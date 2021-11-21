Russia have shown they hardly need a pretext or excuse for escalation. If they want trouble then trouble they shall cause.



I'm fairly sure the likes of China would prefer they didn't though.



Winne the Poo in Russia next week for a China/Russia summit. They are playing both sides up until now but sooner or later they'll get off the fence. Honestly still think if Russia can make it up until the US elections without conceding much more territory we'll see some sort of peace deal as if Trump or DeSantis get in Ukraine are in big trouble especially if China get onboard.I think we are reaching a very important few weeks and i'm also reading American strategy makers are worried Ukraine don't have the numbers or tanks yet for a Spring offensive and aren't too happy with Zelensky for pushing for an attack now, then again the same US strategy makers also wanted to give Zelensky a chopper ride out of Ukraine just over a year ago so what do they knowWorth pointing out the Russians have been spending months building defensive positions in anticipation of same so it's not going to be a cakewalk for Ukraine and if they push ahead the fatalities on both sides will be massive.