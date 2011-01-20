Remember when we were speculating if Ukraine forces are receiving training abroad? Well, they are, of course - but also at home[snippet]Western instructors also work at the training center in the Zaporizhzhia region.One of these, "Bandera"*, whose image and voice were rendered anonymous in the report, said: "We usually try to keep the groups smaller, usually between eight to 20 people at a time," adding that this helped with more manageable supervision and instruction."Bandera" said he had served 15 years in the Canadian infantry, and when the current war in Ukraine began nearly a year ago, he immediately relocated there."Originally I thought about going the Foreign Legion route, being a fighter, but once getting here I realized the biggest impact I could have on the Ukrainian military is to train and strengthen their soldiers as a whole," "Bandera" went on.On average, Ukrainian soldiers remain in the training camp anything from five days to up to two weeks.---*first name NOT "Antonio".....