The latest is still the Challenger 2, but they are upgrading them I believe.
You are probably right though - I believe most Challenger 2´s have been in service for at least 20 years. In terms of logistics in Ukraine - they are completely different from anything the Ukrainians are currently operating, and will require their own new logistical infrastructure to run and maintain them there. They are far heavier than any of the ex-Soviet tanks that Ukraine operates, with different parts.
But that´s missing the main point - which is that these Challenger 2´s are a symbolic gesture to help encourage Germany to allow the lending of Leopard 2´s to Ukraine. There are now only around 230 Challenger 2´s in existence (in fact our government was considering scrapping them entirely only a few years ago - which now looks more short-sighted than ever).
That compares to upwards of 2,000 Leopard 2s. The Leopard 2s will of course also need their own logistical infrastructure - but that is much more worthwhile if we are talking 300 Leopard 2s as opposed to 10.
British government in "thinking of scrapping something to save money right before or after it turns out we might actually need it" shocker.
Yeah, the C2's are getting an overhaul, but only a comparative small number. To my knowledge there's no replacement in the pipeline, not even on the drawing board. That said, they're still a very capable MBT - one of the most heavily armoured out there.
The problem is their main gun is a rifle bore. As far as I know, almost every other country uses a smooth bore barrel. The British army has a preference for HE rounds (anti-personnel?), but obviously the C2 is quite effective against other armour. I'm not sure whether there is cross compatibility on the ordinance with other NATO countries though, on account of the barrel design. The barrels themselves are good for 400 shots.