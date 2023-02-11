Just feels like an inevitable slow grind towards an all out war between Russia and NATO at this stage. Drip drip of weapon and looks like fighter jets are next on the list. The really depressing thing about all this besides the obvious loss of loss is just how popular Putin remains in Russia and the apparent lack of will to remove him from power.



The longer this drags on, the greater the likelihood of other countries being dragged into it, that's pretty much common sense.Putin is a sadistic dictator who has cowed his people and bent his country's entire political machine to his own personal will. He will only be removed by those with the means to do so, and only when they perceive the risk outweighing the reward of leaving him in place. The problem with that reasoning is that it's a very fine line, and it could be crossed so quickly and decisively that it's likely nobody will have time to react.