The Americans are saying the they have no spare tanks, do they will ha have to purchase from other countries or private contractors. What are these contractors, are we talking another Wagner group? Like there's private armies with tanks! Or do you think they mean buy new ones?



There are Private Military Contractors that provide "services" for various countries including the US. The most well-known is probably Blackwater who did a lot of stuff for the US in Afghanistan and Iraq and there was a lot of controversy surrounding their work ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blackwater_(company ) ). They've been renamed since that. Don't know if they actually have tanks, but I wouldn't be surprised, if they did. The UN have a convention against using mercenaries, but the US have not signed that because they are using those PMCs, which can very much be classed as mercenaries. Having said that, there's also probably a wide variety of those PMCs and not everyone is a gang of obvious thugs like the Wagner group or involved in controversial stuff like Blackwater.