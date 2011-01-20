I've recently been obsessed with this song, Du Shang Xi Lou ("Walking alone in the West Tower"), performed by Teresa Teng. It's part of an album where modern composers set ancient Chinese poetry to contemporary music. This particular track has lyrics by Li Yu, one of the most influential poets China has produced, who is credited with inspiring the growth of lyric poetry (ci) in the Song dynasty, whereas previously a different form (shi) was dominant.
Li Yu was the last ruler of the Southern Tang kingdom. Like his father, he spent his reign attempting to appease their far more powerful neighbours, the Song dynasty. While Song emperor tolerated the existence of Southern Tang for a while, constantly demanding that they jump while the Lis replied how high, he eventually decided to absorb the little kingdom into the greater empire, and Li Yu was carried off into captivity, writing poetry that would be turned into music a thousand years later. The eponymous West Tower was a landmark in the enemy capital of Kaifeng where he was held captive. He died 3 years into captivity, reportedly poisoned by the new emperor (not defenestrated).
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CQyjJj-ws84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CQyjJj-ws84</a>