Ben Wallace (UK Defense Secretary) has said that an estimated 97% of the Russian army is already in Ukraine. It confirms what some have been saying for a few weeks, there is no coming Russian offensive, it's already happening.



Russia have been throwing everything at two fronts, Bakhmut and Vuhledar, in an attempt to get some kind of win for the anniversary of the invasion. At the same time, they're building new fortifications in anticipation of a Ukrainian spring offensive, when the ground hardens and western armor arrives around the same time, which doesn't show much confidence in their offensives.



The ISW has also backed Ukraine's dogged defense of Bakhmut, as they've been able to not only keep Russian forces distracted there but really decimate them.



Apparently Ukraine have also been using some interesting western tech around Vuhledar. They lay anti-tank mines, wait for armor to approach, then use artillery shells filled with mines to block the armor from retreating. They can then use more conventional artillery and drones to pick off any remaining threats with limited risk. Russian armor losses have gone up significantly since this new offensive started and it's beginning to look like they have very little threat left.



This thread has been a bit doom and gloom lately but it looks like Russia is throwing everything at their current offensive while Ukraine waits for ideal conditions, like they did last year, which is why the balance feels like it has shifted in favour of Russia recently. With Ukraine holding back a lot, the arrival of new armor and their fast moving tactics that Russia has struggled to deal with previously, we could see another huge territorial gain by Ukraine in the next couple of months, and if it ends up being towards Mariupol we could see Russia's loss of Crimea become inevitable.