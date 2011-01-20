« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 301 302 303 304 305 [306]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 659626 times)

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,822
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12200 on: Yesterday at 04:33:51 pm »
Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 03:21:34 pm
Yes.

The last three words in that title are fairly superfluous.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,129
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12201 on: Yesterday at 05:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:58:58 am
The end game? No idea. Does anyone know?

In many ways Ukraine is better placed to resist now than it was a year ago. But so long as Russian Fascism is able to keep feeding thousands of young men into the mincing machine it's hard to see how it ends. I still feel that the Putin regime is less stable than the Ukrainian government. People, including appeasers of course, talk about stalemate. But I think Ukraine is better suited to a long war of attrition than Russia - certainly in terms of morale and international support. And I still wouldn't completely rule out a February 1917 situation developing in Russia eventually. Most dictatorships look absolutely solid until a few weeks, or even days, before they disappear.

But who would be on the sealed train from the Finland station?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,514
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12202 on: Yesterday at 06:13:05 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:30:31 pm
But who would be on the sealed train from the Finland station?

Hopefully no one. We want a February revolution, not an October one!

Although it's more likely to be an October one I suppose. A coup d'etat followed by a great terror, followed by the whole bloody vicious imperialist cycle yet again. From Tsar to the Bolsheviks to Putin to whichever Despot comes next. The Russians don't seem to get on with your actual democracy and civil liberty.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,302
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12203 on: Yesterday at 06:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:58:58 am
The end game? No idea. Does anyone know?

In many ways Ukraine is better placed to resist now than it was a year ago. But so long as Russian Fascism is able to keep feeding thousands of young men into the mincing machine it's hard to see how it ends. I still feel that the Putin regime is less stable than the Ukrainian government. People, including appeasers of course, talk about stalemate. But I think Ukraine is better suited to a long war of attrition than Russia - certainly in terms of morale and international support. And I still wouldn't completely rule out a February 1917 situation developing in Russia eventually. Most dictatorships look absolutely solid until a few weeks, or even days, before they disappear.

I think youve got it a bit arse about face there. International support is pretty meaningless, the only support that matters to the Ukrainians really is Uncle Sam. If the Americans lose interest, the Europeans between them cant organise a defensive piss up in a brewery lets be honest, thats an incredibly precarious situation for Ukraine and the rest of Europe to be in. The war needs to be over by the end of next year at the latest, otherwise everything is in the hands of the US electorate and at that point all bets are off unfortunately, I dont even want to think what Trump or De Santis will or wont do.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,006
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12204 on: Yesterday at 07:05:53 pm »
I remember the sinking feeling when this bloody mess started and the dreaded sense of helplessness and inevitability that came with it. To be here a year later is a testament to Ukraine's resolve.

It's difficult to fight a protracted war when no country is on a war economy footing. This isn't the 1940s, where every factory in the country is churning out tanks, planes, guns and ammo, and shipyards are slaving around the clock. Modern weapons can't be thrown together like that, and we've seen that small drones can wreak havoc with multimillion dollar tanks.

Where we go from here I have no clue. I carry with me a dark sense of foreboding of what lies in store for the world if Putin remains in charge of Russia and Ukraine begins to drive them back. But I would rather that then watch him roll across yet another country as politicians the world over collectively piss themselves at the thought of their precious gravy train hitting the buffers.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,462
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12205 on: Yesterday at 07:55:33 pm »
OSCE in Austria is a fucking disgrace - thankfully many others agreed, including this guy.....

https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-64752483

"Latvian MP swears at Russia in Ukraine protest walkout

Latvian MP Rihards Kols swore at the Russian delegate at a parliamentary session of the European security body in Vienna.

During a meeting at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), there was a mass walkout after a Russian representative was given the floor to speak."

It truly beggars belief that these c*nts were given visas to travel.  :wanker :no
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,006
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12206 on: Yesterday at 09:37:09 pm »
^^^ well at least they got a good measure of vitriol and shade thrown at them. Their nation is a pariah, and it's good they be reminded of it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,129
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12207 on: Yesterday at 10:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:37:09 pm
^^^ well at least they got a good measure of vitriol and shade thrown at them. Their nation is a pariah, and it's good they be reminded of it.

Good point. Theyll have been spoon fed propaganda in Russia and seeing the vitriol from other countries may give them some food for thought - maybe.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,048
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12208 on: Today at 12:34:04 am »
BBC shouldn't censor the words, let all hear them! Hear them on Twitter. 
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12209 on: Today at 12:36:28 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:55:57 pm
Iran, North Korea or China supplying significant weapons is where it would get difficult. They have huge stocks and between them can bring more to the table than the Western nations can afford to part with.

Russia can mostly supply itself with the calibre of weapons that Iran, North Korea and China can supply. What Russia needs are more modern weaponry, which is pretty much exclusive to the western bloc. The only way Russia can get access to the materials for those is via 3rd parties like Turkey, and you can bet they'll mark up the prices accordingly.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,048
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12210 on: Today at 12:42:35 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:36:28 am
Russia can mostly supply itself with the calibre of weapons that Iran, North Korea and China can supply. What Russia needs are more modern weaponry, which is pretty much exclusive to the western bloc. The only way Russia can get access to the materials for those is via 3rd parties like Turkey, and you can bet they'll mark up the prices accordingly.
Not sure that's true. What materials would Russia lack? They have pretty big and diverse natural resources. Remember the SR-71 Blackbird story? The US doesn't have titanium, and set up 10 fake companies all over the country to import it from Russia, and that was at the height of the Cold War. The Blackbird was built with Russian metal.

As for the electronics, they are made in China.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12211 on: Today at 12:46:14 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:42:35 am
Not sure that's true. What materials would Russia lack? They have pretty big and diverse natural resources. Remember the SR-71 Blackbird story? The US doesn't have titanium, and set up 10 fake companies all over the country to import it from Russia, and that was at the height of the Cold War. The Blackbird was built with Russian metal.

As for the electronics, they are made in China.

Wrong side of the straits.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,048
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12212 on: Today at 12:48:41 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:46:14 am
Wrong side of the straits.
Taiwan's pretty good in that, but Apple made China advance in leaps and bounds. And so did the car manufacturers.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,679
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12213 on: Today at 01:03:07 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:48:41 am
Taiwan's pretty good in that, but Apple made China advance in leaps and bounds. And so did the car manufacturers.
All using Western equipment.  The West have an effective monopoly on all sorts of high tech manufacturing. Things like jet engines, silicon lithography etc. They can't replicate that stuff in the short to medium term.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 301 302 303 304 305 [306]   Go Up
« previous next »
 