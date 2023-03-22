Anyone listen to the War on the Rocks podcast? The episode last week brought back Michael Kofman (military analyst with a specialty on Russian armed forces) as a guest after he just returned from Bakhmut, to discuss the current situation/near future in Ukraine. Some takeaways I thought were interesting:



-There's definitely been a Russian offensive occurring, across 5-6 different 'fronts', which are essentially individual battles. Lack of force quality, force leadership and ammunition have all contributed to the offensive going poorly. This has been largely to Ukraine's benefit as the Russians exhaust manpower and ammunition but it has to be said, it's still put a lot of pressure on Ukrainian troops.



-His view is that the battle for Bakhmut is not a favorable one for Ukraine from a military standpoint and has become a battle of political importance. It's an important battle because it's just become...important. Sunk cost fallacy and all that. They're in a manpower-grinder of a battle there and that almost always favors Russia.



-Ukraine has lost a lot of their best, most experienced, NATO-trained junior officers and leaders from the 2014-2022 portion of the war. This has (partly) lead to a lot of 'old army' leaders coming back into the fold, who still largely adhere to Soviet military doctrine. This in turn has led to what he calls a two-army effect, within the Ukrainian army. NATO-trained being more agile with platoon, company and battalion level leaders making a lot of the decisions on the order of battle. Versus old, Soviet style leadership with leadership higher up the food chain all calling the shots, where information and analysis is not as readily available and gets lost in the fog of war.



-Its paramount that the West continues to supply Ukraine with ammunition, especially ahead of the expected spring/summer offensive. The US is once again going to have to bear the brunt of supplies with many European countries not expanding production lines. His view is that the two most important military supplies for Ukraine are artillery munitions and air defenses.



-Ukrainians getting trained in the UK or other NATO countries for a few weeks is good PR and certainly a good thing overall, but it does not produce battle-ready soldiers. Wishes the west had scaled training better, a lot to be improved here.



-Its paramount for Ukraine to have a better logistics plan in place for their expected spring offensive. Not having one during the fall offensive is a major part of why the offensive lost momentum relatively quickly and eventually stalled out. Badly need bridging equipment and demining equipment and knowing how and when to use it.

