Perhaps "pro-Russian" was not the best choice of words.

What I meant is that they were not brought up with Russia being the Cold War enemy as that was done in other Western nations.

Russian was even thought in schools and universities (not all like in the Eastern Block, but quite a few).

The Finnish neutrality was a chosen neutrality, not imposed by the Powers as the Austrian one. I don't think the Finns feared Russia after WWII, I'm not sure they do now either, but there is a swing in the perception.

Now, of course, the backing for joining NATO is very strong. That's my perception, but maybe the resident RAWK Finns want to set the record straight?



It was not. Every nation seems to have their own subset/minority of pro-russians ...even USA.Finland fought The Finnish Civil War and two wars (winter & continuation) against Russia to keep its independence. After the last one, Molotov said in an interview: We were wise not to annexe Finland. It would have been a running sore The people there are stubborn, very stubborn.It is and never was mandatory. Only mandatory languages are Finnish and Swedish. Languages like English, French, German and even Russia studies are voluntary. Some choose Russian in pursuit of their career. More often it's something else ...There was a media press conference where the foreign media interviewed Finnish and Swedish army officers. One foreign journalist asked how they could communicate when the Finnish language isn't even in the same "language tree" as Swedish and is so different. Finnish officer : (looked at the Swedish officer) and said in English " how do you think we can manage?" and the Swedish officer replied, "I have no idea".I was told there is a joke among Finnish military that goes something like this; one time some junior officer suggested "what if the training had the "enemy" come from the west instead?", the other officers nods and agrees, "yes, Russia might do a flank attack through Sweden...""The art of bowing to the East without mooning the West" -road came to a dead end at the moment Russia invaded Ukraine. Iacta alea est. Finland is crossing the Rubicon.