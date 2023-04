https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/other/germany-rules-out-any-further-weapons-deliveries-to-ukraine/ar-AA19mda8?li=BBoPRmx



Germany's socialist party have won this round.



Weapon aid stopped indefinitely now as not even a new bullet has been reordered for the army.







Except none of that is true. There's not a single quote in that MSN article that suggests what the title of the article is saying and even though the article with the interview is behind a paywall, I have not found a single quote in German media that says Germany have stopped delivering weapons and gear to Ukraine (or that there's some change in policy). What Pistorius has actually said is that they need to be careful and cannot go too far in terms of weapon deliveries as the German army also needs enough gear to be able to fulfill their tasks (which include securing the Eastern flank of NATO). He's basically saying in the interview that he needs more money in the coming years to keep the military up to speed. He's also urging weapon's manufacturers to increase their production. That is all and nothing is really new."Der Spiegel" mentions in an article that Pistorius had already pointed out the difficulties Germany has as far as sending weapons to Ukraine. As an example he named the Patriot-defence-system, where they had only one of them left and if they gave that away they couldn't even train anymore. That's all he seems to be saying in the newest interview. Nothing about not delivering anything else, just that they don't have a lot left and need to be careful what they give away. Furthermore, the Ministry of Defence has a huge list of gear that's still being prepared to be shipped to Ukraine. https://www.bundesregierung.de/breg-de/themen/krieg-in-der-ukraine/lieferungen-ukraine-2054514 The top part is what they have already sent (the stuff in bold shows changes compared to the week before) and the bottom part is the stuff that is being prepared.