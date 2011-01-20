Does Putin consider the land behind the expanded border part of Russia?

If the Ukrainians try to retake Crimea would NATO support that?

Excuse my appaling knowledge, I'm assuming crimea was formerly Ukrainian. If not let's say the Russians consider the Donbas theirs . Are they now defending Russian soil of the Ukrainians attack it?



They've "annexed" 4 oblasts in addition to Crimea (and still don't control all of them). So Ukraine are in possession of, and attacking, what the Orcs consider to be Russian territory right now. As always, their bullshit warnings about escalation and consequences were just that.Crimea is Ukraine as recognised by almost every country on the planet. If Ukraine is able to attack and recapture, NATO certainly won't stand in their way.