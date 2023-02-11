« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 298 299 300 301 302 [303]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 652341 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,125
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12080 on: February 11, 2023, 09:18:39 am »
If his ambitions start a nuclear armageddon Im sure some scholars from distant future will ponder this debate. Otherwise no.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,939
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12081 on: February 11, 2023, 12:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February 11, 2023, 09:08:45 am
Just feels like an inevitable slow grind towards an all out war between Russia and NATO at this stage. Drip drip of weapon and looks like fighter jets are next on the list. The really depressing thing about all this besides the obvious loss of loss is just how popular Putin remains in Russia and the apparent lack of will to remove him from power.

The longer this drags on, the greater the likelihood of other countries being dragged into it, that's pretty much common sense.

Putin is a sadistic dictator who has cowed his people and bent his country's entire political machine to his own personal will. He will only be removed by those with the means to do so, and only when they perceive the risk outweighing the reward of leaving him in place. The problem with that reasoning is that it's a very fine line, and it could be crossed so quickly and decisively that it's likely nobody will have time to react.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,939
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12082 on: February 11, 2023, 12:44:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 11, 2023, 09:12:33 am
I was wondering how jets could go to Ukraine for defensive purposes only . It's all so grey. If the Russians are launching shells from just inside their border is it considered an invasion to fly jets into russian airspace to knock out the guns. What if they are launching missiles from say fifty miles inside, then fighters from airbases .
Incidentally I see very little about airstrikes, maybe some of the missiles are air launched but I'd not noticed. Drones seem quite common. Is there a reason why they aren't just using bombers and fighter jets in significant numbers?

I know Ukraine have launched drone attacks deep inside Russian territory (close to Moscow in fact) to wreck airfields that were preparing to launch strikes against Ukraine. I think it was part of a combined sea/air cruise missile attack on Ukrainian infrastructure (code for attacks on civilians).
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,513
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12083 on: February 11, 2023, 01:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on February 10, 2023, 08:49:57 pm
What terms are you offering Putin?

A loaded pistol and a locked and empty room.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,420
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12084 on: February 11, 2023, 06:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on February 11, 2023, 01:21:08 pm
A loaded pistol and a locked and empty room.
Nah, I want a live stream camera in that room please.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,594
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12085 on: February 13, 2023, 11:38:03 pm »
A number of countries (including Canada, Brazil, Germany and France) telling their citizens to leave Belarus
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,322
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12086 on: February 14, 2023, 06:45:29 pm »
Saw this retweeted today on Twitter, exactly one year on

Takes "that's not aged well' to a whole new level  :lmao

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,420
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12087 on: February 14, 2023, 07:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 14, 2023, 06:45:29 pm
Saw this retweeted today on Twitter, exactly one year on

Takes "that's not aged well' to a whole new level  :lmao


The modern-day equivalent of this then, eh?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,359
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12088 on: February 14, 2023, 07:35:24 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on February 14, 2023, 07:21:15 pm
The modern-day equivalent of this then, eh?

To be fair, Galloway is tacitly owning up to shilling for Russia for some cash there (and his other income streams from fascist dictators). Think GG has more in common with someone in browner clothes
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,074
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12089 on: February 14, 2023, 07:40:20 pm »
Had to do a double take as I was expecting some Texan congressman to tweet that, not Galloway. No English person should be saying "y'all".
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,420
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12090 on: February 14, 2023, 07:40:26 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on February 14, 2023, 07:35:24 pm
To be fair, Galloway is tacitly owning up to shilling for Russia for some cash there (and his other income streams from fascist dictators). Think GG has more in common with someone in browner clothes
iseewhatyoudidthere :thumbup
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,805
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12091 on: February 14, 2023, 07:45:03 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 14, 2023, 07:40:20 pm
Had to do a double take as I was expecting some Texan congressman to tweet that, not Galloway. No English person should be saying "y'all".

He's not English, but the point stands.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12092 on: Yesterday at 12:26:24 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 14, 2023, 06:45:29 pm
Saw this retweeted today on Twitter, exactly one year on

Takes "that's not aged well' to a whole new level  :lmao



I had no idea who he was until he appeared in big brother. My initial thought then was that he seamed to be a bit of a wanker.
 I take that back now.  He's a massive c*nt.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,322
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12093 on: Yesterday at 10:16:16 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 12:26:24 am
I had no idea who he was until he appeared in big brother. My initial thought then was that he seamed to be a bit of a wanker.
 I take that back now.  He's a massive c*nt.


Back in the day (80's) he just seemed to be an outspoken, a hard-lefty socialist, who brought attention to some huge injustices and wrongdoing.

His descent down the rabbit hole has been long and deep though; he's been a 'massive c*nt' for many years now
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,021
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12094 on: Yesterday at 11:18:59 am »
Ben Wallace (UK Defense Secretary) has said that an estimated 97% of the Russian army is already in Ukraine. It confirms what some have been saying for a few weeks, there is no coming Russian offensive, it's already happening.

Russia have been throwing everything at two fronts, Bakhmut and Vuhledar, in an attempt to get some kind of win for the anniversary of the invasion. At the same time, they're building new fortifications in anticipation of a Ukrainian spring offensive, when the ground hardens and western armor arrives around the same time, which doesn't show much confidence in their offensives.

The ISW has also backed Ukraine's dogged defense of Bakhmut, as they've been able to not only keep Russian forces distracted there but really decimate them.

Apparently Ukraine have also been using some interesting western tech around Vuhledar. They lay anti-tank mines, wait for armor to approach, then use artillery shells filled with mines to block the armor from retreating. They can then use more conventional artillery and drones to pick off any remaining threats with limited risk. Russian armor losses have gone up significantly since this new offensive started and it's beginning to look like they have very little threat left.

This thread has been a bit doom and gloom lately but it looks like Russia is throwing everything at their current offensive while Ukraine waits for ideal conditions, like they did last year, which is why the balance feels like it has shifted in favour of Russia recently. With Ukraine holding back a lot, the arrival of new armor and their fast moving tactics that Russia has struggled to deal with previously, we could see another huge territorial gain by Ukraine in the next couple of months, and if it ends up being towards Mariupol we could see Russia's loss of Crimea become inevitable.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:04 am by Schmidt »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12095 on: Yesterday at 11:31:26 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:18:59 am
Ben Wallace (UK Defense Secretary) has said that an estimated 97% of the Russian army is already in Ukraine. It confirms what some have been saying for a few weeks, there is no coming Russian offensive, it's already happening.

Russia have been throwing everything at two fronts, Bakhmut and Vuhledar, in an attempt to get some kind of win for the anniversary of the invasion. At the same time, they're building new fortifications in anticipation of a Ukrainian spring offensive, when the ground hardens and western armor arrives around the same time, which doesn't show much confidence in their offensives.

The ISW has also backed Ukraine's dogged defense of Bakhmut, as they've been able to not only keep Russian forces distracted there but really decimate their forces.

This thread has been a bit doom and gloom lately but it looks like Russia is throwing everything at their current offensive while Ukraine waits for ideal conditions, like they did last year, which is why the balance feels like it has shifted in favour of Russia recently. With Ukraine holding back a lot, the arrival of new armor and their fast moving tactics that Russia has struggled to deal with previously, we could see another huge territorial gain by Ukraine in the next couple of months, and if it ends up being towards Mariupol we could see Russia's loss of Crimea become inevitable.

The thing I find as well, as far as I can see, Russia have been throwing everything they got to make marginal gains through sheer grinding, while Ukraine are holding firm until they can spring their counter offensive.

While Russia have been more active it doesn't actually feel like they have made much actual progress, and Ukraine have defended their position pretty well.

It seems this is an offensive born out of a desire for a dictator to have a Propoganda win, an offensive for the anniversary, when in fact conditions, equipment, and training is far from ideal by all accounts (even the most pessimistic views that Russia can charge onwards have been on the basis of sheer numbers, even with poorly trained soldiers and poor weaponry). Usually these battles with an aim for a Propoganda win for a little dictator tend to not go brilliantly (see Battle of Stalingrad, and perhaps even the whole Nazi eastern offensive in general)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:33:41 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,775
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12096 on: Yesterday at 12:08:29 pm »
Is it only anti-personnel mines that are not allowed? (geneva convention?)
Anti tank ones are fine?
I guess in 30 years time, a child won't accidentally set of an anti tank mine?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,939
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12097 on: Yesterday at 12:32:20 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:08:29 pm
Is it only anti-personnel mines that are not allowed? (geneva convention?)
Anti tank ones are fine?
I guess in 30 years time, a child won't accidentally set of an anti tank mine?

No way of knowing, unfortunately. AT mines need a lot more weight to trigger them then a child, but after 30 years in the ground there's no telling what might set it off.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:31:26 am
The thing I find as well, as far as I can see, Russia have been throwing everything they got to make marginal gains through sheer grinding, while Ukraine are holding firm until they can spring their counter offensive.

While Russia have been more active it doesn't actually feel like they have made much actual progress, and Ukraine have defended their position pretty well.

It seems this is an offensive born out of a desire for a dictator to have a Propoganda win, an offensive for the anniversary, when in fact conditions, equipment, and training is far from ideal by all accounts (even the most pessimistic views that Russia can charge onwards have been on the basis of sheer numbers, even with poorly trained soldiers and poor weaponry). Usually these battles with an aim for a Propoganda win for a little dictator tend to not go brilliantly (see Battle of Stalingrad, and perhaps even the whole Nazi eastern offensive in general)

From what I've seen, Russia does these scary, sledgehammer attacks that Ukrainian forces recoil from. Then they regroup and counter attack before Russian forces can secure an area, and decimate them. Rinse and repeat.

Of course, it's not like there's a precedent for an overreaching dictator to meddle in battle plans to try and secure unrealistic objectives.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,021
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12098 on: Yesterday at 01:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:32:20 pm
From what I've seen, Russia does these scary, sledgehammer attacks that Ukrainian forces recoil from. Then they regroup and counter attack before Russian forces can secure an area, and decimate them. Rinse and repeat.

Of course, it's not like there's a precedent for an overreaching dictator to meddle in battle plans to try and secure unrealistic objectives.

Russia have been throwing waves of unsupported infantry at Ukrainian positions, mostly prisoners and the recently mobilised, hoping they survive long enough to show a gap in the Ukrainian defenses. That strategy was partly what got them Soledar, they found a gap between Ukrainian positions that was unprotected because it was quite a stupid place to attack, so they sent in their better trained units with proper support once the gap had been found and undermined Ukrainian positions.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,013
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12099 on: Yesterday at 04:26:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:08:29 pm
Is it only anti-personnel mines that are not allowed? (geneva convention?)
Anti tank ones are fine?
I guess in 30 years time, a child won't accidentally set of an anti tank mine?
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:32:20 pm
No way of knowing, unfortunately. AT mines need a lot more weight to trigger them then a child, but after 30 years in the ground there's no telling what might set it off.
The anti-tank mines, the ones in the Russian arsenal, could barely be triggered by a grown man, but could be triggered by a fully armed soldier. The trigger mechanism is not very sensitive even if the igniter degrades. I would be more worried about removing the mines after the war. They can be sensitive to side motion, and the rule was that 5% of the mines are put in with a secondary trigger mechanism to activate upon removal attempts. I don't know if the Russians follow these rules now, but these were the rules 40 years ago. 
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline baltic out here

  • Would you buy a second hand vinyl off this fella?!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12100 on: Today at 10:15:14 am »
That sending of cannon fodder to find weak spots is exactly what the soviets did in the second world war. And as then, unfortunately, they have an endless supply.
News has recently surfaced they are sending Ukrainian children in occupied territories to be 're-educated', exactly as the soviets did in all occupied territories for decades. The bastards. Now imagine the 'education' within russia itself. It is rotten to the core, and anyone against the regime and the war are shitscared to do anything as they would be imprisoned and violently. The whole of russia needs actual re-education, as they have been indoctrinated and brainwashed with the same shite for more than a hundred years. I'm afraid this can't happen unless something truly drastic happens.
(few examples I know of personally - my grandfather once in a while calls his brother who has lived in St Petersburg all his life just to catch up, but whenever talk even remotely veers toward the situation he immediately changes the subject out of obvious fear, as someone may be listening in - exactly as the soviet times; more serious example is someone I buy records from said he had two russian clients and early in the war both were detained for their opinions - one of them got away lightly but said what happened to the other one: hospitalised with serious injuries, broken ribs, face permanently fucked and more)
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12101 on: Today at 11:39:01 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:26:07 pm
The anti-tank mines, the ones in the Russian arsenal, could barely be triggered by a grown man, but could be triggered by a fully armed soldier. The trigger mechanism is not very sensitive even if the igniter degrades. I would be more worried about removing the mines after the war. They can be sensitive to side motion, and the rule was that 5% of the mines are put in with a secondary trigger mechanism to activate upon removal attempts. I don't know if the Russians follow these rules now, but these were the rules 40 years ago.

I imagine farming will become a very dangerous occupation in Ukraine for the next one hundred years.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,662
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12102 on: Today at 01:29:07 pm »
Quote from: baltic out here on Today at 10:15:14 am
That sending of cannon fodder to find weak spots is exactly what the soviets did in the second world war. And as then, unfortunately, they have an endless supply.
News has recently surfaced they are sending Ukrainian children in occupied territories to be 're-educated', exactly as the soviets did in all occupied territories for decades. The bastards. Now imagine the 'education' within russia itself. It is rotten to the core, and anyone against the regime and the war are shitscared to do anything as they would be imprisoned and violently. The whole of russia needs actual re-education, as they have been indoctrinated and brainwashed with the same shite for more than a hundred years. I'm afraid this can't happen unless something truly drastic happens.
(few examples I know of personally - my grandfather once in a while calls his brother who has lived in St Petersburg all his life just to catch up, but whenever talk even remotely veers toward the situation he immediately changes the subject out of obvious fear, as someone may be listening in - exactly as the soviet times; more serious example is someone I buy records from said he had two russian clients and early in the war both were detained for their opinions - one of them got away lightly but said what happened to the other one: hospitalised with serious injuries, broken ribs, face permanently fucked and more)
I don't think they do have an endless supply of cannon fodder though, that's their problem. Their population has been declining for decades and with so many young people now either mobilised and dying or fleeing the country the demographics of what they have left is not what they need.

Wagner have even stopped recruiting prisoners so they've lost that source. The country really cannot afford to lose many more young men, it's going to cripple their economy for a couple of decades already.

If they start calling up elderly alcoholics they might have an endless supply.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,775
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12103 on: Today at 01:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:29:07 pm
Wagner have even stopped recruiting prisoners so they've lost that source.

Any idea why?

Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:29:07 pm
The country really cannot afford to lose many more young men, it's going to cripple their economy for a couple of decades already.
Russia is so fucked. 
Do we see the rise of another dictator in a decade or so that goes on the warparth with the promise of fixing the ills?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,662
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12104 on: Today at 02:01:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:35:40 pm
Any idea why?
I saw some reporting that Prigozhin was having his wings clipped. I suspect Putin might be getting to the stage where he might want to be the only Russian with his own army.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:35:40 pm
Russia is so fucked. 
Do we see the rise of another dictator in a decade or so that goes on the warparth with the promise of fixing the ills?
I think that if Putin ever does get removed, it will be in favour of someone worse unfortunately.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12105 on: Today at 02:53:46 pm »
Well isn't that just peachy.

BBC News - Lukashenko warns Belarus will join Russia in war if attacked

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-64664560
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12106 on: Today at 02:56:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:53:46 pm
Well isn't that just peachy.

BBC News - Lukashenko warns Belarus will join Russia in war if attacked

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-64664560

Fake, manufactured attack as a justification to enter war loading in 3,2,1...
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,420
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12107 on: Today at 03:24:25 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:53:46 pm
Well isn't that just peachy.

BBC News - Lukashenko warns Belarus will join Russia in war if attacked

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-64664560
There goes the Suwałki Gap :o
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,271
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12108 on: Today at 03:46:44 pm »
What do normal Belarus folk feel about their leader being Putins bitch?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12109 on: Today at 03:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:46:44 pm
What do normal Belarus folk feel about their leader being Putins bitch?

Probably not a lot seeing as he stole the last election then brutally put down any protests against him.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,420
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12110 on: Today at 04:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:46:44 pm
What do normal Belarus folk feel about their leader being Putins bitch?
What remains of Belarus' political opposition is in exile in Poland and Lithuania. Remember that Ryanair flight that was forced to land.....? That was just a precursor.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
Pages: 1 ... 298 299 300 301 302 [303]   Go Up
« previous next »
 