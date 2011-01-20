Today, on the 105th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg are with us.

We will stand together here in Freedom Square, and we will stand together with Ukraine until Ukraine has won this war.

The past year has shown more clearly than ever before the greatness of spirit of the people of Estonia. Our people remember what it means to be occupied by an aggressive neighbor, and our people know that peace does not always mean peace and freedom."

[snippet]

"

The morning hours of February 24, 2022, were a watershed moment in European history. Russia's attack had no precedent since World War II. A year later, Russia's brutal war of aggression is still raging against Ukraine. A sovereign country is being destroyed, its people being killed and made homeless.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has made it clear that there are no signs of President Putin preparing for peace. On the contrary, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks.

he fight that Ukraine is fighting is also a fight for Europe. What is under attack is nothing less than our freedom and our way of life."

[snippet]