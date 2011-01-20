I've seen him use that line 'all wars end in negotiation' before and it's clearly not true is it? Sometimes the aggressor just outright wins, annexes the territory and commits genocide against the previous residents.



Also, WW2 is a pretty big elephant in that room. No one was offering terms to Hitler (or Hirohito) thankfully.



It's absolute bollocks of course.Britain did not sit down for peace negotiations with Argentina. They booted the junta out of the Falklands. The UN did not sit down for peace negotiations with Saddam Hussein. They booted his army out of Kuwait. Vietnam did not decide to compromise with the United States. The US got out of Vietnam lock stock and barrel. The German Imperial Army did not sit down and negotiate with Corbyn's beloved Bolsheviks at Brest Litovsk in 1918. They simply chopped huge bits off the Russian state and gave them as a present to themselves.Corbyn does not want a Ukraine victory at the expense of his old friend Putin because he fears it will be dressed up as a victory for NATO (he's not even thinking about Ukraine, which means nothing to him). As always he is driven primarily by an anti-Western and anti-democratic agenda. It has become a little bit embarrassing to be hustling for Putin in recent years because Putin has been exposed to the entire world as a Fascist mass murderer, and therefore Jezza has to do more throat-clearing than he would like before he is allowed to get to his main point. His main point remains however: "I support Putin against the West. I hope he stays in power."