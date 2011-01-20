Unfortunately, that kind of warfare runs into the bottleneck of electronics, which is produced by very few countries. Fortunately, pretty much all these countries are denying them to Russia. So while we have to deal with a bottleneck, all Russia has is the droplets from the condensation on the outside of the bottle.



Also, if anyone trots out the argument that sanctions aren't working and thus we need to end them, and evidence this by pointing to their civilian economy, that tells you much about the person making that argument. While Russia can switch production within the civilian economy and mitigate against sanctions to some extent, there is no mitigating against the starving in the supply of basic materials for the modern war economy. It may take time to see the effects of sanctions on the Russian civilian economy. We've been seeing the effects of sanctions on the Russian war economy for months.



Yeah, some good points in there. Sanctions need to hit civilians too, as unfortunately affecting standard of living is what will ultimately drive protests against the Putin regime and the war.One thing that will have the military analysts pouring over this conflict is how it signifies a change in warfare. If you have tanks costing $2.5m a pop getting knocked out by drones that cost $250k each, then it's clear your weaponry has hit an evolutionary cul-de-sac. Firepower has, perhaps, become too complex, too overly reliant on technology. If you don't want to risk your expensive equipment then you can't fight a war.This isn't random terrorist or insurgents with IEDs - they can hurt a military and become enough of an irritant to affect military planning. What we're seeing is a nation state going all in on mass-produced, relatively inexpensive and low tech equipment that uses off the shelf parts to stall a vastly superior opposing force.Of course the rank corruption within the Russian military has shown it is barely fit for purpose. And yes, this is likely a shift in doctrine that is still in its infancy. Against a better equipped, funded, trained and disciplined force, the effects would be greatly minimalised. But analysts and historians will be taking note.