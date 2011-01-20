Saw some weird arse contraptions the Russians were sending to the front the other day, MTLB with anti aircraft guns from ships attached to them. One theory being that there is still plenty of ammunition for such guns in the Navy's stockpile.



And Russian TV showing T-72s mounted with T-62 optics. Usually you have older chassis upgraded with newer gadgets, as the former cost more in money, time and resources to fully battle test, while the latter are easily adaptable. The only exceptions are when the newer doctrine doesn't prove as workable with the newer technology as expected, as when F-4 Phantoms were fitted with guns in Vietnam when missiles proved to be less effective than expected. Or when they run out of stuff to make the new gadgets with, as is happening now with Russia.Sanctions work.