Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12440 on: March 27, 2023, 09:32:13 pm »
I found this interesting.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/mar/27/russian-soldiers-commanders-used-barrier-troops-stop-retreating

It's an old Russian tactic. Trotsky pioneered it in the Siege of Kronstadt in 1921. He knew many of his soldiers did not fancy laying siege to a city where the rebels were predominantly democratic socialists and revolutionaries. And so he positioned Red Army troops to shoot on Red Army troops who didn't much like the idea of firing on former Red Army troops. It worked. It doesn't surprise me that the Fascist Putin is doing the same thing. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12441 on: March 30, 2023, 08:37:31 am »
Great read about Timothy Snyder in The Guardian today, sorry on phone cant cut and paste whole thing:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/mar/30/how-timothy-snyder-became-the-leading-interpreter-of-our-dark-times-putin-trump-ukraine
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12442 on: March 30, 2023, 09:37:04 pm »
Blimey that was a long read.  Very interesting nontheless.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12443 on: April 1, 2023, 09:11:55 am »
What the actual merry fuck is this shit?!?!?!  :butt :no

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-65146557

Russia assumes UN Security Council presidency despite Ukrainian anger

Russia has taken the presidency of the UN Security Council despite Ukraine urging members to block the move.

Each of the council's 15 members takes up the presidency for a month, on a rotating pattern.

The last time Russia had the presidency, February 2022, it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It means the Security Council is being led by a country whose president is subject to an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes.

The International Criminal Court - which is not a UN institution - issued the warrant for Vladimir Putin last month.

Despite Ukraine's complaints, the United States said it could not block Russia - a permanent council member - from assuming the presidency.

The other permanent members of the council are the UK, US, France, and China.

The role is mostly procedural, but Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, told the Russian Tass news agency that he planned to oversee several debates, including one on arms control.

He said he would discuss a "new world order" that, he said, was coming to "replace the unipolar one".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia's presidency "the worst joke ever for April Fool's Day" and a "stark reminder that something is wrong with the way international security architecture is functioning".

Ukraine's presidential adviser, Mykhaylo Podolyak, said the move was "another rape of international law... an entity that wages an aggressive war, violates the norms of humanitarian and criminal law, destroys the UN Charter, neglects nuclear safety, can't head the world's key security body".

President Volodymyr Zelensky called last year for the Security Council to reform or "dissolve altogether", accusing it of failing to take enough action to prevent Russia's invasion.

He has also called for Russia to be removed of its member status.

But the US has said its hands were tied as the UN charter does not allow for the removal of a permanent member.

"Unfortunately, Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council and no feasible international legal pathway exists to change that reality," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a news briefing this week.

She added the US expects Moscow "to continue to use its seat on the council to spread disinformation" and justify its actions in Ukraine.

The UN Security Council is an international body responsible for maintaining peace.

Five nations are permanently represented on the Security Council. They reflect the post-war power structure that held sway when the council was formed.

Members of this group work alongside 10 non-permanent member countries.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12444 on: April 1, 2023, 07:04:15 pm »
The UN is an outdated institution, still lives in the early post WWII years...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12445 on: April 2, 2023, 09:45:45 am »
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/other/germany-rules-out-any-further-weapons-deliveries-to-ukraine/ar-AA19mda8?li=BBoPRmx

Germany's socialist party have won this round.

Weapon aid stopped indefinitely now as not even a new bullet has been reordered for the army.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12446 on: April 2, 2023, 10:53:15 am »
Great read about Timothy Snyder in The Guardian today, sorry on phone cant cut and paste whole thing:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/mar/30/how-timothy-snyder-became-the-leading-interpreter-of-our-dark-times-putin-trump-ukraine
I found that fascinating.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12447 on: April 2, 2023, 12:24:50 pm »
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/other/germany-rules-out-any-further-weapons-deliveries-to-ukraine/ar-AA19mda8?li=BBoPRmx

Germany's socialist party have won this round.

Weapon aid stopped indefinitely now as not even a new bullet has been reordered for the army.



Except none of that is true. There's not a single quote in that MSN article that suggests what the title of the article is saying and even though the article with the interview is behind a paywall, I have not found a single quote in German media that says Germany have stopped delivering weapons and gear to Ukraine (or that there's some change in policy). What Pistorius has actually said is that they need to be careful and cannot go too far in terms of weapon deliveries as the German army also needs enough gear to be able to fulfill their tasks (which include securing the Eastern flank of NATO). He's basically saying in the interview that he needs more money in the coming years to keep the military up to speed. He's also urging weapon's manufacturers to increase their production. That is all and nothing is really new.

"Der Spiegel" mentions in an article that Pistorius had already pointed out the difficulties Germany has as far as sending weapons to Ukraine. As an example he named the Patriot-defence-system, where they had only one of them left and if they gave that away they couldn't even train anymore. That's all he seems to be saying in the newest interview. Nothing about not delivering anything else, just that they don't have a lot left and need to be careful what they give away. Furthermore, the Ministry of Defence has a huge list of gear that's still being prepared to be shipped to Ukraine. https://www.bundesregierung.de/breg-de/themen/krieg-in-der-ukraine/lieferungen-ukraine-2054514 The top part is what they have already sent (the stuff in bold shows changes compared to the week before) and the bottom part is the stuff that is being prepared.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12448 on: April 2, 2023, 03:48:24 pm »
So, in a nutshell, you are saying we should invade Germany now!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12449 on: April 2, 2023, 05:38:25 pm »
Putin propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky killed in an explosion in a St Petersburg cafe.

What a pity.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12450 on: April 2, 2023, 06:28:17 pm »
Putin propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky killed in an explosion in a St Petersburg cafe.

What a pity.
He's earned that by adopting the name Tatarsky, after the very people who Satlin displaced from Crimea. Giving them a bad name no more.

Not to mention that Vladlen probably comes from Vladimir Lenin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12451 on: April 2, 2023, 07:09:00 pm »
Putin propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky killed in an explosion in a St Petersburg cafe.

What a pity.

Best bet would be another Kremlin faction rather than the Ukrainians.

What happened with the killing of Putins chums daughter - that went quiet very quickly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12452 on: April 2, 2023, 07:28:07 pm »
Best bet would be another Kremlin faction rather than the Ukrainians.

What happened with the killing of Putins chums daughter - that went quiet very quickly.
Cue another bullshit story about Ukrainian terrorists fleeing over the border into Estonia. Nothing ever came of that ridiculous claim but I wouldn't put it past them to try it again. Almost certainly the fella just pissed off the wrong fascist - no way a street Vatnik has the resources to do something like this in St P.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12453 on: April 2, 2023, 07:36:53 pm »
Putin propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky killed in an explosion in a St Petersburg cafe.

What a pity.
That's a shame. Was it a gas leak?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12454 on: April 2, 2023, 07:36:54 pm »
Probably a false flag operation. Can see Russia responding by killing a bunch of Ukrainian civilians unfortunately.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12455 on: April 2, 2023, 08:27:08 pm »
Probably a false flag operation. Can see Russia responding by killing a bunch of Ukrainian civilians unfortunately.
Already did. Six dead in a missile attack.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12456 on: April 2, 2023, 09:34:06 pm »
Probably a false flag operation. Can see Russia responding by killing a bunch of Ukrainian civilians unfortunately.

There isn't really anything Russia can do that they aren't doing already, they're launching missiles as fast as they can make them, firing as much artillery as they can get to the front lines, dragging tanks from museums, etc. There's nothing to escalate to.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12457 on: April 2, 2023, 10:23:38 pm »
Putin propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky killed in an explosion in a St Petersburg cafe.

What a pity.

Aye, he were a right lovely bloke.

Well conquer everyone, well kill everyone, well loot whoever we need to, and everything will be just as we like it, Tatarsky said in a video message recorded at the ceremony.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12458 on: April 2, 2023, 11:07:15 pm »
Maybe there's a faction in the Russian government who realise the war is bad for business, so they're going after some of the softer pro-war targets? I imagine they'd be happy to see Ukraine take the blame.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12459 on: April 2, 2023, 11:11:22 pm »
Maybe there's a faction in the Russian government who realise the war is bad for business, so they're going after some of the softer pro-war targets? I imagine they'd be happy to see Ukraine take the blame.


Or he beat the midget at snap
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12460 on: April 2, 2023, 11:30:47 pm »
Quite interesting that according to reports Yevgeny Prigozhin who owns the Wagner Group used to own the cafe (or maybe even still owns it from another report I've read in German media). Could very well be Putin sending a message to Prigozhin and people who are critical of how Russia is doing in Ukraine. Prigozhin clearly seemed unhappy in recent weeks with how Wagner were treated by the Russian leadership/army. And the guy who was killed was also quite critical about Russia being not ruthless enough in their efforts. Killing the guy in Prigozhin's (former) cafe, i.e. basically in his own backyard, should send a strong message for everybody to get in line again. Basically, no matter who and where you are, we'll get you and we'll finish you, if you don't toe the party line.


So, in a nutshell, you are saying we should invade Germany now!

If you're inclined to do so, then maybe now is the time to do it, but going from reports about the state of the German army even from way before Russia attacked Ukraine, you could have done so at any point in the last decade or even more... ;)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12461 on: Today at 10:06:13 am »
« Reply #12461 on: Today at 10:06:13 am »
From the news gleamed so far, Prigozhin is keen to pin this on the FSB. To him the greater existential threat is Shoigu / Putin, not the Ukrainians. Who actually did this is moot, as they will pin this on whoever is the most convenient.

It was the same with Dugina, ultimately the FSB just buried the investigation in the end. Its all about the implication, not the actual crime.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12462 on: Today at 12:02:47 pm »
« Reply #12462 on: Today at 12:02:47 pm »
Finland to join NATO. Unlucky, Vlad.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12463 on: Today at 12:17:28 pm »
« Reply #12463 on: Today at 12:17:28 pm »
Finland to join NATO. Unlucky, Vlad.
The NATO border with Russian territory just doubled. Result! Just not the one he was expecting......
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12464 on: Today at 12:33:08 pm »
« Reply #12464 on: Today at 12:33:08 pm »
The NATO border with Russian territory just doubled. Result! Just not the one he was expecting......

Ha ha
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12465 on: Today at 12:36:03 pm »
« Reply #12465 on: Today at 12:36:03 pm »
Finland to join NATO. Unlucky, Vlad.

The war he started because of NATO getting too close to the border.........great vision that Vlad yer maniac
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12466 on: Today at 01:45:08 pm »
« Reply #12466 on: Today at 01:45:08 pm »
All Finland can offer is some moral support apparently, but the British can encourage them to invest in their defence.

FFS, the absolute state of this.....

https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1643139083072425985
