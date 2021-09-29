« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 293 294 295 296 297 [298]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 636379 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,703
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11880 on: Today at 02:47:06 pm »
Here's the latest from Reporting in Ukraine. YT won't let me embed this link, so I'll just post it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JlkbBrhih9g&ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,731
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11881 on: Today at 03:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:47:06 pm
Here's the latest from Reporting in Ukraine. YT won't let me embed this link, so I'll just post it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JlkbBrhih9g&ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JlkbBrhih9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JlkbBrhih9g</a>
Logged
Poor.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,573
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11882 on: Today at 03:36:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:02:28 pm


Even though it would be disastrous for the planet and mankind it might wake up the dozy twats who seem blinkered to the evil that lives amongst us.

I don't think anyone survives \ wakes up from nuclear war.

Though I suppose this is why Ukraine's supporters have been reluctant to supply tanks\warplanes.  A large number of battlefield tanks might taunt the Russians into battlefield nuclear weapons. Once that escalation begins :(
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11883 on: Today at 03:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:47:06 pm
Here's the latest from Reporting in Ukraine. YT won't let me embed this link, so I'll just post it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JlkbBrhih9g&ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine
Works for me. Maybe it was a temporary problem.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JlkbBrhih9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JlkbBrhih9g</a>
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,703
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11884 on: Today at 03:42:07 pm »
^^^ That's weird. The last time I embedded one of these videos, YT blocked it. Maybe they relaxed the algorithm. Good to know anyway :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline baltic out here

  • Would you buy a second hand vinyl off this fella?!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11885 on: Today at 03:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:57:54 pm
I'll have to remember to carry an umbrella next week.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6UdgtYR1VNU&amp;ab_channel=VictorSancha" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6UdgtYR1VNU&amp;ab_channel=VictorSancha</a>
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11886 on: Today at 03:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:42:07 pm
^^^ That's weird. The last time I embedded one of these videos, YT blocked it. Maybe they relaxed the algorithm. Good to know anyway :)
It could be a geolocation thing too. So, you could embed it and be unable to view it yourself, but other members might be able to.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11887 on: Today at 04:01:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:36:42 pm
I don't think anyone survives \ wakes up from nuclear war.

Though I suppose this is why Ukraine's supporters have been reluctant to supply tanks\warplanes.  A large number of battlefield tanks might taunt the Russians into battlefield nuclear weapons. Once that escalation begins :(

Depends what type of weapons are unleashed I think mate. 

If it's an all-out missile strike and counterstrike from Russia, China, Europe and the USA then nobody and nothing survives but that isn't the only nuclear option.

Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,703
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11888 on: Today at 05:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:46:40 pm
It could be a geolocation thing too. So, you could embed it and be unable to view it yourself, but other members might be able to.

I think the message at the time was embedding was disabled due to the subject matter/content. But if Andy can embed it, I should be able to as well, so maybe they changed their mind on it?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11889 on: Today at 05:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:00:34 pm
I think the message at the time was embedding was disabled due to the subject matter/content. But if Andy can embed it, I should be able to as well, so maybe they changed their mind on it?
I dunno. I was able to embed it too (you probably missed my post). Or, maybe you just made a mistake when editing the URL to work with the flash tags at RAWK.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,703
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11890 on: Today at 05:06:36 pm »
I think it's unfair to say NATO's response has been slow/inadequate. Countries will try to avoid all out war with an aggressor nation for as long as possible, because nobody in their right mind wants to go to war. And, yes, we saw in the run up to WW2, that the world collectively hung several nations out to dry in an attempt to avoid the inevitable - or at least try to buy time to beef up their militaries.

We all know that the UK government, currently complaining that there isn't enough money to pay train drivers or nurses, will suddenly find billions of pounds for weapons' systems if we find the country thrust into a conventional WW3. Hell, those Tory nutjobs will probably jump at the chance of a war, as it will force all the strike action onto the back burner, or allow them to enable draconian anti-strike laws that put strikers on a par with collaborators and traitors.

But to get back to Ukraine, I've always said that the longer this dragged on the greater the chance other countries would get pulled into it. It's pretty much inevitable. The only question is what form will the escalation take?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,703
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11891 on: Today at 05:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:05:26 pm
I dunno. I was able to embed it too (you probably missed my post). Or, maybe you just made a mistake when editing the URL to work with the flash tags at RAWK.

No mate, I saw it. As you say, maybe it was a temporary problem. I don't think I made a mistake - embedding is pretty routine for me these days - but I could have. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 293 294 295 296 297 [298]   Go Up
« previous next »
 