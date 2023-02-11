« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 298 299 300 301 302 [303]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 650992 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,120
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12080 on: February 11, 2023, 09:18:39 am »
If his ambitions start a nuclear armageddon Im sure some scholars from distant future will ponder this debate. Otherwise no.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,914
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12081 on: February 11, 2023, 12:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February 11, 2023, 09:08:45 am
Just feels like an inevitable slow grind towards an all out war between Russia and NATO at this stage. Drip drip of weapon and looks like fighter jets are next on the list. The really depressing thing about all this besides the obvious loss of loss is just how popular Putin remains in Russia and the apparent lack of will to remove him from power.

The longer this drags on, the greater the likelihood of other countries being dragged into it, that's pretty much common sense.

Putin is a sadistic dictator who has cowed his people and bent his country's entire political machine to his own personal will. He will only be removed by those with the means to do so, and only when they perceive the risk outweighing the reward of leaving him in place. The problem with that reasoning is that it's a very fine line, and it could be crossed so quickly and decisively that it's likely nobody will have time to react.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,914
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12082 on: February 11, 2023, 12:44:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 11, 2023, 09:12:33 am
I was wondering how jets could go to Ukraine for defensive purposes only . It's all so grey. If the Russians are launching shells from just inside their border is it considered an invasion to fly jets into russian airspace to knock out the guns. What if they are launching missiles from say fifty miles inside, then fighters from airbases .
Incidentally I see very little about airstrikes, maybe some of the missiles are air launched but I'd not noticed. Drones seem quite common. Is there a reason why they aren't just using bombers and fighter jets in significant numbers?

I know Ukraine have launched drone attacks deep inside Russian territory (close to Moscow in fact) to wreck airfields that were preparing to launch strikes against Ukraine. I think it was part of a combined sea/air cruise missile attack on Ukrainian infrastructure (code for attacks on civilians).
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,513
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12083 on: February 11, 2023, 01:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on February 10, 2023, 08:49:57 pm
What terms are you offering Putin?

A loaded pistol and a locked and empty room.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,406
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12084 on: February 11, 2023, 06:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on February 11, 2023, 01:21:08 pm
A loaded pistol and a locked and empty room.
Nah, I want a live stream camera in that room please.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,592
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12085 on: February 13, 2023, 11:38:03 pm »
A number of countries (including Canada, Brazil, Germany and France) telling their citizens to leave Belarus
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,285
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12086 on: Yesterday at 06:45:29 pm »
Saw this retweeted today on Twitter, exactly one year on

Takes "that's not aged well' to a whole new level  :lmao

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,406
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12087 on: Yesterday at 07:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:45:29 pm
Saw this retweeted today on Twitter, exactly one year on

Takes "that's not aged well' to a whole new level  :lmao


The modern-day equivalent of this then, eh?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,342
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12088 on: Yesterday at 07:35:24 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 07:21:15 pm
The modern-day equivalent of this then, eh?

To be fair, Galloway is tacitly owning up to shilling for Russia for some cash there (and his other income streams from fascist dictators). Think GG has more in common with someone in browner clothes
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,069
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12089 on: Yesterday at 07:40:20 pm »
Had to do a double take as I was expecting some Texan congressman to tweet that, not Galloway. No English person should be saying "y'all".
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,406
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12090 on: Yesterday at 07:40:26 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:35:24 pm
To be fair, Galloway is tacitly owning up to shilling for Russia for some cash there (and his other income streams from fascist dictators). Think GG has more in common with someone in browner clothes
iseewhatyoudidthere :thumbup
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,777
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12091 on: Yesterday at 07:45:03 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 07:40:20 pm
Had to do a double take as I was expecting some Texan congressman to tweet that, not Galloway. No English person should be saying "y'all".

He's not English, but the point stands.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12092 on: Today at 12:26:24 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:45:29 pm
Saw this retweeted today on Twitter, exactly one year on

Takes "that's not aged well' to a whole new level  :lmao



I had no idea who he was until he appeared in big brother. My initial thought then was that he seamed to be a bit of a wanker.
 I take that back now.  He's a massive c*nt.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 298 299 300 301 302 [303]   Go Up
« previous next »
 