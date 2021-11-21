« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 305 306 307 308 309 [310]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 672202 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,398
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12360 on: Yesterday at 11:39:59 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 11:35:17 pm
You mean like Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Heres a hypothetical question:

Would it have wrong to use a nuclear weapon against the Nazis?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12361 on: Yesterday at 11:41:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:39:59 pm
Heres a hypothetical question:

Would it have been wrong to use a nuclear weapon against the Nazis?

In my opinion, yes.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,687
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12362 on: Yesterday at 11:42:10 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 11:35:17 pm
You mean like Hiroshima and Nagasaki
That didn't start a nuclear war though

Does the UK's firebombing Dresden in 1945 - likely meeting the modern definition of a war crime - also make it seem more likely it'd kick off a nuclear war with Russia?
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12363 on: Yesterday at 11:43:58 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:42:10 pm
That didn't start a nuclear war though

If the Japanese had nukes it would have.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,687
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12364 on: Yesterday at 11:44:32 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:43:58 pm
If the Japanese had nukes it would have.
Right, so you agree that it didn't (and couldn't) start a nuclear war then
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12365 on: Yesterday at 11:47:04 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:44:32 pm
Right, so you agree that it didn't (and couldn't) start a nuclear war then

I'm gonna back out.

The facts are, the Yanks are the ONLY nation to use nukes in anger.

But I'll leave you to it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:51:56 pm by A Red Abroad »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,687
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12366 on: Yesterday at 11:53:03 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:47:04 pm
I'm gonna back out.

I've always told myself not to argue with pedants.

The facts are, the Yanks are the ONLY nation to use nukes in anger.

But I'll leave you to it.
Yes that one's a fact, the thing before was a non sequitur - like saying if Hitler was assassinated in a french cinema in 1944, a lot of things in the war in 1945 wouldn't have happened

Don't leave on my account though, we don't need to discuss any further and wasn't looking to argue. You're welcome to equivocate over Russia/USA or anything else
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,199
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12367 on: Yesterday at 11:58:14 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:42:10 pm
That didn't start a nuclear war though

Does the UK's firebombing Dresden in 1945 - likely meeting the modern definition of a war crime - also make it seem more likely it'd kick off a nuclear war with Russia?
Only because no one else had a nuke.

Edit: and if the had, no one knew at that time what MAD meant.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:08 am by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,119
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12368 on: Today at 12:00:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:39:59 pm
Heres a hypothetical question:

Would it have wrong to use a nuclear weapon against the Nazis?
Yes it would have been wrong. In my opinion, there would have been no need. They were more or less beaten by conventional warfare
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,687
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12369 on: Today at 12:03:52 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:58:14 pm
Only because no one else had a nuke.

Edit: and if the had, no one knew at that time what MAD meant.
Hahah how have you both gone for this line minutes apart - apparently my sentence needs expanding upon.

"That didn't start a nuclear war though"... because it couldn't start a nuclear war, because Japan did not have nuclear weapons. And if Japan did have nuclear weapons, this would certainly have factored into their contemporaneous thinking

I'd have to disagree that military powers in the 1940s didn't understand that launching weapons at other military powers would likely elicit a response - but yes the name mutually assured destruction may not have been known to them
« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:32 am by classycarra »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 305 306 307 308 309 [310]   Go Up
« previous next »
 