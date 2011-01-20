Fair point . But if he's going to Kyiv to influence the Chinese, surely it's a risky gambit .

Are they likely to scale back because biden has shown solidarity with Ukraine?





China can't get involved in any meaningful way as any possible sanctions would fuck them up massively. As Lusty said, they'll try and exploit the situation for themselves and make some money/get some cheap oil (or other natural ressources) from Russia and that's about it. Biden going to Ukraine was to show the Russians/Putin that the US are behind Ukraine and it was probably also designed to keep other allies in line in terms of keeping up the support. And of course it was a sign for Ukraine to keep on fighting and that they're not alone. Don't think China played any real part in the decision for Biden going to Ukraine. It'll show them that the US and the West are serious in their support against the invasion, but that's about it.