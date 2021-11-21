Only because no one else had a nuke.



Edit: and if the had, no one knew at that time what MAD meant.



Hahah how have you both gone for this line minutes apart - apparently my sentence needs expanding upon."That didn't start a nuclear war though"... because it couldn't start a nuclear war, because Japan did not have nuclear weapons. And if Japan did have nuclear weapons, this would certainly have factored into their contemporaneous thinkingI'd have to disagree that military powers in the 1940s didn't understand that launching weapons at other military powers would likely elicit a response - but yes the name mutually assured destruction may not have been known to them