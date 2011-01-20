« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 665621 times)

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12240 on: March 2, 2023, 05:23:02 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on March  2, 2023, 05:17:19 pm
Assassinate Putin.

The person(s) tasked with that would need to have some kind of nerve. Cant imagine getting dragged into the Pentagon or Vauxhall Cross and being told thats your job for the day.
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12241 on: March 2, 2023, 05:58:38 pm »
Maybe some random tourist off to see the Russian equivalent of Salisbury can feed Vlad a polonium sandwich.
Offline Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12242 on: March 2, 2023, 06:02:19 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on March  2, 2023, 05:17:19 pm
Assassinate Putin.


That is fantasy stuff, but also I don't think the West really want him getting removed because what comes after is likely to be just as bad if not worse.
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12243 on: March 2, 2023, 06:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on March  2, 2023, 06:02:19 pm
That is fantasy stuff, but also I don't think the West really want him getting removed because what comes after is likely to be just as bad if not worse.

What we need is someone who will end the war. But Putin's cohorts (ie anybody who might be in a position to kill him) are balls deep in this mess, so they're all equally culpable. So if the West wants the war to end, they have to be prepared to turn a blind eye to any new leader's involvement in this.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12244 on: March 2, 2023, 06:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on March  2, 2023, 06:02:19 pm
That is fantasy stuff, but also I don't think the West really want him getting removed because what comes after is likely to be just as bad if not worse.

Think the ability to take him out - whether individually, the space he's in, or the entire area - is well within the capabilities of Ukraine's allies.

Judging his demise in ending the war, the players involved, what terms they can come to after, is what will need good analysis and forecasting. Don't know enough there beyond the articles we all have access to.

There's a sense of Ukraine building up its capabilities - tanks, ammunition etc - gaining advantages through good battle tactics: all that's fine, but the key to all this is held by people making decisions a world away. When Blinken and Yellen say the US will be there for as long as it takes, in action, it means Blinken and Yellen will do that. They could die tomorrow, the Republicans could cause issues due to their lack of vision, competence, self-interest. These are the people with the power to make those decisions: competent operators mixed in with idiots.

The Ukraine side need to be clear on that, not settle in. Take the opportunity while the window is there. They're not just battling Russia.
Online PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12245 on: March 2, 2023, 10:20:57 pm »
I guess you are right that the Ukrainians can destroy an area Putin is in, but I doubt they know at any time what area he is in without risking enough collateral damage for the Russian
propaganda  machine to make it really awkward. Also , possibly the element of better the devil you know.
They are probably looking to retake as much as they can before the Americans change tack with a view to negotiating a settlement to hold that in a worst case scenario.  Not sure if the European allies would hold together if the US pull out. I doubt they'd fill the void, but they might supply enough for Ukraine to hold their positions.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12246 on: March 3, 2023, 07:28:59 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on March  2, 2023, 05:17:19 pm
Assassinate Putin.

All well and good but have you heard some of the stuff coming out of those around him? You've got some of them asking for Europe to be nuked and calling for a full scale war and mobilisation. Sometimes it's better the devil you know.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12247 on: March 3, 2023, 10:30:12 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on March  2, 2023, 05:17:19 pm
Assassinate Putin.

Most likely one of his oligarch cronies would arrange it, if he couldnt be otherwise sidelined (Yeltsin style). I can only imagine that those around him either fear him too much or still see him as beneficial. It would be a bad move for an outside agency to assassinate him. Ideally it would come from his people rising against him, but that seems unlikely.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12248 on: March 3, 2023, 11:54:00 am »
Quote from: stoa on February 28, 2023, 10:27:44 am
Alex Jones has made millions by claiming Sandy Hook and loads of other mass shootings were fake using crisis actors and by peddling all other sorts of untruths. So, people like him have money as an incentive. Others like Republican nutjobs like Mike Flynn and others who actually hold an office, use stuff like that to gain support from voters or have a go at the Democrats or the "establishment". Same goes for extremist idiot parties in many other countries. And most of all, you have all those stupid fools following those kinds of people and taking everything they say at face value, because their own lives are shite and by claiming that they have seen the truth and everyone else is an idiot, they can feel better about themselves...

"do your own research" is possibly the scariest phrase in modern vernacular these days.
Online thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12249 on: March 3, 2023, 12:13:36 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on March  3, 2023, 11:54:00 am

"do your own research" is possibly the scariest phrase in modern vernacular these days.
Particularly so when those uttering it have already seeded the internet with mass misinformation that has been further propagated by earlier disciples of "do your own research".
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12250 on: March 3, 2023, 12:22:24 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on March  3, 2023, 10:30:12 am
Most likely one of his oligarch cronies would arrange it, if he couldnt be otherwise sidelined (Yeltsin style). I can only imagine that those around him either fear him too much or still see him as beneficial. It would be a bad move for an outside agency to assassinate him. Ideally it would come from his people rising against him, but that seems unlikely.

A part of me thinks Putin has become relatively detached from reality, and this whole thing has been orchestrated by someone(s) behind the throne, playing him like a puppet. 

I'm not saying it's likely, but a man so paranoid must have blind spots that can be manipulated. And if it's true, then Putin's cohorts have no reason to remove him, as he's just the figurehead for blame.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12251 on: Today at 02:36:30 am »
Putin is quite literally the most paranoid, and ultimately cautious leader in world politics, some of his security measures are outrageous, so it's highly unlikely that anyone gets close to him that he doesn't trust implicitly.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12252 on: Today at 10:47:50 am »
Yet another crack appearing -Wagner being denied ammunition by the Red Army;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-64859780
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12253 on: Today at 10:56:02 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:47:50 am
Yet another crack appearing -Wagner being denied ammunition by the Red Army;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-64859780

There was a 4 min long video where Prigozhin was seated in a dark room, torchlight to his face and talks about potential collapse if the frontline at Bakhmut fails.

I think it is a given because...

- If Bakhmut collapses, the entire Russian offensive will stop and they will be forced to retreat back to the border as a result of the inevitable spring offensive.

- That would mean losing the war, ergo finding a scrapgoat to villify. And because Wagner have been dominant in Bakhmut, that fault will be on them and Prigozhin ultimately.

- So Prigozhin is setting himself up to be the "saviour" by claiming it is his forces that is holding the entire Russian operations by the strand and that any collapse would be on the Russian army than Wagner group.

I cant recollect where I read it but it was interesting to note these points.
Online thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12254 on: Today at 01:19:31 pm »
It's certainly an interesting one.

There still seems to be a fairly broad consensus that Bakhmut is not strategically all that important to the larger war.  It does however suit Ukraine to have the majority of the Wagner group occupied there as it means they can't be involved elsewhere.

It's politically important to Prigozhin as it's his trophy and also, apparently, the key to unlocking a massive payment from Russia.  Given that context I can well believe that Russia may decide that now is a good time to be less than helpful.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12255 on: Today at 02:11:34 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:47:50 am
Yet another crack appearing -Wagner being denied ammunition by the Red Army;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-64859780

That weasel Prigozhin must know his time is up one way or another.  He's at the forefront of a war they're destined to lose eventually.  He's become too big and high profile, making him a threat to the Kremlin midget.  He'll be dead within 12 months, hopefully by torture or slow poisoning.  Doesn't deserve a bullet.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12256 on: Today at 02:27:14 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:19:31 pm
It's certainly an interesting one.

There still seems to be a fairly broad consensus that Bakhmut is not strategically all that important to the larger war.  It does however suit Ukraine to have the majority of the Wagner group occupied there as it means they can't be involved elsewhere.

It's politically important to Prigozhin as it's his trophy and also, apparently, the key to unlocking a massive payment from Russia.  Given that context I can well believe that Russia may decide that now is a good time to be less than helpful.

Ulysses Grant and General Lee in the American Civil War in the Siege of Petersburg - keep the strongest part of the army with a strong commander hold up in one strategically unimportant place so that they cannot affect the rest of the war.
Offline Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12257 on: Today at 02:30:39 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 02:11:34 pm
That weasel Prigozhin must know his time is up one way or another.  He's at the forefront of a war they're destined to lose eventually.  He's become too big and high profile, making him a threat to the Kremlin midget.  He'll be dead within 12 months, hopefully by torture or slow poisoning.  Doesn't deserve a bullet.
Dream scenario for the end of all this is a Russian civil war with Wagner and Chechens on one side and the Russian armed forces on the other.

Although it would be nice if they went somewhere other than Ukraine to settle their differences.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12258 on: Today at 04:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:27:14 pm
Ulysses Grant and General Lee in the American Civil War in the Siege of Petersburg - keep the strongest part of the army with a strong commander hold up in one strategically unimportant place so that they cannot affect the rest of the war.

But are the Wagner people the strongest part of the Russian army? I thought the general consensus was the conscripts are pretty poor soldiers and also poorly equipped.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12259 on: Today at 04:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:30:39 pm
Dream scenario for the end of all this is a Russian civil war with Wagner and Chechens on one side and the Russian armed forces on the other.

Although it would be nice if they went somewhere other than Ukraine to settle their differences.

Red square seems like a friendly spot.
Or anywhere in Siberia would also be nice. There are quite some combat friendly spots within Russia.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12260 on: Today at 04:53:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:22:28 pm
But are the Wagner people the strongest part of the Russian army? I thought the general consensus was the conscripts are pretty poor soldiers and also poorly equipped.

They're certainly the most battle hardened and ruthless. The convict conscript element are literally poorly trained  cannon fodder but serve their purpose. Looks like they've near run out of them already and he wants more.
Online farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12261 on: Today at 05:51:52 pm »
Hasn't Wagner been recognized as a terrorist organization? (Thought it was) If so, wouldn't the Russian Army supplying them with weapons be seen as a cooperation with a terrorist organization, or worse yet, wouldn't the Russian Army be designated as such themselves? I know it's complicated when it comes to a country's official army, like the Iran's Revolutionary Guard, though that's exactly what they are - taking the fight to other countries.
Offline Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12262 on: Today at 06:16:31 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:51:52 pm
Hasn't Wagner been recognized as a terrorist organization? (Thought it was) If so, wouldn't the Russian Army supplying them with weapons be seen as a cooperation with a terrorist organization, or worse yet, wouldn't the Russian Army be designated as such themselves? I know it's complicated when it comes to a country's official army, like the Iran's Revolutionary Guard, though that's exactly what they are - taking the fight to other countries.

I doubt Russia cares a jot what Wagner are designated as by the international community.
Online farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12263 on: Today at 10:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:16:31 pm
I doubt Russia cares a jot what Wagner are designated as by the international community.
Maybe so, but they have been rejecting strongly any direct government links to Wagner. Why bother? I'm missing something...
Offline classycarra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12264 on: Today at 10:24:29 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:19:30 pm
Maybe so, but they have been rejecting strongly any direct government links to Wagner. Why bother? I'm missing something...
Politically expedient; their foreign policy is to obfuscate, (transparently) attempt to sow doubt/confusion and to gaslight; lying is something so ingrained in them they couldn't stop it if they tried

a bit from columns a, b and c - probably more too
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12265 on: Today at 10:33:49 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:24:29 pm
Politically expedient; their foreign policy is to obfuscate, (transparently) attempt to sow doubt/confusion and to gaslight; lying is something so ingrained in them they couldn't stop it if they tried

a bit from columns a, b and c - probably more too

AKA Maskirovka - got that from Red Storm Rising. ;D
Offline classycarra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12266 on: Today at 10:39:39 pm »
Quote from: So… Howard Philips on Today at 10:33:49 pm
AKA Maskirovka - got that from ‘Red Storm Rising’. ;D
Interesting! Learn something new each day. That pointed me here
https://crestresearch.ac.uk/resources/russia-and-disinformation-maskirovka-full-report/

which shows a good overview (was familiar with their gaslighting tactics while they helped Asad murder Syrians for cash, but good to learn more)
