to celebrate the latest in this preening twats imagined successes? the putin ones were funny as fuck
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12487 on: April 6, 2023, 07:08:00 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on April  6, 2023, 03:27:16 pm
Will Macron commission some more photos of him in his office on the phone, to celebrate the latest in this preening twats imagined successes? the putin ones were funny as fuck
He's a prick; but I cannot get that exited by anything he does because he's not Le Pen.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12488 on: April 6, 2023, 07:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April  6, 2023, 07:08:00 pm
He's a prick; but I cannot get that exited by anything he does because he's not Le Pen.

Yes. Definitely the lesser of two weevils. ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12489 on: April 10, 2023, 09:25:11 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12490 on: April 10, 2023, 10:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 10, 2023, 09:25:11 pm
Hero:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/10/defiant-kremlin-critic-vladimir-kara-murza-likens-his-case-to-stalins-show-trials
I am all but certain that I do not possess the kind of bravery demonstrated by Vladimir Kara-Murza. And, fortunately for me, it is also all but certain that I never will be tested in this way. That Kara-Murza knowingly put himself in such jeopardy is truly heroic.

On the other hand, we have the moral cowards and apologists in the democratic West who are more than willing to provide cover for and assistance to Putin for their own pathetic needs and benefit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12491 on: April 10, 2023, 10:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 10, 2023, 10:13:42 pm
I am all but certain that I do not possess the kind of bravery demonstrated by Vladimir Kara-Murza. And, fortunately for me, it is also all but certain that I never will be tested in this way. That Kara-Murza knowingly put himself in such jeopardy is truly heroic.

On the other hand, we have the moral cowards and apologists in the democratic West who are more than willing to provide cover for and assistance to Putin for their own pathetic needs and benefit.


Whilst accusing others of doing it,for an intelligent species we sure as shit vote to put a lot of dumb and morally bankrupt bastards in charge.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12492 on: April 11, 2023, 07:15:22 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 10, 2023, 10:48:58 pm

Whilst accusing others of doing it,for an intelligent species we sure as shit vote to put a lot of dumb and morally bankrupt bastards in charge.
Speak for yourself! ;D I think most of us at RAWK manage to avoid doing this. Wider society is generally shit at politics and evaluating who will make good political leaders.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12493 on: April 14, 2023, 07:46:25 pm »
The UAE is on team Russia in war against Ukraine Column

The United Arab Emirates helps secure key transactions for the Russian offensive against Ukraine, while Dubai has become a haven for oligarchs targeted by Western sanctions.

On February 25, 2022, the day after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations (UN) Security Council voted on a Western draft resolution calling for the "immediate withdrawal" of Russian troops. Eleven members of the Council approved the document, which was rejected because Russia predictably vetoed it. Surprisingly, however, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), along with China and India, abstained from the vote.

Five days later, undoubtedly due to American pressure, the UAE voted at the UN General Assembly for a resolution "demanding that Russia immediately cease the use of force against Ukraine." But UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) did not alter his supposedly "neutral" stance in the Ukrainian crisis. In actual fact, his country now enables key financial transactions in support of the Russian military campaign, all the while becoming a coveted haven for oligarchs who find themselves targeted by Western sanctions.

Arming and laundering

Any lingering doubts about the UAE's "neutrality" were dispelled in February, during the IDEX international arms fair held in the capital, Abu Dhabi, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Indeed, the Kremlin used the venue to exhibit armored vehicles, combat helicopters and anti-aircraft missiles, all combat-tested in Ukraine and intended for export. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who opened his country's pavilion, welcomed the fact that the UAE has become Russia's chief partner in the Arab world, with "trade up 68% in 2022."

Jean-Pierre Filiu - Historian and professor at Sciences Po Paris

https://www.lemonde.fr/en/russia/article/2023/04/02/uae-is-on-team-russia-in-war-against-ukraine_6021450_140.html
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12494 on: April 14, 2023, 08:25:35 pm »
These are the people fans want owning their football clubs.  :butt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12495 on: April 14, 2023, 09:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 14, 2023, 08:25:35 pm
These are the people fans want owning their football clubs.  :butt

I know. It's tragic.  :(
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12496 on: April 14, 2023, 09:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 14, 2023, 08:25:35 pm
These are the people fans want owning their football clubs.  :butt

They don't associate one with the other though so it's irrelevant to them 🤷
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12497 on: April 15, 2023, 12:07:16 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 14, 2023, 08:25:35 pm
These are the people fans want owning their football clubs.  :butt
They can own THEIR football clubs in THEIR own country, that's fine by me. But not in another country.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12498 on: April 18, 2023, 09:03:49 am »
A quarter of a century imprisonment for Kara-Murza. Why? For opposing the regime and the invasion with words.

https://twitter.com/BBCSteveR/status/1648030476563542017

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12499 on: Yesterday at 11:00:06 am »
Looks like Ukraine have launched their Spring Offensive in the south.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vcIhH1Vmz8I&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vcIhH1Vmz8I&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12500 on: Yesterday at 02:01:38 pm »
I thought the news had gone quiet.  I wonder if there's some sort of news blackout while this happens.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12501 on: Yesterday at 02:31:24 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6h_P1Sec8k

Pretty amazing video of tank action on Russian trenches filmed from a drone. This video has more questions than answers for me. Why would tanks attack within RPG range without infantry support, why do the tanks split up.

But the one take away for me is how poorly equipped and trained the poor Russian soldiers are in this video. They are absolutely lambs to the slaughter. They have no ability to counter the coming threat and in the end it is pretty distressing and sad for the poor individuals led by their political masters.

The video is edited and there is no blood shed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12502 on: Yesterday at 02:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:00:06 am
Looks like Ukraine have launched their Spring Offensive in the south.


I watched that this morning but was surprised to see that the Ukraine subreddit hasn't really acknowledged it at all, despite the upcoming counteroffensive being one of the biggest talking points there. From recent footage it also appears to be quite muddy in Ukraine still, which is something that they had to wait out before launching their offensive last spring.

I'm curious to see how it unfolds because RfU does seem to have some connections in the Ukrainian military, so I wonder whether he knows something everyone else doesn't, or whether that video is just the latest act of misdirection by the Ukrainian military.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12503 on: Yesterday at 03:41:11 pm »
He mentions in the video that Ukraine are still in the probing and softening-up stage. It's just that they have massively stepped up this sort of pressure - probably in time for a full-scale offensive come May.

If you include the systematic targetting of Russian anti-air defences, communication systems and logistics over the past 6 weeks or so, then the counter-offensive has been going on for a long time.

Most likely the Ukrainians have a plan A, B, C and D for the big counter, depending on where the Russians look weakest. There is also the chance that Ukrainians are putting all this pressure on the Southern front as a diversion for a larger attack elsewhere. Although I think most people are in agreement that targetting Melitopol and cutting off Crimea in the South would be the biggest strategic win at this stage.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12504 on: Yesterday at 03:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 03:41:11 pm
He mentions in the video that Ukraine are still in the probing and softening-up stage. It's just that they have massively stepped up this sort of pressure - probably in time for a full-scale offensive come May.

If you include the systematic targetting of Russian anti-air defences, communication systems and logistics over the past 6 weeks or so, then the counter-offensive has been going on for a long time.

Most likely the Ukrainians have a plan A, B, C and D for the big counter, depending on where the Russians look weakest. There is also the chance that Ukrainians are putting all this pressure on the Southern front as a diversion for a larger attack elsewhere. Although I think most people are in agreement that targetting Melitopol and cutting off Crimea in the South would be the biggest strategic win at this stage.

Yeah the offensives he mentions fit more as part of the shaping the battlefield stage like you said, which just made the announcement a bit strange as it's one of many attacks that have been going on for weeks. The amount of chatter about them pushing towards Melitopol does make me wonder whether it's true or just misdirection, but then it's possible that what I'm thinking is exactly what they want people to think, make it look like an advance to the south is just a diversion and then do it anyway.

It could still be a few weeks before we see any substantial changes, I think Western equipment is still arriving in numbers, plus there's still the mud which I mentioned earlier, though the southern region tends to dry up the fastest.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12505 on: Yesterday at 04:44:05 pm »
We can put a man on the moon, operate on the heart of a baby born before it was due, create AI that writes poetry and it's fucking mud that's a major factor in warfare!

Taking Crimea is interesting politically.  Withdrawing to the position in Jan 22, is bad enough for Putin, but having to cede Crimea too?
I guess they feel it's all or bust from the Ukranian side of things.  What the hell happens when they get close to the Russian border and accidentally fire into Russia or cross the border.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12506 on: Yesterday at 05:00:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:44:05 pm
We can put a man on the moon, operate on the heart of a baby born before it was due, create AI that writes poetry and it's fucking mud that's a major factor in warfare!

Taking Crimea is interesting politically.  Withdrawing to the position in Jan 22, is bad enough for Putin, but having to cede Crimea too?
I guess they feel it's all or bust from the Ukranian side of things.  What the hell happens when they get close to the Russian border and accidentally fire into Russia or cross the border.

They've already fired at targets in Russia, just not with NATO hardware.

As for the mud thing, I think in any major NATO war it would be moot, it's a big issue in Ukraine because nobody has air superiority so both sides are relying on heavy vehicles in rural regions to make advances.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12507 on: Yesterday at 05:06:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:44:05 pm
We can put a man on the moon, operate on the heart of a baby born before it was due, create AI that writes poetry and it's fucking mud that's a major factor in warfare!

And not just firing at targets either. There are Ukrainian special forces units operating across the Russian border on sabotage missions. All deniable of course...

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/04/ukraine-special-forces-russia-border
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12508 on: Today at 07:47:49 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:00:28 pm
They've already fired at targets in Russia, just not with NATO hardware.
The Russians seem to be joining in.......with their own hardware.........
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-65344370
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12509 on: Today at 08:39:19 am »
Stoltenberg says that NATO agrees Ukraine will become a member.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12510 on: Today at 10:46:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:39:19 am
Stoltenberg says that NATO agrees Ukraine will become a member.
Quote from: https://edition.cnn.com/2023/04/20/europe/russia-ukraine-nato-stoltenberg-trip-intl/index.html
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday Ukraines future is in NATO, in his strongest remarks reaffirming ties with Kyiv since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In his first visit to Ukraine since the invasion began, Stoltenberg said he discussed a multiyear support initiative with President Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that it would help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era equipment and doctrines to NATO standards.

This would ensure full interoperability with the alliance, Stoltenberg remarked.
With Finland recently joining Estonia and Latvia as NATO members, the addition of Ukraine would leave only Belarus as a "neutral" (Ha!) western border for Russia.

For me the big unknown is how they get to the point that Ukraine in its territorial entirety can be secured and accepted into NATO.  A fudge whereby further parts of eastern Ukraine are annexed in exchange for Russian withdrawal and acceptance of Ukraine as a NATO member seems unlikely to be accepted on either side.
