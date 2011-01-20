« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12160 on: February 21, 2023, 04:32:51 pm »
Renewables and fracking surely ☹️
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12161 on: February 21, 2023, 04:36:04 pm »
You know China are priming up Russia to have a serious influence on where they will go long term. They are probably hoping for a mini collapse as who else can step in and fund the growth of that country's infrastructure and economy. Bit like what they are doing in Africa, China surely have their eyes on the natural resources in Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12162 on: February 21, 2023, 04:42:21 pm »
Quote from: cdav on February 20, 2023, 10:44:29 pm
1) After 15 years of inward looking retrenchment following Iraq, I think Western politicians and populaces accept there is a need to re-arm and show leadership on the world stage to oppose dictatorships


Which dictatorships?

Just the ones we decide we don't like?

And let the 'friendly' dictatorships continue to deny their populations basic human rights, fund terrorist groups, and launch air strikes on neighbouring countries to murder thousands of women and children?

Remember that the US helped many of the dictatorships over the past 70/80 years take and keep power.



Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12163 on: February 21, 2023, 04:44:20 pm »
Quote from: cdav on February 20, 2023, 10:44:29 pm
2) I think the issue with gas supplies being weaponised will lead to a shift in global supply chains in key industries and probably an 'on shoring' of some manufacturing back from China. It is already happening in things like semi-conductors, but I think it will also happen in things like food, mining (rare earth metals, potentially steel and other building materials) and energy with increased renewables (and domestic manufacture of these such as solar, wind turbines, etc)

Podcast about that today but not in a way you would have thought. Chinese companies are building factories in Mexico to build closer to the US market. No shipping, no ports and free trade with USA. The Daily NYT podcast. Also lots of US firms moving production from China to USA as you describe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12164 on: February 21, 2023, 04:45:42 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 21, 2023, 04:36:04 pm
You know China are priming up Russia to have a serious influence on where they will go long term. They are probably hoping for a mini collapse as who else can step in and fund the growth of that country's infrastructure and economy. Bit like what they are doing in Africa, China surely have their eyes on the natural resources in Russia.


China are pushing Russia forward because the more they do, the weaker both they and the west become.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12165 on: February 21, 2023, 06:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 21, 2023, 04:42:21 pm
Which dictatorships?

Just the ones we decide we don't like?

And let the 'friendly' dictatorships continue to deny their populations basic human rights, fund terrorist groups, and launch air strikes on neighbouring countries to murder thousands of women and children?

Remember that the US helped many of the dictatorships over the past 70/80 years take and keep power.

And certain sections of the west's population still hold a grudge over our efforts to topple one of those dictatorships. These protestors like to gripe about dictators' violation of basic human rights, etc., but get rid of a dictator that does all of these things, and they'll tell you, "Not in our name".
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12166 on: February 21, 2023, 06:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February 21, 2023, 04:45:42 pm
China are pushing Russia forward because the more they do, the weaker both they and the west become.

It isn't a zero sum game. Just because the west is pouring some of its resources into Ukraine doesn't mean it gets weaker overall. The right strategic realignment can actually strengthen the west.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12167 on: February 21, 2023, 06:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on February 21, 2023, 06:03:23 pm
It isn't a zero sum game. Just because the west is pouring some of its resources into Ukraine doesn't mean it gets weaker overall. The right strategic realignment can actually strengthen the west.

Coupled with co-operation of nations
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12168 on: February 21, 2023, 06:40:20 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February 21, 2023, 06:22:04 pm
Coupled with co-operation of nations

Pretty much everyone is getting away from Russia, and we're increasingly wary of China. We're finishing our realignment away from the former, and let's see what we'll do about the latter. Once that's done, it doesn't matter how much we pour into Ukraine: we'll still be strategically stronger, not weaker.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12169 on: February 22, 2023, 01:23:04 am »
Reports of around 15 explosions in Mariupol (Russian occupied Ukrainian city that was turned into a military base more or less). It's out of range of normal HIMARS strikes but it sounds like Ukraine have hit it with something else they haven't had access to before.

If true and there are more strikes to come, it's a huge problem for Russia as having that kind of range means Ukraine can strike all the way up to the coast for a large portion of the front line along the south, and can hit the bridges between Crimea and the rest of Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1628144888540790784
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71DV7tKuvq4

The suggestion is that it might be GLSDB's. They're made by taking bombs usually dropped from planes (which the US has 20,000+ of and will need to retire eventually) and attaching rockets to them (which the US also have thousands of available), allowing them to be launched from ground launchers Ukraine already have access to. Supposedly the problem with supplying them to Ukraine was that production of them simply doesn't exist yet, but it seems like that might have changed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12170 on: February 22, 2023, 06:15:00 am »
Am I reading you right ?
You say they have 20k+ of something that doesn't exist yet.
Obviously you aren't saying that. What's the link I'm missing?

--edit-- on a side note governments are giving the Ukrainians old stock that's probably been written off financially and is costing money to be kept in warehouses. I don't really have a point other than on paper the war might look good! The same paper where our midfield competes with RM.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12171 on: February 22, 2023, 09:43:24 am »
Quote from: Sangria on February 21, 2023, 06:01:30 pm
And certain sections of the west's population still hold a grudge over our efforts to topple one of those dictatorships. These protestors like to gripe about dictators' violation of basic human rights, etc., but get rid of a dictator that does all of these things, and they'll tell you, "Not in our name".

Iraq?
Possibly not the getting rid that was the issue there.
More the lies to enable it.
I doubt anyone except South Park or George Galloway misses Saddam but what a mess we created doing it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12172 on: February 22, 2023, 10:03:16 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on February 22, 2023, 01:23:04 am
Reports of around 15 explosions in Mariupol (Russian occupied Ukrainian city that was turned into a military base more or less). It's out of range of normal HIMARS strikes but it sounds like Ukraine have hit it with something else they haven't had access to before.

If true and there are more strikes to come, it's a huge problem for Russia as having that kind of range means Ukraine can strike all the way up to the coast for a large portion of the front line along the south, and can hit the bridges between Crimea and the rest of Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1628144888540790784
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71DV7tKuvq4

The suggestion is that it might be GLSDB's. They're made by taking bombs usually dropped from planes (which the US has 20,000+ of and will need to retire eventually) and attaching rockets to them (which the US also have thousands of available), allowing them to be launched from ground launchers Ukraine already have access to. Supposedly the problem with supplying them to Ukraine was that production of them simply doesn't exist yet, but it seems like that might have changed.

Nicely timed for Biden's visit
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12173 on: February 22, 2023, 10:15:30 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February 22, 2023, 06:15:00 am
Am I reading you right ?
You say they have 20k+ of something that doesn't exist yet.
Obviously you aren't saying that. What's the link I'm missing?

--edit-- on a side note governments are giving the Ukrainians old stock that's probably been written off financially and is costing money to be kept in warehouses. I don't really have a point other than on paper the war might look good! The same paper where our midfield competes with RM.

They have 20k bombs that they then need to fit with rockets to turn them into GLSDB's, but there aren't/weren't any facilities set up to do this retrofitting which is why the final product didn't really exist outside of a small number for testing.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12174 on: February 22, 2023, 03:41:59 pm »
So he's now mass mobilising students?

That's some genius leadership there
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12175 on: February 22, 2023, 04:06:05 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February 22, 2023, 03:41:59 pm
So he's now mass mobilising students?

That's some genius leadership there

da fuq?

I know students are the most likely to protest, but if Putin thinks conscripting them is the best way to neutralise the problem, then I don't think he's quite thought it through!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12176 on: February 22, 2023, 04:28:35 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February 22, 2023, 03:41:59 pm
So he's now mass mobilising students?

That's some genius leadership there

They've been putting measures in place to ensure easier mobilisation pretty much since the last one in September, but it doesn't necessarily mean they'll actually mobilise students. The fact that they're even preparing for it is insane though, the main reason Russian's seem to be okay with the invasion is that it doesn't affect them, mobilised soldiers are mostly prisoners and ethnic minorities from poor rural areas. If students from the big cities suddenly start getting pulled into it then you can imagine there'll be a lot of people protesting or fleeing the country.

Russian brain drain going up another level.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12177 on: February 22, 2023, 06:46:42 pm »
1914 all over again. All is not quiet on the Eastern front....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12178 on: February 22, 2023, 10:14:05 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February 22, 2023, 03:41:59 pm
So he's now mass mobilising students?

That's some genius leadership there
Quote from: Red Beret on February 22, 2023, 04:06:05 pm
da fuq?

I know students are the most likely to protest, but if Putin thinks conscripting them is the best way to neutralise the problem, then I don't think he's quite thought it through!
I don't think that Putin even thinks that far ahead... This idea probably floats from the communist times, when army service was mandatory. Men served (for 2 years) usually after high school, as the requirement was to turn 18 my the end of the calendar year in which you are drafted. Two years later after the army service, a lot of people went to school, and were drafter as "reserves" for training refreshers every now and then in the early years of their studies. I don't know if this is the case, and the times have moved on from that, but I can see the direct link between "drafting" and "reserves" in Putin's mind...

As it was pointed out above, until the draft reaches deeply into Moscow and Saint Petersburg, the Russians won't turn against the war. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12179 on: Yesterday at 10:25:02 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on February 22, 2023, 06:46:42 pm
1914 all over again. All is not quiet on the Eastern front....

Well we all know how WW1 finished for Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12180 on: Yesterday at 03:49:17 pm »
The first six minutes of this video deals with the potential of a second front being opened by Belarus. Russian forces have been training extensively there.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fQbV1jPZhy4&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fQbV1jPZhy4&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12181 on: Yesterday at 07:51:11 pm »
Anyone else watch the BBC2 interview of Zelensky with John Simpson?

Hes one impressive leader; it struck me how few the world currently has.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12182 on: Today at 04:07:20 am »
« Reply #12182 on: Today at 04:07:20 am »
From the Washington post, snippets of memories of the day of the invasion from world and Ukrainian leaders. No paywall.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/interactive/2023/oral-history-russia-ukraine-war/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12183 on: Today at 09:01:59 am »
« Reply #12183 on: Today at 09:01:59 am »
Thinking of everyone that's been affected by this conflict over the last 12mths.

Special thoughts for Barrow Shawn, Anna and the cat 😔
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12184 on: Today at 09:33:27 am »
« Reply #12184 on: Today at 09:33:27 am »
This was meant to be over in three days.

It's a great thing that Ukraine is doing. Joe Biden and the West have played blinders too. Fuck Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12185 on: Today at 09:40:14 am »
« Reply #12185 on: Today at 09:40:14 am »
Putin huilo.  :wanker :wave
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12186 on: Today at 09:41:45 am »
« Reply #12186 on: Today at 09:41:45 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 07:51:11 pm
Anyone else watch the BBC2 interview of Zelensky with John Simpson?

Hes one impressive leader; it struck me how few the world currently has.

Yes.  It was very good.  I think he's great - the total antithesis of Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12187 on: Today at 09:46:02 am »
« Reply #12187 on: Today at 09:46:02 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:33:27 am
This was meant to be over in three days.

It's a great thing that Ukraine is doing. Joe Biden and the West have played blinders too. Fuck Putin.

Agreed.

What do we see as the end game here? Can Ukraine continue to resist? Will Putin be offered a way to save face? Will his own people find a way to remove him & would that make any difference?

I keep thinking of that Ukrainian statement that sounded like a poem and the words Without You. I hope they sting the shabby little dictator.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12188 on: Today at 09:58:58 am »
« Reply #12188 on: Today at 09:58:58 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:46:02 am
Agreed.

What do we see as the end game here? Can Ukraine continue to resist? Will Putin be offered a way to save face? Will his own people find a way to remove him & would that make any difference?

I keep thinking of that Ukrainian statement that sounded like a poem and the words Without You. I hope they sting the shabby little dictator.

The end game? No idea. Does anyone know?

In many ways Ukraine is better placed to resist now than it was a year ago. But so long as Russian Fascism is able to keep feeding thousands of young men into the mincing machine it's hard to see how it ends. I still feel that the Putin regime is less stable than the Ukrainian government. People, including appeasers of course, talk about stalemate. But I think Ukraine is better suited to a long war of attrition than Russia - certainly in terms of morale and international support. And I still wouldn't completely rule out a February 1917 situation developing in Russia eventually. Most dictatorships look absolutely solid until a few weeks, or even days, before they disappear.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12189 on: Today at 10:16:31 am »
« Reply #12189 on: Today at 10:16:31 am »
One of my neighbours reckons it'll end in civil war in Russia. Also, he showed me footage of the speech from Putin, during which the speaker of the duma is lip-read to be saying "he's full of shit". Apparently no reaction yet but I reckon she's steering clear of windows and staircases and Salisbury for a while.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12190 on: Today at 10:23:29 am »
« Reply #12190 on: Today at 10:23:29 am »
https://news.err.ee/1608896516/kallas-we-will-not-surrender-we-will-not-give-up

[snippet]
"Today, on the 105th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg are with us.

We will stand together here in Freedom Square, and we will stand together with Ukraine until Ukraine has won this war.
The past year has shown more clearly than ever before the greatness of spirit of the people of Estonia. Our people remember what it means to be occupied by an aggressive neighbor, and our people know that peace does not always mean peace and freedom."

https://news.err.ee/1608895169/norwegian-ambassador-we-have-no-time-for-complacency

[snippet]
"The morning hours of February 24, 2022, were a watershed moment in European history. Russia's attack had no precedent since World War II. A year later, Russia's brutal war of aggression is still raging against Ukraine. A sovereign country is being destroyed, its people being killed and made homeless.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has made it clear that there are no signs of President Putin preparing for peace. On the contrary, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks.

The fight that Ukraine is fighting is also a fight for Europe. What is under attack is nothing less than our freedom and our way of life."
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12191 on: Today at 11:10:45 am »
« Reply #12191 on: Today at 11:10:45 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:46:02 am
Agreed.

What do we see as the end game here? Can Ukraine continue to resist? Will Putin be offered a way to save face? Will his own people find a way to remove him & would that make any difference?

I keep thinking of that Ukrainian statement that sounded like a poem and the words Without You. I hope they sting the shabby little dictator.

I think we will have to wait until the end of Summer to see what sort of end game is likely to occur, at least in terms of the trajectory of the war itself. All we can do up that that point is give Ukraine every help it needs.

I think at that point, if it's still looking like a stalemate that is broadly along the current frontline then it is unlikely anyone will be winning any kind of decisive victory in the war. On the flipside, if Ukraine have made significant gains then it's a case of doubling down on support and making it clear to the whole world that invading your neighbours on the whims of an insecure dictator in an early-20th Century style small-dickswing is a non-starter.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12192 on: Today at 12:08:51 pm »
« Reply #12192 on: Today at 12:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:58:58 am
The end game? No idea. Does anyone know?

In many ways Ukraine is better placed to resist now than it was a year ago. But so long as Russian Fascism is able to keep feeding thousands of young men into the mincing machine it's hard to see how it ends. I still feel that the Putin regime is less stable than the Ukrainian government. People, including appeasers of course, talk about stalemate. But I think Ukraine is better suited to a long war of attrition than Russia - certainly in terms of morale and international support. And I still wouldn't completely rule out a February 1917 situation developing in Russia eventually. Most dictatorships look absolutely solid until a few weeks, or even days, before they disappear.

I think the stalemate talk is inaccurate and more helpful to Russia than Ukraine. Russia have been pushing hard and burning through resources in an attempt to make some kind of tangible progress, while Ukraine have largely been holding back and waiting for units to complete training on new platforms and for equipment and improved weather to arrive.

Russia already seem to be struggling badly with logistics due to the range and precision of HIMARS launchers, and if Ukraine get the ability to hit targets further out (which they might already have) then Russia's main logistical hubs in occupied territory will become prime targets.

A single breakthrough by Ukraine near Kreminna allows them to get behind the Russian defensive line and could see a collapse on the scale we saw last summer. A breakthrough near Melitopol splits the Russian supply line in two and puts the supply lines from Crimea in range, allowing them to starve out the entire southern occupied territory, which in turn allows them to starve out Crimea.

The west is doing its best to gear up for a longer war of attrition, as it seemingly takes a long time to get military production up and running, but the opportunity for Ukraine to end things quickly is there if they can get enough hardware over the next month or two and launch another spring offensive.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12193 on: Today at 12:48:33 pm »
« Reply #12193 on: Today at 12:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:10:45 am
I think we will have to wait until the end of Summer to see what sort of end game is likely to occur, at least in terms of the trajectory of the war itself. All we can do up that that point is give Ukraine every help it needs.

And will the Russians get help from allies (ie China) , and are they prepared to use non-conventional weapons.
If the status quo moves on either of those then it's a whole different outlook.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12194 on: Today at 12:55:57 pm »
« Reply #12194 on: Today at 12:55:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:48:33 pm
And will the Russians get help from allies (ie China) , and are they prepared to use non-conventional weapons.
If the status quo moves on either of those then it's a whole different outlook.

Iran, North Korea or China supplying significant weapons is where it would get difficult. They have huge stocks and between them can bring more to the table than the Western nations can afford to part with.
