Perhaps "pro-Russian" was not the best choice of words. What I meant is that they were not brought up with Russia being the Cold War enemy as that was done in other Western nations. Russian was even thought in schools and universities (not all like in the Eastern Block, but quite a few). The Finnish neutrality was a chosen neutrality, not imposed by the Powers as the Austrian one. I don't think the Finns feared Russia after WWII, I'm not sure they do now either, but there is a swing in the perception.



After the Russian invasion, there were a lot of reports from Finland that shared one word in particular - disappointment. Yes, there was anger, fear and all that, but the most reported feeling was the disappointment. You can easily find references online like these:

https://www.wilsoncenter.org/article/something-new-something-old-finland-verge-new-russia-relationship

https://valtioneuvosto.fi/en/-//1410845/finland-freezes-higher-education-and-research-cooperation-with-russia-support-for-ukrainian-students-in-finland



Now, of course, the backing for joining NATO is very strong. That's my perception, but maybe the resident RAWK Finns want to set the record straight?





Yeah I think you've got a fair few misconceptions there. Firstly on the language point, I just don't know where you're getting that from. The languages are so vastly different, I think the majority of Finns couldn't identify letters in the Cyrillic alphabet, let alone words. Just over 1.5% of Finnish population are native Russian speakers, and as I mentioned before it will largely be concentrated in Karelia or nearby. It's also going to be concentrated among families of those who were repatriated from Russia after the Finns gave citizenship in the 90s people (including the Ingrian Finns, who had been targetted by Soviets using familiar tactics https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deportations_of_the_Ingrian_Finns ) as well as Russian-speaking Estonians. Are you sure you're not mixing it up with Swedish?The second world war thing is as interesting as it is complex, but personally I wouldn't be using the phrase "chosen" or "not imposed". That makes it sound like a situation like Ireland's - when it was actually clearly under threat existentially. On the "disappointment" angle, I think it's firmly in the 'we were just a bit too trusting, forgiving and above all naive - how did we not anticipate Russia would invade Ukraine' as well as a 'shoulda listened to the Estonians (and Lithuanian and Latvians)'. But I think that feeling that 'it couldn't happen' was fairly global unfortunately - I think it's just proximity that makes it appear prominent in Finland. I can assure you though that if you consulted your average Finn in the street at any point in recent decades they wouldn't be advocating trusting the Russian state, and they'd be a great deal more sceptical (if they're being polite, and reserved, as they would tend to be) than your average Brit.I think you're right the Finns don't fear Russia, but that doesn't mean they are 'pro' Russia or even tolerant of anything relating to the Russian state. So much of Finland's political development's in recent decades has been informed by preparing for the threat of Russia (and there's definitely no illusions in Russia that Finland may one day come on board with the Russian's).