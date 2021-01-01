Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
302
303
304
305
306
[
307
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic! (Read 663401 times)
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 48,257
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
«
Reply #12240 on:
Today
at 05:23:02 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on
Today
at 05:17:19 pm
Assassinate Putin.
The person(s) tasked with that would need to have some kind of nerve. Cant imagine getting dragged into the Pentagon or Vauxhall Cross and being told thats your job for the day.
Logged
Red Beret
Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 45,071
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
«
Reply #12241 on:
Today
at 05:58:38 pm »
Maybe some random tourist off to see the Russian equivalent of Salisbury can feed Vlad a polonium sandwich.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do. I sit.
Popcorn's Art
Lusty
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,691
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
«
Reply #12242 on:
Today
at 06:02:19 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on
Today
at 05:17:19 pm
Assassinate Putin.
That is fantasy stuff, but also I don't think the West really want him getting removed because what comes after is likely to be just as bad if not worse.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
302
303
304
305
306
[
307
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Page created in 0.026 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2