Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Qston on February  3, 2023, 03:06:37 pm
Well said. History shows us that when dealing with dictators appeasement doesn`t work. He should have been stopped in his tracks when he invaded Crimea, or even before that in Georgia. He wasn`t and the message he took from that is that they are not going to stop me as they are weak.

Ukraine needs to be supplied with whatever it needs to push them back to their border. I understand the dangers of that, and I understand why Germany in particular was reluctant to supply tanks, but the West has been too slow to take this lunatic on.

We all know who was calling the shots, but it was actually Medvedev who was the President that officially sanctioned the invasion of Georgia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Zlen on February  3, 2023, 09:34:23 am
Not to downplay the danger, but if Ukraine and the West started crossing the border and entering Russia - I would be against it. But 'avoiding the nuclear war' by being afraid to pummel the fuck out of these fascist pigs inside Ukraine with anything we can, well it's exactly what Putin is hoping for. It's either Ukraine or it isn't. If it is, and we are their allies, give them anything they need to beat the living shit out of armies of Mordor.

I've seen that Soviet/Russian military doctrine reserves the right for first strike use if the motherland is considered under threat. That's the gambit underpinning this whole enterprise - Putin can seek to expand his borders knowing full well Russia's own borders are under minimal threat if full scale war against NATO breaks out.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Does Putin consider the land behind the expanded border part of Russia?
If the Ukrainians try to retake Crimea would NATO support that?
Excuse my appaling knowledge, I'm assuming crimea was formerly Ukrainian. If not let's say the Russians consider the Donbas theirs . Are they now defending Russian soil of the Ukrainians attack it?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:09:38 am
Does Putin consider the land behind the expanded border part of Russia?
If the Ukrainians try to retake Crimea would NATO support that?
Excuse my appaling knowledge, I'm assuming crimea was formerly Ukrainian. If not let's say the Russians consider the Donbas theirs . Are they now defending Russian soil of the Ukrainians attack it?

They've "annexed" 4 oblasts in addition to Crimea (and still don't control all of them). So Ukraine are in possession of, and attacking, what the Orcs consider to be Russian territory right now. As always, their bullshit warnings about escalation and consequences were just that.

Crimea is Ukraine as recognised by almost every country on the planet. If Ukraine is able to attack and recapture, NATO certainly won't stand in their way.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:09:38 am
Does Putin consider the land behind the expanded border part of Russia?
If the Ukrainians try to retake Crimea would NATO support that?
Excuse my appaling knowledge, I'm assuming crimea was formerly Ukrainian. If not let's say the Russians consider the Donbas theirs . Are they now defending Russian soil of the Ukrainians attack it?

Let the Russians respect the borders defined by the Budapest agreement, the ones they signed themselves.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
We shouldnt arm Ukraine in case they might use them to invade Russia.  Who knew?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:24:04 am
We shouldnt arm Ukraine in case they might use them to invade Russia.  Who knew?

Yet there are many people who still believe this antisemitic fascist apologist is a nice man who is unduly expelled from the Labour PLP. He should be no where near it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:01:13 am
Yet there are many people who still believe this antisemitic fascist apologist is a nice man who is unduly expelled from the Labour PLP. He should be no where near it.

Any source for you know who suggesting that Ukraine might invade Russia?
*reminder - this is not the Labour thread - that thread's toxic enough without it spilling over into this (starred!) thread - thanks*
