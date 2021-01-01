Zelensky decided it's been too long since he showed his big brass balls off so he's visiting Bakhmut again.



Some nice one-upmanship from Zelensky. Putin visits Mariopol - a city that's seen no active fighting for months - so Zelensky drops into the fiercest warzone.According to our old friend "Reporting from Ukraine" there is heavy active shelling within Bakhmut so it certainly wasn't a visit without its risks.(it seems like Bakhmut is gradually being taken by Russia but, as has always been the case, it's not immediately apparent what they gain by doing so beyond positive PR)