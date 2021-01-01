Zelensky decided it's been too long since he showed his big brass balls off so he's visiting Bakhmut again.
https://twitter.com/NOELreports/status/1638500383688409090
Some nice one-upmanship from Zelensky. Putin visits Mariopol - a city that's seen no active fighting for months - so Zelensky drops into the fiercest warzone.
According to our old friend "Reporting from Ukraine" there is heavy active shelling within Bakhmut so it certainly wasn't a visit without its risks.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YYHHmbFnZGE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YYHHmbFnZGE</a>
(it seems like Bakhmut is gradually being taken by Russia but, as has always been the case, it's not immediately apparent what they gain by doing so beyond positive PR)