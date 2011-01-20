« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 295 296 297 298 299 [300]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 639339 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11960 on: Yesterday at 11:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:08:01 pm
Yeah, makes sense. It sounds as though Russian artillery is using Hi-Explosive shells - murder for troops, buts limited utility against tanks. You need armour piercing for tanks? 

Also, artillery is far behind the lines, and maybe in concealment and taking advantage of terrain. Could a rapid tank assault overwhelm the front, then make a charge for the artillery?

Tanks aren't expected to be impervious to anti tank fire. Top of the range stuff like fully equipped Abrams and Challenger 2s are more impervious than most, but at least part of that is how they are used, in combination with infantry and air superiority that prevents anything heavy from seriously challenging them. The principal component of your average tank, the thing that defines it way more than its protective armour, is its gun. A tank carries serious firepower through a contested battlefield.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,784
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11961 on: Yesterday at 11:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:17:33 pm
Tanks aren't expected to be impervious to anti tank fire. Top of the range stuff like fully equipped Abrams and Challenger 2s are more impervious than most, but at least part of that is how they are used, in combination with infantry and air superiority that prevents anything heavy from seriously challenging them. The principal component of your average tank, the thing that defines it way more than its protective armour, is its gun. A tank carries serious firepower through a contested battlefield.

Sorry, I meant that currently Russian artillery seems to be predominantly using anti-personnel shells - stuff that blows up troops, probably makes mincemeat of lightly armoured personnel carriers, and wrecks civilian infrastructure. As you say, they would need ant-tank ordinance to take on a massed armoured offensive.

I was just wondering if such an offensive could "close the gap" on the artillery before they could switch rounds, maybe destroying it, or forcing the crews to abandon it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11962 on: Yesterday at 11:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:23:06 pm
Sorry, I meant that currently Russian artillery seems to be predominantly using anti-personnel shells - stuff that blows up troops, probably makes mincemeat of lightly armoured personnel carriers, and wrecks civilian infrastructure. As you say, they would need ant-tank ordinance to take on a massed armoured offensive.

I was just wondering if such an offensive could "close the gap" on the artillery before they could switch rounds, maybe destroying it, or forcing the crews to abandon it.

Tanks should be advancing in combination with infantry, using cover. In any case, artillery generally fires at an area, not at targets. The area effect will marmalise anything unprotected in the open, so opposing infantry are forced to stay below ground to survive (why trench warfare happened in WWI). Once you have mobile firepower advancing, their accompanying infantry will make life unpleasant for anything anti-tank, while artillery doesn't have the leisure any more to just plaster an area in their own time.

Incidentally, despite what many historians and theorists say about watering down tank formations with non-tank soldiery, what every commander of an armoured formation in WWII wanted was:
1. More fuel.
2. More infantry.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,784
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11963 on: Yesterday at 11:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:33:43 pm
Tanks should be advancing in combination with infantry, using cover. In any case, artillery generally fires at an area, not at targets. The area effect will marmalise anything unprotected in the open, so opposing infantry are forced to stay below ground to survive (why trench warfare happened in WWI). Once you have mobile firepower advancing, their accompanying infantry will make life unpleasant for anything anti-tank, while artillery doesn't have the leisure any more to just plaster an area in their own time.

Incidentally, despite what many historians and theorists say about watering down tank formations with non-tank soldiery, what every commander of an armoured formation in WWII wanted was:
1. More fuel.
2. More infantry.

Very informative. Thanks! 👍
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,603
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11964 on: Today at 06:03:44 am »
The Americans are saying the they have no spare tanks, do they will ha have to purchase from other countries or private contractors. What are these contractors, are we talking another Wagner group? Like there's private armies with tanks! Or do you think they mean buy new ones?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11965 on: Today at 08:03:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:03:44 am
The Americans are saying the they have no spare tanks, do they will ha have to purchase from other countries or private contractors. What are these contractors, are we talking another Wagner group? Like there's private armies with tanks! Or do you think they mean buy new ones?

According to the IISS, the US Army has 2,509 Abrams M1A1 and M1A2 tanks in service, with a further 3,700 in storage. - Washington Post 25/01/2023
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,940
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11966 on: Today at 09:36:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:03:44 am
The Americans are saying the they have no spare tanks, do they will ha have to purchase from other countries or private contractors. What are these contractors, are we talking another Wagner group? Like there's private armies with tanks! Or do you think they mean buy new ones?

I believe the plan is to recall Abrams tanks that are being used by other countries, have the manufacturers refurbish them, then send them to Ukraine. It'll take a few months but so will the training.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 295 296 297 298 299 [300]   Go Up
« previous next »
 