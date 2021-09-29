« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 294 295 296 297 298 [299]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 638927 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,223
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11920 on: Today at 01:40:11 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:20:18 pm
Perhaps "pro-Russian" was not the best choice of words. What I meant is that they were not brought up with Russia being the Cold War enemy as that was done in other Western nations. Russian was even thought in schools and universities (not all like in the Eastern Block, but quite a few). The Finnish neutrality was a chosen neutrality, not imposed by the Powers as the Austrian one. I don't think the Finns feared Russia after WWII, I'm not sure they do now either, but there is a swing in the perception.

After the Russian invasion, there were a lot of reports from Finland that shared one word in particular - disappointment. Yes, there was anger, fear and all that, but the most reported feeling was the disappointment. You can easily find references online like these:
https://www.wilsoncenter.org/article/something-new-something-old-finland-verge-new-russia-relationship
https://valtioneuvosto.fi/en/-//1410845/finland-freezes-higher-education-and-research-cooperation-with-russia-support-for-ukrainian-students-in-finland

Now, of course, the backing for joining NATO is very strong. That's my perception, but maybe the resident RAWK Finns want to set the record straight?

Yeah I think you've got a fair few misconceptions there. Firstly on the language point, I just don't know where you're getting that from. The languages are so vastly different, I think the majority of Finns couldn't identify letters in the Cyrillic alphabet, let alone words. Just over 1.5% of Finnish population are native Russian speakers, and as I mentioned before it will largely be concentrated in Karelia or nearby. It's also going to be concentrated among families of those who were repatriated from Russia after the Finns gave citizenship in the 90s people (including the Ingrian Finns, who had been targetted by Soviets using familiar tactics https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deportations_of_the_Ingrian_Finns) as well as Russian-speaking Estonians. Are you sure you're not mixing it up with Swedish?

The second world war thing is as interesting as it is complex, but personally I wouldn't be using the phrase "chosen" or "not imposed". That makes it sound like a situation like Ireland's - when it was actually clearly under threat existentially. On the "disappointment" angle, I think it's firmly in the 'we were just a bit too trusting, forgiving and above all naive - how did we not anticipate Russia would invade Ukraine' as well as a 'shoulda listened to the Estonians (and Lithuanian and Latvians)'. But I think that feeling that 'it couldn't happen' was fairly global unfortunately - I think it's just proximity that makes it appear prominent in Finland. I can assure you though that if you consulted your average Finn in the street at any point in recent decades they wouldn't be advocating trusting the Russian state, and they'd be a great deal more sceptical (if they're being polite, and reserved, as they would tend to be) than your average Brit.

I think you're right the Finns don't fear Russia, but that doesn't mean they are 'pro' Russia or even tolerant of anything relating to the Russian state. So much of Finland's political development's in recent decades has been informed by preparing for the threat of Russia (and there's definitely no illusions in Russia that Finland may one day come on board with the Russian's).
« Last Edit: Today at 01:43:38 am by classycarra »
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,629
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11921 on: Today at 01:41:07 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:32:13 pm
Trump is not getting in next year. Even if he wins the primary. In any case, it's still more than 20 months away.

With the new patriot batteries in Ukraine, causing damage deep behind the lines will become increasingly difficult to Russia. Yes, they're going to go for maximum damage, but it's whether they can afford the cost.
It doesn't have to be Trump exactly though does it?  Just someone with an 'America First' agenda.  DeSantis has been a bit quiet on the matter hasn't he?

Putin has got no ladder to climb down now so his only way out is to win on the battlefield, and the only way to do that is to cut off support from the West. 
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,774
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11922 on: Today at 10:16:24 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:41:07 am
It doesn't have to be Trump exactly though does it?  Just someone with an 'America First' agenda.  DeSantis has been a bit quiet on the matter hasn't he?

Putin has got no ladder to climb down now so his only way out is to win on the battlefield, and the only way to do that is to cut off support from the West.

It will come up in the election, it will have to. And other candidates won't be compromised to Russia the way Trump clearly is.

But in a worst case scenario where a GOP president withdraws military support for Ukraine, I think Europe/EU will carry on without them. The whole reason Clinton got involved in the Balkans was because Europe resolved to go in when the US had cold feet, so although the situations are different there is precedent for NATO nations not being joined at the hip.

Personally, I think the military bloc in the US is loving this and will lobby any president hard to continue.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay. RAWK's very own Dicktionary Corner.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11923 on: Today at 10:25:21 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:20:18 pm
Perhaps "pro-Russian" was not the best choice of words.

It was not. Every nation seems to have their own subset/minority of pro-russians ...even USA. 



Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:20:18 pm
What I meant is that they were not brought up with Russia being the Cold War enemy as that was done in other Western nations.


Finland fought The Finnish Civil War and two wars (winter & continuation) against Russia to keep its independence. After the last one, Molotov said in an interview: We were wise not to annexe Finland. It would have been a running sore The people there are stubborn, very stubborn.   

Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:20:18 pm
Russian was even thought in schools and universities (not all like in the Eastern Block, but quite a few).
It is and never was mandatory. Only mandatory languages are Finnish and Swedish. Languages like English, French, German and even Russia studies are voluntary. Some choose Russian in pursuit of their career. More often it's something else ...

There was a media press conference where the foreign media interviewed Finnish and Swedish army officers. One foreign journalist asked how they could communicate when the Finnish language isn't even in the same "language tree" as Swedish and is so different. Finnish officer : (looked at the Swedish officer) and said in English " how do you think we can manage?" and the Swedish officer replied, "I have no idea".

Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:20:18 pm
The Finnish neutrality was a chosen neutrality, not imposed by the Powers as the Austrian one. I don't think the Finns feared Russia after WWII, I'm not sure they do now either, but there is a swing in the perception.

I was told there is a joke among Finnish military that goes something like this; one time some junior officer suggested "what if the training had the "enemy" come from the west instead?", the other officers nods and agrees, "yes, Russia might do a flank attack through Sweden..."

Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:20:18 pm
Now, of course, the backing for joining NATO is very strong. That's my perception, but maybe the resident RAWK Finns want to set the record straight?

"The art of bowing to the East without mooning the West" -road came to a dead end at the moment Russia invaded Ukraine. Iacta alea est. Finland is crossing the Rubicon.
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,114
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11924 on: Today at 10:58:39 am »
Quote from: stara on Today at 10:25:21 am
"The art of bowing to the East without mooning the West" -road came to a dead end at the moment Russia invaded Ukraine. Iacta alea est. Finland is crossing the Rubicon.
:thumbup
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,221
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11925 on: Today at 11:15:26 am »
At any rate, doesn't Finland still put people through conscription, and they cross-train primarily with NATO countries? Despite any past conceptions of neutrality, I am pretty sure they're training to fight off a Russian invasion, and not say an Estonian or Swedish one.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11926 on: Today at 11:57:53 am »
Quote from: stara on Today at 10:25:21 am
*snip*
Thanks Stara, that was very informative.
Logged

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay. RAWK's very own Dicktionary Corner.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11927 on: Today at 12:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:15:26 am
At any rate, doesn't Finland still put people through conscription, and they cross-train primarily with NATO countries? Despite any past conceptions of neutrality, I am pretty sure they're training to fight off a Russian invasion, and not say an Estonian or Swedish one.

Yes, Finland has conscription. If you want dive in: The Security Strategy for Society
https://turvallisuuskomitea.fi/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/YTS_2017_english.pdf

Finland is geographically extended (about size of Germany), yet sparsely populated state (5,5M vs. 83M) with a traditionally imperialist superpower right across the border (830 mi). The strategy is not put in place because of Estonia or Sweden.
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,114
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11928 on: Today at 01:42:51 pm »
Quote from: stara on Today at 12:51:55 pm
Yes, Finland has conscription. If you want dive in: The Security Strategy for Society
https://turvallisuuskomitea.fi/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/YTS_2017_english.pdf

Finland is geographically extended (about size of Germany), yet sparsely populated state (5,5M vs. 83M) with a traditionally imperialist superpower right across the border (830 mi). The strategy is not put in place because of Estonia or Sweden.
The only Estonians invading Finland are workers ;) The Finns who invade Estonia are beer-mad hockey fans on stag weekends ;D :wave  (That said, I've yet to meet a Finn whom I've not liked - lovely bunch of people once you get through the same kind of shell Estonians have!)
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11929 on: Today at 02:52:37 pm »
In the past week or so there's been commitments to send around 200 tanks to Ukraine from "the west".  The latest being Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks and permitting other nations that own Leopard 2 tanks to do likewise.

Is this largely symbolic or potentially a battlefield changer?

From what I've seen it's been a war dominated by artillery, aerial bombardment and drones.  I caveat this with my complete ignorance of battlefield technology but tanks seem like they'd be sitting ducks in such a battle.  That said, Ukraine and Zelensky went very hard for those commitments so presumably they see some real value in having such kit.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,939
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11930 on: Today at 03:10:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:52:37 pm
In the past week or so there's been commitments to send around 200 tanks to Ukraine from "the west".  The latest being Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks and permitting other nations that own Leopard 2 tanks to do likewise.

Is this largely symbolic or potentially a battlefield changer?

From what I've seen it's been a war dominated by artillery, aerial bombardment and drones.  I caveat this with my complete ignorance of battlefield technology but tanks seem like they'd be sitting ducks in such a battle.  That said, Ukraine and Zelensky went very hard for those commitments so presumably they see some real value in having such kit.

They have real value when it comes to taking back land. Russia's artillery is very inaccurate, they took the "accuracy through volume" route earlier in the invasion but they don't really have the volume any more. Russia also don't have any aerial control, they don't have a ton of jets and helicopters and more are being shot down every day.

Western tanks designed to destroy Russian tanks, against a Russian force using older and older models, would make a big difference in a sufficient quantity. Also the Bradleys that the US are delivering sound like they'll make a big difference too, as they'll help Ukraine move quickly to get close to or in behind Russian positions, which is something they did to great effect to take back the Kherson region. Russia are increasingly reliant on using waves of prisoners/conscripts, which might work against other infantry but won't do much to stop a tank brigade.

It sounds like everything is pointing towards Ukraine launching another spring offensive in March/April, once they have all of the hardware they need and the weather favours it.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,114
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11931 on: Today at 03:31:51 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:52:37 pm
In the past week or so there's been commitments to send around 200 tanks to Ukraine from "the west".  The latest being Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks and permitting other nations that own Leopard 2 tanks to do likewise.

Is this largely symbolic or potentially a battlefield changer?

From what I've seen it's been a war dominated by artillery, aerial bombardment and drones.  I caveat this with my complete ignorance of battlefield technology but tanks seem like they'd be sitting ducks in such a battle.  That said, Ukraine and Zelensky went very hard for those commitments so presumably they see some real value in having such kit.
They're a lot more strategic than we might think.

Ever seen the account of how just two tanks took out a small convoy? Imagine a bottleneck roadway, which narrows to a point of pretty much just single file but long enough to accommodate said convoy.....imagine two tanks, one at each end of the bottleneck, dug in and cammod - when the first convoy vehicle reaches the end of the narrow road way, BOOM! - Cue 2nd tank taking out the rear vehicle. Talk about sitting ducks.....that's the rest of the convoy screwed, can't go forward, can't go back, tanks also have machine guns. Rat-a-tat-tat.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,981
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11932 on: Today at 04:26:41 pm »
Quote from: stara on Today at 10:25:21 am

"The art of bowing to the East without mooning the West" -road came to a dead end at the moment Russia invaded Ukraine. Iacta alea est. Finland is crossing the Rubicon.

Thanks, stara, much appreciated! That's very much what I tried to express, but you did a much better job.

And I too wanted to highlight the bit above.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,975
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11933 on: Today at 04:43:03 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:52:37 pm

Is this largely symbolic or potentially a battlefield changer?



That's the multi-million dollar question isn't it? So far we have seen imo that these older soviet tanks are rolling coffins, vulnerable to even an amazon drone with a single thermal grenade, let alone a single soldier with shoulder fired anti-tank missile. But the Western tanks with their thermal optics, radar countermeasures, advanced targeting systems, advanced armor etc. etc should on paper do better, right? I don't know either.


On a side note, is anyone else worried about the new Russian anti-beard policy? They are calling it a disciplinary measure, but the implication here would be you need a clean shaven face for your chemical/biological warfare mask to fit properly.

https://www.firstpost.com/world/chechens-take-offense-as-russias-ukraine-commander-orders-soldiers-to-shave-beards-and-moustaches-12039452.html


 
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,629
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11934 on: Today at 04:46:43 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:52:37 pm
In the past week or so there's been commitments to send around 200 tanks to Ukraine from "the west".  The latest being Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks and permitting other nations that own Leopard 2 tanks to do likewise.

Is this largely symbolic or potentially a battlefield changer?

From what I've seen it's been a war dominated by artillery, aerial bombardment and drones.  I caveat this with my complete ignorance of battlefield technology but tanks seem like they'd be sitting ducks in such a battle.  That said, Ukraine and Zelensky went very hard for those commitments so presumably they see some real value in having such kit.
This is basically the key.  There is a lot of back and forth on social media about the usefulness of tanks, but the fact is that Ukraine wants them.  There is no better expert in the world right now when it comes to fighting a modern land war against the Russians and if they are pushing this hard then they must have a strategic use for them.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11935 on: Today at 04:58:46 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 04:43:03 pm
That's the multi-million dollar question isn't it? So far we have seen imo that these older soviet tanks are rolling coffins, vulnerable to even an amazon drone with a single thermal grenade, let alone a single soldier with shoulder fired anti-tank missile. But the Western tanks with their thermal optics, radar countermeasures, advanced targeting systems, advanced armor etc. etc should on paper do better, right? I don't know either.


On a side note, is anyone else worried about the new Russian anti-beard policy? They are calling it a disciplinary measure, but the implication here would be you need a clean shaven face for your chemical/biological warfare mask to fit properly.

https://www.firstpost.com/world/chechens-take-offense-as-russias-ukraine-commander-orders-soldiers-to-shave-beards-and-moustaches-12039452.html

It could also be a simple discipline thing, if there is descent in the ranks (which there have been stories of already)

Let's be honest, Russia do not have nor will provide hundreds of thousands of warfare masks to their soldiers. They barely provide the basics as it is right now.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,330
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11936 on: Today at 05:16:42 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:58:46 pm
It could also be a simple discipline thing, if there is descent in the ranks (which there have been stories of already)

Let's be honest, Russia do not have nor will provide hundreds of thousands of warfare masks to their soldiers. They barely provide the basics as it is right now.

I'd also argue that they would probably not give a fuck about whether the people wearing those masks had beards and got harmed because of that or not. Could be discipline or could also be an internal power play, i.e. the army chief telling Wagner and the Chechnians that he's calling the shots in this and they better start doing what he orders them to do. With one group it's not being idiots and posting their location on Instagram or whatever and with the other it's getting rid of their beards.
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,754
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11937 on: Today at 05:19:24 pm »
Biden just announced 31 Abrams to be sent to Ukraine, along with the necessary training and logistical support - both of which are needed as the Abrams is quite a sophisticated tank, even if they're older models.

As always with tanks, it often comes down to how they're used in the battlefield. Send them into a town with little infantry support and they're sitting ducks to a vast array of weapons. Use them in a combined arms unit in the right battlefield situation and they can be devastatingly effective and turn the tide of an entire front.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:21:15 pm by Lone Star Red »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11938 on: Today at 05:26:44 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:58:46 pm
It could also be a simple discipline thing, if there is descent in the ranks (which there have been stories of already)

Let's be honest, Russia do not have nor will provide hundreds of thousands of warfare masks to their soldiers. They barely provide the basics as it is right now.
Russia only needs to supply masks for those at the front line. Because there is no chance of Ukraine responding in kind.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,774
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11939 on: Today at 05:36:54 pm »
Russia has some very capable and advanced combat equipment, but I think they're increasingly reluctant to risk it. Sanctions have decimated their supply chains, making maintenance a challenge. Damaged vehicles seem to be abandoned rather than salvaged, too.

And ultimately, it's not just the tank, but the crew operating it. They're not grunts - they're highly trained people and likely difficult to replace. As has been said, anti-tank warefare is a sophisticated business these days, and with the right know-how you can take out a very expensive vehicle for relatively little cost.

But under the right conditions, a main battle tank is still a beast of a machine that can inflict serious damage on opposing forces. Ukraine seems to know how to use them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,530
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11940 on: Today at 06:04:02 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:58:46 pm
It could also be a simple discipline thing, if there is descent in the ranks

Maybe they just dropped trou to moon the officers...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11941 on: Today at 06:05:56 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 04:43:03 pm
That's the multi-million dollar question isn't it? So far we have seen imo that these older soviet tanks are rolling coffins, vulnerable to even an amazon drone with a single thermal grenade, let alone a single soldier with shoulder fired anti-tank missile. But the Western tanks with their thermal optics, radar countermeasures, advanced targeting systems, advanced armor etc. etc should on paper do better, right? I don't know either.


On a side note, is anyone else worried about the new Russian anti-beard policy? They are calling it a disciplinary measure, but the implication here would be you need a clean shaven face for your chemical/biological warfare mask to fit properly.

https://www.firstpost.com/world/chechens-take-offense-as-russias-ukraine-commander-orders-soldiers-to-shave-beards-and-moustaches-12039452.html

Damn, I always knew the New York Yankees were up to no good.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11942 on: Today at 07:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:36:54 pm
Russia has some very capable and advanced combat equipment, but I think they're increasingly reluctant to risk it. Sanctions have decimated their supply chains, making maintenance a challenge. Damaged vehicles seem to be abandoned rather than salvaged, too.

And ultimately, it's not just the tank, but the crew operating it. They're not grunts - they're highly trained people and likely difficult to replace. As has been said, anti-tank warefare is a sophisticated business these days, and with the right know-how you can take out a very expensive vehicle for relatively little cost.

But under the right conditions, a main battle tank is still a beast of a machine that can inflict serious damage on opposing forces. Ukraine seems to know how to use them.


Nobody actually knows that though do they or are we supposed to start believing them now ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,774
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11943 on: Today at 07:45:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:14:36 pm

Nobody actually knows that though do they or are we supposed to start believing them now ?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/T-90

750-1000 T-90s in service, compared to over 5,000 T-80 variants and around 25,000 T-72 variants. All currently in service, the latter models having featured heavily in Ukraine. The T-90 has popped up, but has fared little better.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,664
  • Never Forget
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11944 on: Today at 07:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 05:19:24 pm
Biden just announced 31 Abrams to be sent to Ukraine, along with the necessary training and logistical support - both of which are needed as the Abrams is quite a sophisticated tank, even if they're older models.

As always with tanks, it often comes down to how they're used in the battlefield. Send them into a town with little infantry support and they're sitting ducks to a vast array of weapons. Use them in a combined arms unit in the right battlefield situation and they can be devastatingly effective and turn the tide of an entire front.

I think the combination of combat tested Ukrainian crews with modern tanks will be devastating. Just having the range to shoot from further away will make a difference. Without air superiority and the Ukranians having learnt tank/infantry tactics the hard way.. I imagine the Ukrainians would be eyeing a straight drive across the Donbas to the coast and cutting off Russian troops all the way to the Crimea. Once at the coast the bridge to Crimea should be in range.

This is a crazy video of what we assume to be a tank assaulting a trench on its own and firing into the bunker at literal point blank range

https://youtube.com/shorts/lGUxI8qnnxM?feature=share
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11945 on: Today at 07:50:10 pm »
Like I asked,are we supposed to start believing them now ?

Because if we are then we might as well all surrender because they have shit that people haven't even though of yet,all fully working and just waiting for the right opportunity for use.


A war that they thought they were going to win within a week wasn't that opportunity,now was it once the Ukrainians started to kick ass with the most basic kit & it certainly wasn't when NATO members started sending hardware.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,774
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11946 on: Today at 08:04:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:50:10 pm
Like I asked,are we supposed to start believing them now ?

Because if we are then we might as well all surrender because they have shit that people haven't even though of yet,all fully working and just waiting for the right opportunity for use.


A war that they thought they were going to win within a week wasn't that opportunity,now was it once the Ukrainians started to kick ass with the most basic kit & it certainly wasn't when NATO members started sending hardware.

I do not understand your point?

Russia has advanced equipment. But with sanctions limiting their ability to maintain, repair or replace this equipment, any losses are effectively irreplaceable at this point. They've had some top of the line stuff in Ukraine, and it's gone to the dogs just as easily as lesser material.  I don't see any reason there to roll over for them.

This website holds a list of confirmed kills.

https://www.oryxspioenkop.com/2022/02/attack-on-europe-documenting-equipment.html
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11947 on: Today at 08:26:00 pm »
My point is that since the break up their so called advancements haven't been that advanced,that is unless we're supposed to believe their propaganda pieces that have been proven to be fakes half the time and just pure fantasy the other half.

You just said your self that even their "top" shit is actually a bit shit.

As for replacements,I was mocked on here when I pointed out that the lack of microchips was going to kill them,so I'm fucked if I'm going to go back down that alley (not a pop at you),I'm smug enough as it is.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,774
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11948 on: Today at 08:58:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:26:00 pm
My point is that since the break up their so called advancements haven't been that advanced,that is unless we're supposed to believe their propaganda pieces that have been proven to be fakes half the time and just pure fantasy the other half.

You just said your self that even their "top" shit is actually a bit shit.

As for replacements,I was mocked on here when I pointed out that the lack of microchips was going to kill them,so I'm fucked if I'm going to go back down that alley (not a pop at you),I'm smug enough as it is.

I said their top stuff had gone as easily as their older material. That's not because it's shit though - it's because it's been poorly utilized. Bad tactics, poor communications and lousy logistics have all played their part.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,939
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11949 on: Today at 09:32:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:58:26 pm
I said their top stuff had gone as easily as their older material. That's not because it's shit though - it's because it's been poorly utilized. Bad tactics, poor communications and lousy logistics have all played their part.

It's both. Russia is rife with corruption; most of the money funneled into the design, construction and maintenance of their equipment ends up getting pilfered and the result is poor tech that was already falling apart and breaking down on its way into Ukraine.

There's a reason T-14 tanks haven't been seen on the battlefield despite being their latest design, they barely have any and the few they do have aren't functional.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 294 295 296 297 298 [299]   Go Up
« previous next »
 