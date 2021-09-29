Spoiler (just to save space)

Moscow was told to reduce its embassy from 17 to eight by the end of January. In a statement in January, Estonia said embassy staff had stopped seeking to advance relations between the countries since the conflict broke out.



Tensions were also raised last week after representatives from 11 Nato nations gathered at an army base in Estonia to discuss a range of new packages to help Ukraine recapture territory and fend off any further Russian advances.



Mr Laidre has been appointed to the Russian Federation since 2018, and has previously held the role in the UK and Finland.



He was working from the Estonian Embassy in Moscow, and will now be replaced with a chargé d'affaires - a diplomat of a lower rank acting in place of an ambassador.



The statement from the Russian foreign ministry said: "In recent years, the Estonian leadership has purposefully destroyed the entire range of relations with Russia. Total Russophobia, the cultivation of hostility towards our country have been elevated by Tallinn to the rank of state policy.



"Now Estonia has taken a new unfriendly step to radically reduce the number of personnel of the Russian embassy in Tallinn, confirming the line towards the collapse of relations between our countries. As a response, the Russian side decided to downgrade the diplomatic representative in both countries to charge d'affaires."



The press release added that Mr Laidre was summoned to the ministry on Monday where he was asked to leave the country. The statement ended by stating that the development of the two countries' relationship now lies with Estonia.



As its reaction, Russia decided to downgrade the level of mutual diplomatic representation to that of charge d'affaires ad interim. Russia places all responsibility for the development squarely with Estonia.

Downgrading diplomatic ties to the level of an charge d'affaires ad interim means that Russia will be recalling its ambassador from Estonia.



Downgrading diplomatic ties to the level of an charge d'affaires ad interim means that Russia will be recalling its ambassador from Estonia.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu, attending the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, told ERR that he urges EU Member States to observe the principle of parity in diplomatic relations with Russia to keep the number of diplomats even.



"Estonia will not renounce its principle of parity, which we have communicated to the Russian Foreign Ministry."



"We will continue to support Ukraine as Russia is planning large-scale attacks, and we call on other like-minded countries to increase their assistance to Ukraine," the foreign minister said.



The Estonian Embassy in Moscow currently has six employees. In addition to Ambassador Margus Laidre, deputy head of the embassy Jana Vanamölder, press diplomat Kirsti Viljamaa, consular affairs director Tarmo Punnik, consul Laura Lilleväli and assistant Marina Grigorjeva.



Whether the charge d'affaires ad interim will be one of the embassy's current staff or whether a new person will be appointed should become clear in the near future.



Margus Laidre has been serving as Estonian ambassador to Moscow since 2018. Vladimir Lipayev became ambassador to Estonia last February, immediately before the Ukraine war.



Last Thursday, the Estonian government decided to make 113 million worth of military aid available to Ukraine for the largest single aid package to date. The package includes indirect fire and anti-tank weapons and munitions. Total military aid from Estonia to Ukraine grew to 370 million or a little over 1 percent of the Estonian GDP.



Estonian ambassadors to Moscow:



19921995 Jüri Kahn

19951999 Mart Helme

19992001 Tiit Matsulevit

20012005 Karin Jaani

20052008 Marina Kaljurand

20082012 Simmu Tiik

20122015 Jüri Luik

20152018 Arti Hilpus

2018 Margus Laidre



Russian ambassadors to Tallinn:



19921997 Aleksandr Trofimov

19972000 Aleksei Glukhov

20012006 Konstantin Provalov

20062010 Nikolai Uspenski

20102015 Yuri Merzlyakov

20152022 Aleksandr Petrov

2022 Vladimir Lipayev

This has been coming for some time but might help you all understand why there's a genuine worry about the question, "Who's next?"The Estonian ambassador in Russia has been ordered to leave the country by 7 February, after the Kremlin accused the country of "Russophobia".In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said Estonia had "purposefully destroyed" relations with Moscow.Margus Laidre is the first ambassador Russia has expelled since invading Ukraine last year.The move comes after Estonia recently ordered a reduction in the size of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn.It won't stop there either. Expect more EU member nations' ambassadors to be recalled, probably in the order of nation that Putin wants to invade next....