Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
January 25, 2023, 11:17:33 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on January 25, 2023, 11:08:01 pm
Yeah, makes sense. It sounds as though Russian artillery is using Hi-Explosive shells - murder for troops, buts limited utility against tanks. You need armour piercing for tanks? 

Also, artillery is far behind the lines, and maybe in concealment and taking advantage of terrain. Could a rapid tank assault overwhelm the front, then make a charge for the artillery?

Tanks aren't expected to be impervious to anti tank fire. Top of the range stuff like fully equipped Abrams and Challenger 2s are more impervious than most, but at least part of that is how they are used, in combination with infantry and air superiority that prevents anything heavy from seriously challenging them. The principal component of your average tank, the thing that defines it way more than its protective armour, is its gun. A tank carries serious firepower through a contested battlefield.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
January 25, 2023, 11:23:06 pm
Quote from: Sangria on January 25, 2023, 11:17:33 pm
Tanks aren't expected to be impervious to anti tank fire. Top of the range stuff like fully equipped Abrams and Challenger 2s are more impervious than most, but at least part of that is how they are used, in combination with infantry and air superiority that prevents anything heavy from seriously challenging them. The principal component of your average tank, the thing that defines it way more than its protective armour, is its gun. A tank carries serious firepower through a contested battlefield.

Sorry, I meant that currently Russian artillery seems to be predominantly using anti-personnel shells - stuff that blows up troops, probably makes mincemeat of lightly armoured personnel carriers, and wrecks civilian infrastructure. As you say, they would need ant-tank ordinance to take on a massed armoured offensive.

I was just wondering if such an offensive could "close the gap" on the artillery before they could switch rounds, maybe destroying it, or forcing the crews to abandon it.
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
January 25, 2023, 11:33:43 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on January 25, 2023, 11:23:06 pm
Sorry, I meant that currently Russian artillery seems to be predominantly using anti-personnel shells - stuff that blows up troops, probably makes mincemeat of lightly armoured personnel carriers, and wrecks civilian infrastructure. As you say, they would need ant-tank ordinance to take on a massed armoured offensive.

I was just wondering if such an offensive could "close the gap" on the artillery before they could switch rounds, maybe destroying it, or forcing the crews to abandon it.

Tanks should be advancing in combination with infantry, using cover. In any case, artillery generally fires at an area, not at targets. The area effect will marmalise anything unprotected in the open, so opposing infantry are forced to stay below ground to survive (why trench warfare happened in WWI). Once you have mobile firepower advancing, their accompanying infantry will make life unpleasant for anything anti-tank, while artillery doesn't have the leisure any more to just plaster an area in their own time.

Incidentally, despite what many historians and theorists say about watering down tank formations with non-tank soldiery, what every commander of an armoured formation in WWII wanted was:
1. More fuel.
2. More infantry.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
January 25, 2023, 11:44:36 pm
Quote from: Sangria on January 25, 2023, 11:33:43 pm
Tanks should be advancing in combination with infantry, using cover. In any case, artillery generally fires at an area, not at targets. The area effect will marmalise anything unprotected in the open, so opposing infantry are forced to stay below ground to survive (why trench warfare happened in WWI). Once you have mobile firepower advancing, their accompanying infantry will make life unpleasant for anything anti-tank, while artillery doesn't have the leisure any more to just plaster an area in their own time.

Incidentally, despite what many historians and theorists say about watering down tank formations with non-tank soldiery, what every commander of an armoured formation in WWII wanted was:
1. More fuel.
2. More infantry.

Very informative. Thanks! 👍
PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:03:44 am
The Americans are saying the they have no spare tanks, do they will ha have to purchase from other countries or private contractors. What are these contractors, are we talking another Wagner group? Like there's private armies with tanks! Or do you think they mean buy new ones?
BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:03:58 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:03:44 am
The Americans are saying the they have no spare tanks, do they will ha have to purchase from other countries or private contractors. What are these contractors, are we talking another Wagner group? Like there's private armies with tanks! Or do you think they mean buy new ones?

According to the IISS, the US Army has 2,509 Abrams M1A1 and M1A2 tanks in service, with a further 3,700 in storage. - Washington Post 25/01/2023
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:36:17 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:03:44 am
The Americans are saying the they have no spare tanks, do they will ha have to purchase from other countries or private contractors. What are these contractors, are we talking another Wagner group? Like there's private armies with tanks! Or do you think they mean buy new ones?

I believe the plan is to recall Abrams tanks that are being used by other countries, have the manufacturers refurbish them, then send them to Ukraine. It'll take a few months but so will the training.
stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:15:50 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:03:44 am
The Americans are saying the they have no spare tanks, do they will ha have to purchase from other countries or private contractors. What are these contractors, are we talking another Wagner group? Like there's private armies with tanks! Or do you think they mean buy new ones?

There are Private Military Contractors that provide "services" for various countries including the US. The most well-known is probably Blackwater who did a lot of stuff for the US in Afghanistan and Iraq and there was a lot of controversy surrounding their work (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blackwater_(company) ). They've been renamed since that. Don't know if they actually have tanks, but I wouldn't be surprised, if they did. The UN have a convention against using mercenaries, but the US have not signed that because they are using those PMCs, which can very much be classed as mercenaries. Having said that, there's also probably a wide variety of those PMCs and not everyone is a gang of obvious thugs like the Wagner group or involved in controversial stuff like Blackwater.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:41:42 am
I assume that the tank training required will not be taking place in Ukraine as no other countries will be sending any troops in to the region. And do the Ukrainians pick them up at a branch of Enterprise or Alamo somewhere near the border?

Sarcasm apart, I am struggling to find out how they get round the actual training of using the weapons and the likes without saying there are no NATO units in the area.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:47:32 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 11:41:42 am
I assume that the tank training required will not be taking place in Ukraine as no other countries will be sending any troops in to the region. And do the Ukrainians pick them up at a branch of Enterprise or Alamo somewhere near the border?

Sarcasm apart, I am struggling to find out how they get round the actual training of using the weapons and the likes without saying there are no NATO units in the area.

Ukrainians will fly to the states to train there, assuming they're not there already.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:48:02 am
Quote from: 24/7 on January 25, 2023, 11:08:01 pm
The article below suggests it's possible Ukrainians have already been trained in simulators and actual models in Poland whilst the German government was busy prevaricating and fretting.....

Thats probably true I would imagine, I remember seeing a piece on the BBC about Ukrainian pilots training in simulators for the F16 and A10 in case they received them so no reason they wouldnt do the same with tanks
classycarra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:58:03 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 11:41:42 am
I assume that the tank training required will not be taking place in Ukraine as no other countries will be sending any troops in to the region. And do the Ukrainians pick them up at a branch of Enterprise or Alamo somewhere near the border?

Sarcasm apart, I am struggling to find out how they get round the actual training of using the weapons and the likes without saying there are no NATO units in the area.
It's a good question, made me want to look it up (haven't got an answer on the tanks, but I assume it's similar).

The UK set up training programmes to help Ukraine ahead of Russia annexing crimea - and in those they operated in Ukraine
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Orbital#History

The successor programme after Russia's full invasion seems to be operating from the UK
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Interflex#History

Not sure there's any issue with NATO units being in the area - especially if for example they operated in the West near NATO-nation borders - but presumably worthwhile avoiding the risk of Russia accidentally carpet bombing NATO when they were 'merely' trying to kill some freezing Ukrainian citizens
24/7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:10:31 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:47:32 am
Ukrainians will fly to the states to train there, assuming they're not there already.
They are - there's also a contingent of the Estonian EDF training them over there and here.
PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:15:35 pm
Have any of the new tanks being sent over been used in battle? Will Russia and potential other enemies gain significant Intel when they are used?
Do you think there's a credible risk that russia will use a battlefield nuke to take out a tank battalion? I only found out today, only they have them.
PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 12:10:31 pm
They are - there's also a contingent of the Estonian EDF training them over there and here.
You get the impression a tank crew can learn the leopards in a day or two. Not so the American tanks.  What seems to take longer is learning how to maintain them.

On a more general note. Winter was always going to be a new kind of hell for the Ukrainians. And spring see a new russian push.  The Ukrainians seen to have toughed out most of the winter. Now faced with up to half a million troops.  Even three hundred tanks will surely struggle against that?
24/7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:22:28 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm
You get the impression a tank crew can learn the leopards in a day or two. Not so the American tanks.  What seems to take longer is learning how to maintain them.
They've been over there (and here) for months ;) :wave
Lone Star Red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:11:12 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on January 25, 2023, 05:19:24 pm
Biden just announced 31 Abrams to be sent to Ukraine, along with the necessary training and logistical support - both of which are needed as the Abrams is quite a sophisticated tank, even if they're older models.

As always with tanks, it often comes down to how they're used in the battlefield. Send them into a town with little infantry support and they're sitting ducks to a vast array of weapons. Use them in a combined arms unit in the right battlefield situation and they can be devastatingly effective and turn the tide of an entire front.

Sources saying itll actually be 31 M1A2s that are sent over, so not one of the older variants:

https://www.politico.com/news/2023/01/26/us-sends-ukraine-advanced-abrams-tanks-00079648

redbyrdz

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:17:40 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 11:41:42 am
I assume that the tank training required will not be taking place in Ukraine as no other countries will be sending any troops in to the region. And do the Ukrainians pick them up at a branch of Enterprise or Alamo somewhere near the border?

Sarcasm apart, I am struggling to find out how they get round the actual training of using the weapons and the likes without saying there are no NATO units in the area.

Ukrainians have been training on Nato bases across Europe since before the war. They'll just go abroad to pick the tanks up.

Think a lot of the training on the US weapons has been in US camps in Germany.
