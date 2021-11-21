« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 303 304 305 306 307 [308]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 669438 times)

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,410
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12280 on: Yesterday at 05:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 05:24:22 pm
So the Russians always go to intercept these spying missions but this one time an "accident" occurred?

Stuff like that happens on a regular basis I think. Just today I read somewhere that German jets had to take off quite a few times, because Russian planes where getting close to Baltic airspace (the Germans are there as part of a Nato operation to protect the airspace there). They basically just get up there and keep an eye on what the Russians are doing. So, I would imagine the Russians are doing the same and of course accidents can happen in those cases. However, it's probably a bit more in this case as I've read reports in German media that the Russians were trying to mess with the drone flying in front of it and stuff. Seems like it was some attempt of a show of force.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,154
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12281 on: Yesterday at 05:54:40 pm »
https://twitter.com/laraseligman/status/1635684832297594889

Quote
Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,251
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12282 on: Yesterday at 08:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:54:40 pm
https://twitter.com/laraseligman/status/1635684832297594889

Drones are very expensive, but they are also unmanned and ultimately expendable. I don't know if it was being flown remotely or computer controlled, but if you're stupid enough to dick around with one and play Billy Big Bollocks, then don't be surprised if a pilot sitting safe a hundred or more miles away turns to his CO and requests permission to cause an "accident".

That, or you accidentally trigger the onboard computer's self destruct. Either is possible.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,378
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12283 on: Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm »
Theyll just end up sending a couple of fighter jets to the keep the drones company.

When UK manned spy planes were doing the rounds near Ukraine there were usually a couple of Typhoons with them.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,962
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12284 on: Today at 07:54:41 am »
Is that an escalation the Russians are looking for? Drone story aside, Ukraine seems to have fallen down the news list somewhat .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,431
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12285 on: Today at 11:52:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:54:41 am
Is that an escalation the Russians are looking for? Drone story aside, Ukraine seems to have fallen down the news list somewhat .

Seems more likely NATO could use this. Good excuse for the Americans to get a few ships into the Black Sea to get the wreckage
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,417
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12286 on: Today at 12:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:52:17 am
Seems more likely NATO could use this. Good excuse for the Americans to get a few ships into the Black Sea to get the wreckage

I've read this morning the drone came down 60klms from a Russian port, i think it's highly likely the Americans have little chance of recovering it and it's highly likely to be in Russian hands already as they have multiple sea born units in the area. Weather seems to be calm going by reports also.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12287 on: Today at 12:49:10 pm »
Russia are playing with fire. It might be a drone but its a drone carrying missiles and I suspect if they try that again Russia will be fishing something a lot more valuable than an unmanned drone out the sea.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,251
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12288 on: Today at 12:58:18 pm »
Russia have shown they hardly need a pretext or excuse for escalation. If they want trouble then trouble they shall cause.

I'm fairly sure the likes of China would prefer they didn't though.


Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,319
  • blazed
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12289 on: Today at 01:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:49:10 pm
Russia are playing with fire. It might be a drone but its a drone carrying missiles and I suspect if they try that again Russia will be fishing something a lot more valuable than an unmanned drone out the sea.

I think the US are playing with fire sending drones to spy on Russia right on the periphery of their territory. Russia are begging for a provocation to use nukes and they have more stored up than the US can count.

Any miscalculation could result in catastrophic results for all parties, given Russia's track record.

 
Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,417
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12290 on: Today at 01:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:58:18 pm
Russia have shown they hardly need a pretext or excuse for escalation. If they want trouble then trouble they shall cause.

I'm fairly sure the likes of China would prefer they didn't though.

Winne the Poo in Russia next week for a China/Russia summit. They are playing both sides up until now but sooner or later they'll get off the fence. Honestly still think if Russia can make it up until the US elections without conceding much more territory we'll see some sort of peace deal as if Trump or DeSantis get in Ukraine are in big trouble especially if China get onboard.

 I think we are reaching a very important few weeks and i'm also reading American strategy makers are worried Ukraine don't have the numbers or tanks yet for a Spring offensive and aren't too happy with Zelensky for pushing for an attack now, then again the same US strategy makers also wanted to give Zelensky a chopper ride out of Ukraine just over a year ago so what do they know  ;D

Worth pointing out the Russians have been spending months building defensive positions in anticipation of same so it's not going to be a cakewalk for Ukraine and if they push ahead the fatalities on both sides will be massive.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12291 on: Today at 01:50:15 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:29:54 pm
I think the US are playing with fire sending drones to spy on Russia right on the periphery of their territory. Russia are begging for a provocation to use nukes and they have more stored up than the US can count.

Any miscalculation could result in catastrophic results for all parties, given Russia's track record.

The steps to go from what were at to all our nuclear war are numerous. I dont understand why anybody even takes it seriously. Russia are all mouth. They need bringing into line and losing a fighter jet or 2 would straighten them out.
Logged

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,319
  • blazed
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12292 on: Today at 01:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:50:15 pm
The steps to go from what were at to all our nuclear war are numerous. I dont understand why anybody even takes it seriously. Russia are all mouth. They need bringing into line and losing a fighter jet or 2 would straighten them out.

You are thinking rationally, they are not.

Its like a bar fight. He misbehaves with your girl. You throw out a few choice words, expecting some more choice words in return, but the other bloke pulls out a machete. What do you do? You pull out a knife to defend yourself. At the end of it, one or both are dead or in the hospital for a long time. Just because you bever thought it would go that far.

They might be bluffing, but you cannot call the bluff because the risks are too high.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,639
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12293 on: Today at 02:03:25 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:29:54 pm
I think the US are playing with fire sending drones to spy on Russia right on the periphery of their territory. Russia are begging for a provocation to use nukes and they have more stored up than the US can count.

Any miscalculation could result in catastrophic results for all parties, given Russia's track record.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-34912581

Turkey (NATO) did the world (and particularly Syria) a huge solid by downing this jet a few years back, and nobody got nuked (even after Putin blamed the US, like a delinquent)

The pilot survived the crash, so I'm sure he was able to get back to doing what he does best shortly after (slaughtering civilians and destroying hospitals)
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,154
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12294 on: Today at 02:09:22 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:56:37 pm
You are thinking rationally, they are not.

Its like a bar fight. He misbehaves with your girl. You throw out a few choice words, expecting some more choice words in return, but the other bloke pulls out a machete. What do you do? You pull out a knife to defend yourself. At the end of it, one or both are dead or in the hospital for a long time. Just because you bever thought it would go that far.

They might be bluffing, but you cannot call the bluff because the risks are too high.


Russia has been banking on the west being reluctant to provoke them for these exact reasons, and using it to their advantage. When they recently annexed regions of Ukraine and declared them Russian territory, people asked the same questions regarding whether Ukraine should continue trying to retake them, which they did and Russia did nothing in retaliation.

I don't think the US should start blasting jets out of the sky but they should absolutely continue to run their scouting operations and if necessary give their drones more protection. They should also retaliate with another support package for Ukraine.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,417
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12295 on: Today at 02:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:50:15 pm
The steps to go from what were at to all our nuclear war are numerous. I dont understand why anybody even takes it seriously. Russia are all mouth. They need bringing into line and losing a fighter jet or 2 would straighten them out.

Don't be silly. We aren't going to be shooting down Russian jets to test that theory thankfully. I mean are you actually for real?
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12296 on: Today at 02:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:12:01 pm
Don't be silly. We aren't going to be shooting down Russian jets to test that theory thankfully. I mean are you actually for real?

Absolutely I am. They think its alright to fire on a rivet joint Britain had in the area, now forced the downing of a drone. Time to fight back. Sick of those c*nts who have proved theyre shit by the way, getting away with.
Logged

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,319
  • blazed
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12297 on: Today at 02:29:01 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:03:25 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-34912581

Turkey (NATO) did the world (and particularly Syria) a huge solid by downing this jet a few years back, and nobody got nuked (even after Putin blamed the US, like a delinquent)

The pilot survived the crash, so I'm sure he was able to get back to doing what he does best shortly after (slaughtering civilians and destroying hospitals)

Yeah, but Russia had economic interests in not pissing Turkey off, given the massive deal they had with Turkey for the S-400 system. Turkey and Russia have pretty good relations, especially considering they are a NATO member.

Turkey had to pay for doing business with Russia by losing participation in the F35 programme.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:09:22 pm
Russia has been banking on the west being reluctant to provoke them for these exact reasons, and using it to their advantage. When they recently annexed regions of Ukraine and declared them Russian territory, people asked the same questions regarding whether Ukraine should continue trying to retake them, which they did and Russia did nothing in retaliation.

I don't think the US should start blasting jets out of the sky but they should absolutely continue to run their scouting operations and if necessary give their drones more protection. They should also retaliate with another support package for Ukraine.

Its different with the US and NATO though. They cannot bomb Ukraine into oblivion given the presence of ethnic Russians in many of the occupied territories and the fact that they are right next door.

With the US, it will be a matter of national pride for the Russians and it will be no holds barred. They will use whatever they have and they do have plenty.  It will be a MAD scenario we will be staring at.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,147
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12298 on: Today at 03:13:38 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:03:25 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-34912581

Turkey (NATO) did the world (and particularly Syria) a huge solid by downing this jet a few years back, and nobody got nuked (even after Putin blamed the US, like a delinquent)

The pilot survived the crash, so I'm sure he was able to get back to doing what he does best shortly after (slaughtering civilians and destroying hospitals)
And what happened in the aftermath? Putin barred Russian tourists from vacationing in Turkey, which lost huge tourist revenue. There was a quarrel back and forth about a compensation, which in the end was paid quietly, and all is dandy.

It all makes perfect sense, expressed in dollars and cents, pounds, shillings and pence... (rubles and liras in this case)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,639
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12299 on: Today at 03:23:08 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:13:38 pm
And what happened in the aftermath? Putin barred Russian tourists from vacationing in Turkey, which lost huge tourist revenue. There was a quarrel back and forth about a compensation, which in the end was paid quietly, and all is dandy.

It all makes perfect sense, expressed in dollars and cents, pounds, shillings and pence... (rubles and liras in this case)
A price absolutely worth paying.

Wish more russian air force were downed in the 2010s, would have saved hundreds of thousands of Syrian lives and the forced migration of millions of people to avoid slaughter.

Alas, the west, nato, the international community and citizens learned all the wrong lessons from recent (and distant) history and decided it was best to let russian and iran take money from asad to help him in his sectarian quest to kill health workers and displace people and cling to power. just so they didn't have to go to sleep at night worrying about having to take difficult decisions, and leaving the syrians to their death and displacement
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 303 304 305 306 307 [308]   Go Up
« previous next »
 