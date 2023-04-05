He mentions in the video that Ukraine are still in the probing and softening-up stage. It's just that they have massively stepped up this sort of pressure - probably in time for a full-scale offensive come May.



If you include the systematic targetting of Russian anti-air defences, communication systems and logistics over the past 6 weeks or so, then the counter-offensive has been going on for a long time.



Most likely the Ukrainians have a plan A, B, C and D for the big counter, depending on where the Russians look weakest. There is also the chance that Ukrainians are putting all this pressure on the Southern front as a diversion for a larger attack elsewhere. Although I think most people are in agreement that targetting Melitopol and cutting off Crimea in the South would be the biggest strategic win at this stage.



Yeah the offensives he mentions fit more as part of the shaping the battlefield stage like you said, which just made the announcement a bit strange as it's one of many attacks that have been going on for weeks. The amount of chatter about them pushing towards Melitopol does make me wonder whether it's true or just misdirection, but then it's possible that what I'm thinking is exactly what they want people to think, make it look like an advance to the south is just a diversion and then do it anyway.It could still be a few weeks before we see any substantial changes, I think Western equipment is still arriving in numbers, plus there's still the mud which I mentioned earlier, though the southern region tends to dry up the fastest.