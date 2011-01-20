If the US wants Ukraine to truly be able to maneuver and counter threats over the open fields, the US should pledge 700 or more tanks out of their reserves. They will still have more tanks or about the same number of tanks as all of the EU. Also, it takes time to prep them, send them, train the soldiers, setup logistics, and more. So by the time we see if the tanks are useful or not, we should start by preparing to send tons more of them now. Ukraine has destroyed about 3,000 tanks; The last package promised the Ukrainians was 300 some tanks... They will need more, the Europeans don't have enough to spare and are the next in line should Russia keep rolling, so whether we like it or not (and who knows what the deal should ultimately look like), but the US is one of very few countries with tanks to spare



