https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-34912581
Turkey (NATO) did the world (and particularly Syria) a huge solid by downing this jet a few years back, and nobody got nuked (even after Putin blamed the US, like a delinquent)
The pilot survived the crash, so I'm sure he was able to get back to doing what he does best shortly after (slaughtering civilians and destroying hospitals)
Yeah, but Russia had economic interests in not pissing Turkey off, given the massive deal they had with Turkey for the S-400 system. Turkey and Russia have pretty good relations, especially considering they are a NATO member.
Turkey had to pay for doing business with Russia by losing participation in the F35 programme.
Russia has been banking on the west being reluctant to provoke them for these exact reasons, and using it to their advantage. When they recently annexed regions of Ukraine and declared them Russian territory, people asked the same questions regarding whether Ukraine should continue trying to retake them, which they did and Russia did nothing in retaliation.
I don't think the US should start blasting jets out of the sky but they should absolutely continue to run their scouting operations and if necessary give their drones more protection. They should also retaliate with another support package for Ukraine.
Its different with the US and NATO though. They cannot bomb Ukraine into oblivion given the presence of ethnic Russians in many of the occupied territories and the fact that they are right next door.
With the US, it will be a matter of national pride for the Russians and it will be no holds barred. They will use whatever they have and they do have plenty. It will be a MAD scenario we will be staring at.