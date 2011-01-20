I think the US are playing with fire sending drones to spy on Russia right on the periphery of their territory. Russia are begging for a provocation to use nukes and they have more stored up than the US can count.
Any miscalculation could result in catastrophic results for all parties, given Russia's track record.
Having military aircraft operating near other countries territories is a pretty regular recurrence. The US and NATO have been operating drones, AWACS and other surveillance aircraft over the Black Sea for many months now. And just last month, Russian military aircraft were spotted just outside of US airspace in Alaska and were intercepted by US fighter jets. It was news for all of 24 hours.
This is only a big story because the drone was taken down, in international air space, by either provocative action or complete negligence by the Russian pilot(s).