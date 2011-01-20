« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 655995 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12120 on: February 17, 2023, 12:13:31 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on February 16, 2023, 10:42:23 pm
I've only met two Belarusians and they both hate him. He'll likely topple himself if he joins this war and I think he knows it too.
Would rather he just topped himself now like...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12121 on: February 17, 2023, 04:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on February 16, 2023, 06:49:37 pm
Nobody has attacked Belarus, and there is overwhelming, almost unanimous opposition from the Belarusian armed forces personnel and their citizens from going into war with Ukraine.

Lukashenko is not a complete idiot, hes just doing the best to keep his little empire unscathed until Putin is dead, and then negotiate with his successors.

Pretty much the perfect definition of a vassal state.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12122 on: February 17, 2023, 08:37:51 pm »
I've recently been obsessed with this song, Du Shang Xi Lou ("Walking alone in the West Tower"), performed by Teresa Teng. It's part of an album where modern composers set ancient Chinese poetry to contemporary music. This particular track has lyrics by Li Yu, one of the most influential poets China has produced, who is credited with inspiring the growth of lyric poetry (ci) in the Song dynasty, whereas previously a different form (shi) was dominant.

Li Yu was the last ruler of the Southern Tang kingdom. Like his father, he spent his reign attempting to appease their far more powerful neighbours, the Song dynasty. While Song emperor tolerated the existence of Southern Tang for a while, constantly demanding that they jump while the Lis replied how high, he eventually decided to absorb the little kingdom into the greater empire, and Li Yu was carried off into captivity, writing poetry that would be turned into music a thousand years later. The eponymous West Tower was a landmark in the enemy capital of Kaifeng where he was held captive. He died 3 years into captivity, reportedly poisoned by the new emperor (not defenestrated).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CQyjJj-ws84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CQyjJj-ws84</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12123 on: February 18, 2023, 12:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on February 17, 2023, 08:37:51 pm
I've recently been obsessed with this song, Du Shang Xi Lou ("Walking alone in the West Tower"), performed by Teresa Teng.
Are we sure it's not a Chinese variation on YNWA? :)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12124 on: Yesterday at 10:08:55 am »
Joe Biden's in Kyiv





https://twitter.com/Liveuamap/status/1627609457306771456?s=20

I guess we should all trust Anne Applebaum she she says something is happening

https://twitter.com/anneapplebaum/status/1627592134504087555?s=20
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12125 on: Yesterday at 10:15:23 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:08:55 am
Joe Biden's in Kyiv





https://twitter.com/Liveuamap/status/1627609457306771456?s=20

I guess we should all trust Anne Applebaum she she says something is happening

https://twitter.com/anneapplebaum/status/1627592134504087555?s=20

Should they really be telegraphing that a US President is currently in a war torn city in a 'special military operation'?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12126 on: Yesterday at 10:16:58 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:15:23 am
Should they really be telegraphing that a US President is currently in a war torn city in a 'special military operation'?

He will have been and gone by the time these pictures are posted
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12127 on: Yesterday at 10:23:12 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:16:58 am
He will have been and gone by the time these pictures are posted
They'll also have made it clear that no malarkey will be tolerated while Joe's there.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12128 on: Yesterday at 01:49:21 pm »
What's the rawk thinking about China supplying weapons to Russia?
Start of WW3?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12129 on: Yesterday at 03:00:20 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:49:21 pm
What's the rawk thinking about China supplying weapons to Russia?
Start of WW3?

Youd think with 97% of the Russian army focused on Ukraine that China might see opportunities elsewhere to exploit. Ive probably been playing too much Battlefield though.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12130 on: Yesterday at 06:31:37 pm »
There's only one Uncle Joe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12131 on: Yesterday at 06:41:16 pm »
Well at least Kyivs safety was guaranteed for a few hours. Good from Biden. Important to visit when its looking like China could throw their autocratic weight behind another autocracy.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12132 on: Yesterday at 07:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:41:16 pm
Well at least Kyivs safety was guaranteed for a few hours. Good from Biden. Important to visit when its looking like China could throw their autocratic weight behind another autocracy.
Or is it just taunting the Chinese government?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12133 on: Yesterday at 07:44:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:41:22 pm
Or is it just taunting the Chinese government?
That's a pretty bizarre view, it's got nothing to do with them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12134 on: Yesterday at 08:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:44:30 pm
That's a pretty bizarre view, it's got nothing to do with them.
Did I see it in the news, it dream it. But rumours that the Chinese are thinking of sending the Russians.
Surely the Chinese know the US are heavily backing Ukraine already. If China get involved it becomes an arms race in Ukraine. For Ukraine to face that surley the US/nato have to decide to send war planes and continue the escalation. It leave with tails between legs
I've seen nothing else today about China so maybe I made it up. Hopefully!

Edit. Sorry , tired. I see you seen to think China could be involved. So my point stands.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12135 on: Yesterday at 08:17:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:08:29 pm
Did I see it in the news, it dream it. But rumours that the Chinese are thinking of sending the Russians.
Surely the Chinese know the US are heavily backing Ukraine already. If China get involved it becomes an arms race in Ukraine. For Ukraine to face that surley the US/nato have to decide to send war planes and continue the escalation. It leave with tails between legs
I've seen nothing else today about China so maybe I made it up. Hopefully!

Edit. Sorry , tired. I see you seen to think China could be involved. So my point stands.
If China and the US come to blows, it will be over Taiwan.  They are already decending into something like a cold war position.  I doubt that China is seriously bothered about Ukraine either way though, aside from taking the opportunity to make some money.

But the idea that Biden would go to the trouble of visiting Ukraine just to wind up the Chinese is bizarre.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12136 on: Yesterday at 08:22:40 pm »
Fair point . But if he's going to Kyiv to influence the Chinese, surely it's a risky gambit .
Are they likely to scale back because biden has shown solidarity with Ukraine?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12137 on: Yesterday at 08:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 08:17:50 pm
If China and the US come to blows, it will be over Taiwan.  They are already decending into something like a cold war position.  I doubt that China is seriously bothered about Ukraine either way though, aside from taking the opportunity to make some money.

But the idea that Biden would go to the trouble of visiting Ukraine just to wind up the Chinese is bizarre.

The theory is the longer the US and Russia are in a proxy war in Ukraine the better for China as it weakens its resource rich neighbour and its rival superpower so China will help Russia militarily to prolong the war and weaken both the US and Russia. I certainly wouldnt put anything past the Chinese but at the same time it would be a massive case of economic self harm if the Chinese did do that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12138 on: Yesterday at 08:59:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:22:40 pm
Fair point . But if he's going to Kyiv to influence the Chinese, surely it's a risky gambit .
Are they likely to scale back because biden has shown solidarity with Ukraine?


China can't get involved in any meaningful way as any possible sanctions would fuck them up massively. As Lusty said, they'll try and exploit the situation for themselves and make some money/get some cheap oil (or other natural ressources) from Russia and that's about it. Biden going to Ukraine was to show the Russians/Putin that the US are behind Ukraine and it was probably also designed to keep other allies in line in terms of keeping up the support. And of course it was a sign for Ukraine to keep on fighting and that they're not alone. Don't think China played any real part in the decision for Biden going to Ukraine. It'll show them that the US and the West are serious in their support against the invasion, but that's about it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12139 on: Yesterday at 10:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 08:17:50 pm
If China and the US come to blows, it will be over Taiwan.  They are already decending into something like a cold war position.  I doubt that China is seriously bothered about Ukraine either way though, aside from taking the opportunity to make some money.

But the idea that Biden would go to the trouble of visiting Ukraine just to wind up the Chinese is bizarre.

If the US and NATO get bogged down in Russia against Ukraine, then that helps China with its Taiwan objectives.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12140 on: Yesterday at 10:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:25:09 pm
If the US and NATO get bogged down in Russia against Ukraine, then that helps China with its Taiwan objectives.

The kind of equipment that's being sent to Ukraine isn't the kind that's critical to Taiwan. If it gets to the point where Taiwan is in dire need of heavy armour, it is stuffed anyway.

What's more relevant to China is if the west learns the right lessons from the Ukrainian affair and moves away from dependence on Chinese industry. Russia has already lost its window of blackmailing Europe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12141 on: Yesterday at 10:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:25:09 pm
If the US and NATO get bogged down in Russia against Ukraine, then that helps China with its Taiwan objectives.

Perhaps it does, but I think two things have also changed that will affect China's stance with Taiwan:
1) After 15 years of inward looking retrenchment following Iraq, I think Western politicians and populaces accept there is a need to re-arm and show leadership on the world stage to oppose dictatorships
2) I think the issue with gas supplies being weaponised will lead to a shift in global supply chains in key industries and probably an 'on shoring' of some manufacturing back from China. It is already happening in things like semi-conductors, but I think it will also happen in things like food, mining (rare earth metals, potentially steel and other building materials) and energy with increased renewables (and domestic manufacture of these such as solar, wind turbines, etc)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12142 on: Yesterday at 10:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:25:09 pm
If the US and NATO get bogged down in Russia against Ukraine, then that helps China with its Taiwan objectives.
I don't think Taiwan is really an issue for NATO in the same way that Ukraine is.  In fact, if NATO get involved in Taiwan then it really does undermine their claim to be a purely defensive alliance.

China are supposedly still a few years away from being ready to invade Taiwan so you would assume that things in Ukraine would have been resolved by then one way or another.  Plus Taiwan is different to Ukraine; it's a mountainous country so armour and artillery would be less important, and there's 100 miles of water between the island and the mainland.  It would be an absolute nightmare to invade.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12143 on: Yesterday at 10:57:49 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:44:29 pm
Perhaps it does, but I think two things have also changed that will affect China's stance with Taiwan:
1) After 15 years of inward looking retrenchment following Iraq, I think Western politicians and populaces accept there is a need to re-arm and show leadership on the world stage to oppose dictatorships
2) I think the issue with gas supplies being weaponised will lead to a shift in global supply chains in key industries and probably an 'on shoring' of some manufacturing back from China. It is already happening in things like semi-conductors, but I think it will also happen in things like food, mining (rare earth metals, potentially steel and other building materials) and energy with increased renewables (and domestic manufacture of these such as solar, wind turbines, etc)

It will be like most things, it will happen for a while, then complacency, short term thinking and greed will kick in and we end up exactly where we are now, dependent on hostile nations.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12144 on: Today at 06:49:16 am »
Pls take the China/Taiwan stuff to its own thread.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12145 on: Today at 07:39:54 am »
A lot of talk of China stepping in as a peacemaker now hoping to end the war with borders in an "as you are" state, the threat will be take it Ukraine or we will supply Russia with what they need.

Twp big speeches today from Biden and Putin so could be a very interesting 24hrs
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12146 on: Today at 08:19:16 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 06:49:16 am
Pls take the China/Taiwan stuff to its own thread.
Sorry, my fault for starting that. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12147 on: Today at 09:44:56 am »
Fuck me, this speech is like Trump on steroids at a mental institution being electrocuted. Paedophiles, gay marriage, the devil and of course Nazi's all getting an airing in the first minutes.

Makes you mad that a lot of Russian people only have him as a source and will swallow everything he tells them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12148 on: Today at 09:48:49 am »
Absolute charlatan and a rant from someone losing the plot and the war. There must be a lot of folk from the West who cosied up with the crook feeling uneasy
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12149 on: Today at 10:17:52 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:44:56 am
Fuck me, this speech is like Trump on steroids at a mental institution being electrocuted. Paedophiles, gay marriage, the devil and of course Nazi's all getting an airing in the first minutes.

Makes you mad that a lot of Russian people only have him as a source and will swallow everything he tells them.

In reality he must lament the lack of Nazi allies in Europe, which allowed them to march across the continent and commit atrocities  at will when they Started WW2.
