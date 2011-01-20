I think if we employ Occam's Razor, it's safe to assume it's more astute for Israel to sell weapons to someone to use them against Iran, rather than employ such weapons against it themselves?



The only question is the timing. That might determine better if what you say is accurate, or whether the strike is just coincidental.



The reports so far indicate that, whether or not Israel was responsible, Iran probably won't be directly responding against Israel. When their nuke plants were hacked, Iran were extremely reticent to admit that there were problems, let alone that Israel was responsible (which it was, in partnership with the US). In the end, the Israeli hacking of Iranian nuke plants were more an IT and historical case study than a political crisis. This might be similar, in that internal rivalries may mean that spinning the incidents as the fault of internal traitors may be more politically profitable than pinning it on Israel, with the truth as far as we can find it being something of a historical sidenote.