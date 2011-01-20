« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12320 on: Yesterday at 05:07:01 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:45:40 pm
The material cost is difficult because no one really knows how much Russia has. Technically they have one of the largest inventories in the world, but decades of corruption has meant that most of it is unusable. A lot of the hardware taken by Ukraine from Russia was found abandoned because it broke down before even coming under fire.

There have been a few indicators they're running low though. The British MoD recently reported that Russia are likely using artillery stockpiles deemed unfit for purpose, more and more outdated T-62 tanks have been spotted in use, some WWI era IFV's recently appeared on social media (can be penetrated by regular AK fire, never mind other armor), and the rate of missile attacks has decreased drastically. Russian bodies have been found armed with Kar98's (WWI era bolt-actions) and even just a shovel in some urban cases. There's also been a very public argument going on between the leader of the Wagner group and the Russian military about a lack of supplies making it impossible for them to progress.

Saw some weird arse contraptions the Russians were sending to the front the other day, MTLB with anti aircraft guns from ships attached to them. One theory being that there is still plenty of ammunition for such guns in the Navy's stockpile.
Lone Star Red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12321 on: Yesterday at 05:14:44 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 15, 2023, 01:29:54 pm
I think the US are playing with fire sending drones to spy on Russia right on the periphery of their territory. Russia are begging for a provocation to use nukes and they have more stored up than the US can count.

Any miscalculation could result in catastrophic results for all parties, given Russia's track record.

Having military aircraft operating near other countries territories is a pretty regular recurrence. The US and NATO have been operating drones, AWACS and other surveillance aircraft over the Black Sea for many months now. And just last month, Russian military aircraft were spotted just outside of US airspace in Alaska and were intercepted by US fighter jets. It was news for all of 24 hours.

This is only a big story because the drone was taken down, in international air space, by either provocative action or complete negligence by the Russian pilot(s). 
classycarra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12322 on: Yesterday at 05:44:05 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:14:44 pm
Having military aircraft operating near other countries territories is a pretty regular recurrence. The US and NATO have been operating drones, AWACS and other surveillance aircraft over the Black Sea for many months now. And just last month, Russian military aircraft were spotted just outside of US airspace in Alaska and were intercepted by US fighter jets. It was news for all of 24 hours.

This is only a big story because the drone was taken down, in international air space, by either provocative action or complete negligence by the Russian pilot(s). 
Indeed, I think the suggestion it might lead to nuclear war is a bit hysterical (not the funny definition)

From the video posted, it unsurprisingly looks very clearly intentional by the two russian pilots. The only surprise given their nationality was they didn't accidentally nick their wing on the drone and have to emergency land/eject
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12323 on: Yesterday at 05:45:42 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 05:07:01 pm
Saw some weird arse contraptions the Russians were sending to the front the other day, MTLB with anti aircraft guns from ships attached to them. One theory being that there is still plenty of ammunition for such guns in the Navy's stockpile.

Yeah that WWI era IFV I mentioned looked like it had been made in someones backyard. Both sides are doing a lot of mish-mashing of hardware, Ukraine with their retrofitted commercial drones and Russia with their old armor.
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12324 on: Yesterday at 06:32:08 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 05:07:01 pm
Saw some weird arse contraptions the Russians were sending to the front the other day, MTLB with anti aircraft guns from ships attached to them. One theory being that there is still plenty of ammunition for such guns in the Navy's stockpile.

And Russian TV showing T-72s mounted with T-62 optics. Usually you have older chassis upgraded with newer gadgets, as the former cost more in money, time and resources to fully battle test, while the latter are easily adaptable. The only exceptions are when the newer doctrine doesn't prove as workable with the newer technology as expected, as when F-4 Phantoms were fitted with guns in Vietnam when missiles proved to be less effective than expected. Or when they run out of stuff to make the new gadgets with, as is happening now with Russia.

Sanctions work.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12325 on: Yesterday at 06:51:10 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 05:07:01 pm
Saw some weird arse contraptions the Russians were sending to the front the other day, MTLB with anti aircraft guns from ships attached to them. One theory being that there is still plenty of ammunition for such guns in the Navy's stockpile.
Time for Taliban Toyotas?  ;D
PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12326 on: Yesterday at 07:00:07 pm
Poland send jets seems to be a sea change in policy.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12327 on: Yesterday at 07:56:42 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:14:44 pm
Having military aircraft operating near other countries territories is a pretty regular recurrence. The US and NATO have been operating drones, AWACS and other surveillance aircraft over the Black Sea for many months now. And just last month, Russian military aircraft were spotted just outside of US airspace in Alaska and were intercepted by US fighter jets. It was news for all of 24 hours.

This is only a big story because the drone was taken down, in international air space, by either provocative action or complete negligence by the Russian pilot(s).

Russian jets routinely "buzz" British airspace, so the RAF send up Typhoons to check on them. In a powder keg situation like this, we're relying on whichever pilot is least stable to hold it together.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12328 on: Yesterday at 09:19:07 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:00:07 pm
Poland send jets seems to be a sea change in policy.

Yeah, read it. It's the old Soviet-era flights. They must hate the Russians with a passion.

Even the new Czech leader is in that bloc. And he is a pro-EU, pro-NATO dude as well.
redwillow

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12329 on: Today at 03:22:32 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 09:19:07 pm
Yeah, read it. It's the old Soviet-era flights. They must hate the Russians with a passion.

Even the new Czech leader is in that bloc. And he is a pro-EU, pro-NATO dude as well.

Poland and Ukraine are as close as brothers, i doubt you will find a stronger bond between two countries
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12330 on: Today at 03:34:38 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:45:42 pm
Yeah that WWI era IFV I mentioned looked like it had been made in someones backyard. Both sides are doing a lot of mish-mashing of hardware, Ukraine with their retrofitted commercial drones and Russia with their old armor.
Do you really mean World War 1? Links?
PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12331 on: Today at 03:50:57 pm
They had a reporter on R4 yesterday with Ukranian forces on the front line. Pretty sure he was saying the Wagner group 'soldiers' were being sent in with WW1 (one) weapons. Basically cannon fodder so they could identify the Ukranian positions then send in better equipped Russian soldiers.
reddebs

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12332 on: Today at 04:03:18 pm
