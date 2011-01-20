What's needed IS a war economy. War material production needs to be ramped up in Allied countries in order to directly supply Ukraine, rather than giving them existing materials that might weaken the defences of other nations on Russia's doorstep.
Problem is, it's not the 1940s, where you can knock out a few hundred tanks a day. Everything is run by computers; they need to be built, tested, installed, tested again, etc. We've never had a war economy for microchips and military computer hardware before, have we?
It's got to be dirt quick and simple equipment that is relatively cheap to build, can be mass produced, and can damage/destroy hardware that cost huge sums of money to build. Where Russia might send a million men running screaming over the battlefield to overwhelm defences, they need to be met by a million drones carrying frag grenades, being piloted by a thousand people.