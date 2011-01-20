The end game? No idea. Does anyone know?
In many ways Ukraine is better placed to resist now than it was a year ago. But so long as Russian Fascism is able to keep feeding thousands of young men into the mincing machine it's hard to see how it ends. I still feel that the Putin regime is less stable than the Ukrainian government. People, including appeasers of course, talk about stalemate. But I think Ukraine is better suited to a long war of attrition than Russia - certainly in terms of morale and international support. And I still wouldn't completely rule out a February 1917 situation developing in Russia eventually. Most dictatorships look absolutely solid until a few weeks, or even days, before they disappear.
I think the stalemate talk is inaccurate and more helpful to Russia than Ukraine. Russia have been pushing hard and burning through resources in an attempt to make some kind of tangible progress, while Ukraine have largely been holding back and waiting for units to complete training on new platforms and for equipment and improved weather to arrive.
Russia already seem to be struggling badly with logistics due to the range and precision of HIMARS launchers, and if Ukraine get the ability to hit targets further out (which they might already have) then Russia's main logistical hubs in occupied territory will become prime targets.
A single breakthrough by Ukraine near Kreminna allows them to get behind the Russian defensive line and could see a collapse on the scale we saw last summer. A breakthrough near Melitopol splits the Russian supply line in two and puts the supply lines from Crimea in range, allowing them to starve out the entire southern occupied territory, which in turn allows them to starve out Crimea.
The west is doing its best to gear up for a longer war of attrition, as it seemingly takes a long time to get military production up and running, but the opportunity for Ukraine to end things quickly is there if they can get enough hardware over the next month or two and launch another spring offensive.