« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 306 307 308 309 310 [311]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 676259 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12400 on: March 22, 2023, 01:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on March 22, 2023, 12:29:10 pm
Zelensky decided it's been too long since he showed his big brass balls off so he's visiting Bakhmut again.

https://twitter.com/NOELreports/status/1638500383688409090
Some nice one-upmanship from Zelensky.  Putin visits Mariopol - a city that's seen no active fighting for months - so Zelensky drops into the fiercest warzone.

According to our old friend "Reporting from Ukraine" there is heavy active shelling within Bakhmut so it certainly wasn't a visit without its risks.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YYHHmbFnZGE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YYHHmbFnZGE</a>
(it seems like Bakhmut is gradually being taken by Russia but, as has always been the case, it's not immediately apparent what they gain by doing so beyond positive PR)
Logged

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,678
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12401 on: March 22, 2023, 01:39:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 22, 2023, 01:01:14 pm
You gonna volunteer to do the cutting?
We can sew them back on afterwards. They'll likely bounce. They're like the Toyota Hilux - indestructible.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12402 on: March 22, 2023, 01:41:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 22, 2023, 01:20:55 pm
(it seems like Bakhmut is gradually being taken by Russia but, as has always been the case, it's not immediately apparent what they gain by doing so beyond positive PR)
Isn't it a sometimes used military tactic to cede ground where it is relative expensive for the enemy to take, and relatively cheap to give up? I don't know if it applies here.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12403 on: March 22, 2023, 01:45:00 pm »
The Ukrainian drone footage on Reddit is ridiculous.

I don't know how those Russians sleep in those trenches.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,968
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12404 on: March 22, 2023, 02:02:13 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 22, 2023, 01:45:00 pm
The Ukrainian drone footage on Reddit is ridiculous.

I don't know how those Russians sleep in those trenches.

Insane most of it isn't it! How the fuck do they think they can win? They are going to lose so many more people
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12405 on: March 22, 2023, 03:46:13 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 22, 2023, 01:45:00 pm
The Ukrainian drone footage on Reddit is ridiculous.

I don't know how those Russians sleep in those trenches.


I don't know how Russians can sleep at night knowing that this is what Putin thinks of their boys.

Can't all be cowards surely ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,184
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12406 on: March 22, 2023, 03:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on March 22, 2023, 01:41:17 pm
Isn't it a sometimes used military tactic to cede ground where it is relative expensive for the enemy to take, and relatively cheap to give up? I don't know if it applies here.

Yeah it's something Ukraine have done a lot of, fall back through multiple lines of defence while taking out as many enemies as possible, then counterattack and take it back.

They haven't retaken much territory around Bakhmut but the logic seems to be that they don't need to hold it, they're just doing so to inflict as many Russian losses as possible, it's been suggested that losses in Bakhmut have been at roughly a 1:5 ratio in Ukraine's favour.

The counter to that is that Russia seem to be aware that Ukraine's biggest problem in Bakhmut is supplies, so they're constantly sending out small attack units to drain their ammo while also probing for weaknesses along the defensive line. When an attack group makes it further than anyone expected, better trained units are sent in after to try to push Ukraine back.

Ultimately, Ukraine can leave Bakhmut whenever they want and NATO have advised them to, but they believe it's a good idea to hold it and take as many Russians down as possible, and the ISW (Institute for the Study of War) agrees. As long as the expenditure there doesn't hamper their upcoming offensive it seems like a good strategy.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,873
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12407 on: March 22, 2023, 04:44:23 pm »
Anyone listen to the War on the Rocks podcast? The episode last week brought back Michael Kofman (military analyst with a specialty on Russian armed forces) as a guest after he just returned from Bakhmut, to discuss the current situation/near future in Ukraine. Some takeaways I thought were interesting:

-There's definitely been a Russian offensive occurring, across 5-6 different 'fronts', which are essentially individual battles. Lack of force quality, force leadership and ammunition have all contributed to the offensive going poorly. This has been largely to Ukraine's benefit as the Russians exhaust manpower and ammunition but it has to be said, it's still put a lot of pressure on Ukrainian troops.

-His view is that the battle for Bakhmut is not a favorable one for Ukraine from a military standpoint and has become a battle of political importance. It's an important battle because it's just become...important. Sunk cost fallacy and all that. They're in a manpower-grinder of a battle there and that almost always favors Russia.

-Ukraine has lost a lot of their best, most experienced, NATO-trained junior officers and leaders from the 2014-2022 portion of the war. This has (partly) lead to a lot of 'old army' leaders coming back into the fold, who still largely adhere to Soviet military doctrine. This in turn has led to what he calls a two-army effect, within the Ukrainian army. NATO-trained being more agile with platoon, company and battalion level leaders making a lot of the decisions on the order of battle. Versus old, Soviet style leadership with leadership higher up the food chain all calling the shots, where information and analysis is not as readily available and gets lost in the fog of war.

-Its paramount that the West continues to supply Ukraine with ammunition, especially ahead of the expected spring/summer offensive. The US is once again going to have to bear the brunt of supplies with many European countries not expanding production lines. His view is that the two most important military supplies for Ukraine are artillery munitions and air defenses.

-Ukrainians getting trained in the UK or other NATO countries for a few weeks is good PR and certainly a good thing overall, but it does not produce battle-ready soldiers. Wishes the west had scaled training better, a lot to be improved here.

-Its paramount for Ukraine to have a better logistics plan in place for their expected spring offensive. Not having one during the fall offensive is a major part of why the offensive lost momentum relatively quickly and eventually stalled out. Badly need bridging equipment and demining equipment and knowing how and when to use it.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12408 on: March 22, 2023, 07:50:45 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 22, 2023, 01:45:00 pm
The Ukrainian drone footage on Reddit is ridiculous.

I don't know how those Russians sleep in those trenches.

any links, or what is the subreddit?

edit - found it. r/combatfootage
« Last Edit: March 22, 2023, 07:57:04 pm by Mumm-Ra »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12409 on: March 22, 2023, 08:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 22, 2023, 07:50:45 pm
any links, or what is the subreddit?

edit - found it. r/combatfootage


Vindictive bastards could've let that lad finish his fag.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12410 on: March 22, 2023, 08:42:51 pm »
Same program that I mentioned a week or so ago suggested the Ukrainians were holding Bakhmut because why not. The next town they fall back to is no more important, and so on. I guess eventually there is an important town, but they don't want to give lots of towns. Not sure if that is a military strategy, but if by holding it they are imposing net losses in the Russians it might not be a bad idea. I suppise given the greater numbers of Russian 'troops', the ukranians have to do better than just net gain.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,448
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12411 on: March 22, 2023, 09:34:14 pm »
I think the Ukrainians will be happy just knowing where the Russians are trying to attack with the greater portion of their resources. Being able to tie them up here, with little loses in men and territory in comparison to what the enemy is losing in trying to attain an unimportant town is strategic gold. Theyve been handed time and the metaphorical high ground (no Anakin), I hope theyre able to use it in the coming months.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12412 on: Yesterday at 09:43:24 am »
I guess if there's virtually no civilians left there too, then there's safety for people in the towns beyond bhakmut. Is it, possibly, a good place to launch the counter offensive from?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12413 on: Yesterday at 09:44:56 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on March 22, 2023, 09:34:14 pm
I think the Ukrainians will be happy just knowing where the Russians are trying to attack with the greater portion of their resources. Being able to tie them up here, with little loses in men and territory in comparison to what the enemy is losing in trying to attain an unimportant town is strategic gold. Theyve been handed time and the metaphorical high ground (no Anakin), I hope theyre able to use it in the coming months.

Again I refer back to the American Civil War, where one of the most important battles towards the end was Ulysses Grant holding General Lee in Petersburg. Very little was of importance compared to what Sherman was going behind them at the time, but it was vitally important for holding the Souths best general and army in one place for 9 months until the end of the war.

This may not be Russia's best and brightest (but it is a significant force) and seemingly like all the offensive lines Ukraine seem to be in the fortunate position of being able to hold the main points of attack at a relative arms length with little strategic on the line. Just holding the offensive in certain places so they can't do anything substantial
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,341
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12414 on: Yesterday at 10:05:49 am »
So, the current state of the war around Bakhmut can essentially be summarised in gif form.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12415 on: Yesterday at 11:53:19 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:05:49 am
So, the current state of the war around Bakhmut can essentially be summarised in gif form.



I feel it is maybe closer to the old prank of putting a paper money note on a string, putting in the middle of the street, and when someone goes to pick it up you pull it away a bit, and just keep doing it
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,112
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12416 on: Yesterday at 07:02:03 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 22, 2023, 12:42:47 pm
Why don't they just cut his balls off and drop them on Moscow and level the place? He's an absolute legend.

He'd be a shoe-in for the No-ball Peace Prize that's a certainty.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:04:00 pm by BOBSCOUSE »
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,702
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12417 on: Yesterday at 10:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March 22, 2023, 04:44:23 pm
Anyone listen to the War on the Rocks podcast? The episode last week brought back Michael Kofman (military analyst with a specialty on Russian armed forces) as a guest after he just returned from Bakhmut, to discuss the current situation/near future in Ukraine. Some takeaways I thought were interesting:

-There's definitely been a Russian offensive occurring, across 5-6 different 'fronts', which are essentially individual battles. Lack of force quality, force leadership and ammunition have all contributed to the offensive going poorly. This has been largely to Ukraine's benefit as the Russians exhaust manpower and ammunition but it has to be said, it's still put a lot of pressure on Ukrainian troops.

-His view is that the battle for Bakhmut is not a favorable one for Ukraine from a military standpoint and has become a battle of political importance. It's an important battle because it's just become...important. Sunk cost fallacy and all that. They're in a manpower-grinder of a battle there and that almost always favors Russia.

-Ukraine has lost a lot of their best, most experienced, NATO-trained junior officers and leaders from the 2014-2022 portion of the war. This has (partly) lead to a lot of 'old army' leaders coming back into the fold, who still largely adhere to Soviet military doctrine. This in turn has led to what he calls a two-army effect, within the Ukrainian army. NATO-trained being more agile with platoon, company and battalion level leaders making a lot of the decisions on the order of battle. Versus old, Soviet style leadership with leadership higher up the food chain all calling the shots, where information and analysis is not as readily available and gets lost in the fog of war.

-Its paramount that the West continues to supply Ukraine with ammunition, especially ahead of the expected spring/summer offensive. The US is once again going to have to bear the brunt of supplies with many European countries not expanding production lines. His view is that the two most important military supplies for Ukraine are artillery munitions and air defenses.

-Ukrainians getting trained in the UK or other NATO countries for a few weeks is good PR and certainly a good thing overall, but it does not produce battle-ready soldiers. Wishes the west had scaled training better, a lot to be improved here.

-Its paramount for Ukraine to have a better logistics plan in place for their expected spring offensive. Not having one during the fall offensive is a major part of why the offensive lost momentum relatively quickly and eventually stalled out. Badly need bridging equipment and demining equipment and knowing how and when to use it.

I think this section is nonsense, especially the bit about 'adhere to Soviet military doctrine' which is what, overwhelm the enemy with greater numbers in terms of troops and tanks whilst accepting high attrition rates? Ukraine doesn't have that sort of army, it is much smaller in terms of manpower and equipment. They have however been preparing for this war since what 2014? and have been developing some of the most advanced drones we've seen on a battlefield. They have been highly effective at collecting and using reconnaissance and have used the advanced anti tank weapons supplied from the West to devastating effect. I don't see any evidence of 'Soviet doctrine'.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,184
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12418 on: Today at 01:03:05 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:07:40 pm
I think this section is nonsense, especially the bit about 'adhere to Soviet military doctrine' which is what, overwhelm the enemy with greater numbers in terms of troops and tanks whilst accepting high attrition rates? Ukraine doesn't have that sort of army, it is much smaller in terms of manpower and equipment. They have however been preparing for this war since what 2014? and have been developing some of the most advanced drones we've seen on a battlefield. They have been highly effective at collecting and using reconnaissance and have used the advanced anti tank weapons supplied from the West to devastating effect. I don't see any evidence of 'Soviet doctrine'.

The soviet doctrine he's referring to is more about who makes the decisions. As Kofman said, the NATO approach is to let the guys on the ground make decisions and be agile, whereas the Soviet approach is for commanders and generals to pass commands down and for everyone to follow them blindly.

I was pretty surprised to hear that's a problem, given that Ukraine have been credited with a lot of great decision making and consistently manage to out-manoeuvre Russia even when on the back foot, but it sounds like the guy knows his stuff.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,873
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12419 on: Today at 02:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:07:40 pm
I think this section is nonsense, especially the bit about 'adhere to Soviet military doctrine' which is what, overwhelm the enemy with greater numbers in terms of troops and tanks whilst accepting high attrition rates? Ukraine doesn't have that sort of army, it is much smaller in terms of manpower and equipment. They have however been preparing for this war since what 2014? and have been developing some of the most advanced drones we've seen on a battlefield. They have been highly effective at collecting and using reconnaissance and have used the advanced anti tank weapons supplied from the West to devastating effect. I don't see any evidence of 'Soviet doctrine'.

Think he more of meant it in terms of an apparent culture clash than the army being "split", per se. 

He also mentioned that it really only rears its head when it involves a major campaign, ie the fall offensive last year. Battalion level and down, the Ukrainian military is quite agile and integrates modern technology incredibly well. The problems can surface when it's above battalion level and orchestrating major offensive operations. 
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12420 on: Today at 03:04:41 pm »
If Ukraines equipment ever caught up with their training, organisation and skill this war would be over in quick time. I saw an American general who said Ukraine has one of the best armies in the world now. Think how battle hardened they are and they of course have real time combat experience. A lot of the bigger nations havent dealt with what Ukraine are dealing with for a good few years.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:06:51 pm by Gerry Attrick »
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,873
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12421 on: Today at 03:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:04:41 pm
If Ukraines equipment ever caught up with their training, organisation and skill this war would be over in quick time. I saw an American general who said Ukraine has one of the best armies in the world now. Think how battle hardened they are and they of course have real time combat experience. A lot of the bigger nations havent dealt with what Ukraine are dealing with for a good few years.

Agreed.

A great case for Ukrainian admittance into NATO as well, having a battle-hardened modern army that borders Russia. A Baltic speed bump, they are not.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,720
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12422 on: Today at 03:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:13:25 pm
Agreed.

A great case for Ukrainian admittance into NATO as well, having a battle-hardened modern army that borders Russia. A Baltic speed bump, they are not.
I'm sure following this experience they'd share the 'good habit' of being a member state that invests the agreed goal amount of spend on Defence too that the Baltic countries have too.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12423 on: Today at 04:22:58 pm »
Abhorrent how the picture by a 12yr old girl has meant her disappeared into "care", her father being under house arrest and is due to go to trial for raising a dissident but what's worse is that it was her teachers at school that reported her to the authorities!

If Putin is ever removed and somebody a bit more normal put in his place, it's going to take decades and generations to actually change the mindset of the public.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,341
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12424 on: Today at 04:27:21 pm »
I still wonder how the endgame of this will play out.

Assuming that Ukraine continue in ascendency and are able to oust Russia out from most of the key areas they currently control, they can hardly chase the Red Army all the way back to Moscow. But they can't really stop at the border either, as Russian forces might attempt to regroup and counter attack once they get their breath back. As long as Putin and his people remain in charge, Russia will remain a threat to Ukraine. Nobody will be able to trust any treaty they might sign.

Seems to me that the border would have to be fortified, Maginot-Line style, maybe behind some kind of demilitarised zone or no-man's land. Ideally, that would be on the Russian side of the border, but they won't agree to that. And who is going to want to live that close to the border, thinking Russia could try to roll through there again one day?  Whole areas could be left abandoned.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12425 on: Today at 04:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:27:21 pm
I still wonder how the endgame of this will play out.

Assuming that Ukraine continue in ascendency and are able to oust Russia out from most of the key areas they currently control, they can hardly chase the Red Army all the way back to Moscow. But they can't really stop at the border either, as Russian forces might attempt to regroup and counter attack once they get their breath back. As long as Putin and his people remain in charge, Russia will remain a threat to Ukraine. Nobody will be able to trust any treaty they might sign.

Seems to me that the border would have to be fortified, Maginot-Line style, maybe behind some kind of demilitarised zone or no-man's land. Ideally, that would be on the Russian side of the border, but they won't agree to that. And who is going to want to live that close to the border, thinking Russia could try to roll through there again one day?  Whole areas could be left abandoned.

I assume there would have to be some kind of demilatarised zone along the border , maybe the same overall area in each country. Presumably once Russia are repelled, Ukraine join nato, and Russia wouldn't try it again.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12426 on: Today at 04:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:04:41 pm
If Ukraines equipment ever caught up with their training, organisation and skill this war would be over in quick time. I saw an American general who said Ukraine has one of the best armies in the world now. Think how battle hardened they are and they of course have real time combat experience. A lot of the bigger nations havent dealt with what Ukraine are dealing with for a good few years.
A great asset for NATO in the long run, great to see.

Sweden as well with their amazing technology and those beautiful Saab Gripen jets

Nato will be at it's strongest it's ever been and it's down to Putin. ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 04:45:07 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,678
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12427 on: Today at 04:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:13:25 pm
Baltic speed bump...
I assure that, next time, Russian forces won't be allowed to just walk over the river at Narva and waltz down the Peterburi highway like the Red Army did (Estonian had little choice, to be fair, so switched to dissident role by assisting Finland with vital intel for the Winter War......but I digress a little.)

The sheer resilience of Ukrainians means they will eventually win.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12428 on: Today at 05:22:42 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 04:49:45 pm

The sheer resilience of Ukrainians means they will eventually win.


That and the Russians complete disdain for their kin.

I don't think I'll ever understand why they've not provided those in the trenches with some anti drone capabilities,maybe they just don't want to break into their record breaking stockpile of microchips.

Whatever the reasoning,the videos alone would be enough to turn most populations against the bastard but the Russians just nod along whilst gorging on the midgets propaganda.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,341
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12429 on: Today at 07:12:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:36:58 pm
I assume there would have to be some kind of demilatarised zone along the border , maybe the same overall area in each country. Presumably once Russia are repelled, Ukraine join nato, and Russia wouldn't try it again.

Yeah, I guess NATO membership is the only way to truly secure Ukraine's border now. But then again, any European country that shares a border with Russia will be looking over their shoulder. Putin's forced us into a new cold war - or maybe a luke warm war.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,623
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12430 on: Today at 09:54:45 pm »
Amazing front line reporting from the BBC's Quentin Sommerville:

https://twitter.com/sommervilletv/status/1639038915414728707

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 306 307 308 309 310 [311]   Go Up
« previous next »
 