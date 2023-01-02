« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 291 292 293 294 295 [296]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 629337 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11800 on: January 2, 2023, 03:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on January  2, 2023, 03:26:50 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H6QHqDrKELA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H6QHqDrKELA</a>

🤷 Still no idea mate but it's fine 👍
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,441
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11801 on: January 2, 2023, 05:02:25 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January  2, 2023, 03:57:42 pm
🤷 Still no idea mate but it's fine 👍

TV series, Rome, on HBO...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,081
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11802 on: January 2, 2023, 10:10:01 pm »
Gaius is Julias Caesar?

As for Cicero I really enjoyed the Robert Harris trilogy. Oh, and you make a good point.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,901
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11803 on: January 4, 2023, 10:08:53 pm »
Just watched a documentary on BBC2 - Ukraine: The Peoples Fight, filming volunteers fighting for Ukraine, teachers, architects, Police, that sort of person. Some of the things they are coming up with are brilliant, using 3D printers to print fins to convert grenades to bombs that can be dropped from hobby drones with devastating effect.

They were with a group of Police who'd had 7 days training and were on the front line, leading the assault on Kherson. One of them shows a video on his phone, as they destroyed the Russian tank that was firing on their position as the cameraman arrived and another one taken from a drone, as they killed a few Russians with a small hobby drone that was dropping the modified grenades on them from above. Like an ex schoolteacher was saying, she never thought she's be happy seeing people being killed, but with the Russians, if she sees 20 die, its damn its not enough. Its hard not to feel the same when you hear of what they have been doing in Ukraine
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,441
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11804 on: January 5, 2023, 08:46:45 pm »
Zelensky's New Year speech was wonderful.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,764
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11805 on: January 5, 2023, 10:27:11 pm »
Lots of movement on weapons supplies today - tanks/armoured vehicles from US and Germany pledged after a similar announcement from France (Cleverly desperately trying to get into the act afterwards).

Ukraine rightly ignores the pathetic ceasefire announcement from the Orcs.

Hopefully will lead to a lot more advances on the battlefield soon.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,653
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11806 on: January 5, 2023, 10:33:43 pm »
This after Kherson was pummelled on Dec 24th? Absolute bollocks. So, Russian Orthodox Christmas must be observed peacefully but Dec 24th was fair game? What a c*nt.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11807 on: January 5, 2023, 10:36:12 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January  5, 2023, 10:33:43 pm
This after Kherson was pummelled on Dec 24th? Absolute bollocks. So, Russian Orthodox Christmas must be observed peacefully but Dec 24th was fair game? What a c*nt.
Which specific 'c*nt' are we talking about? There's quite a few of them these days.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,986
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11808 on: January 5, 2023, 10:36:40 pm »
I hope Ukrainians line up about a dozen targets inside Russia and pummel them on Christmas morning. Fucking barbarian c*nts.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,528
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11809 on: January 6, 2023, 03:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on January  5, 2023, 10:36:40 pm
I hope Ukrainians line up about a dozen targets inside Russia and pummel them on Christmas morning. Fucking barbarian c*nts.

I kind of don't.
Fighters defending their own turf are far more motivated than those invading on the whim of a leader.
We don't want the Russian public to 'back' the war.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,185
    • @hartejack
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11810 on: January 6, 2023, 03:39:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January  6, 2023, 03:33:14 pm
I kind of don't.
Fighters defending their own turf are far more motivated than those invading on the whim of a leader.
We don't want the Russian public to 'back' the war.

Fair point, this.

Quote from: 24/7 on January  5, 2023, 10:33:43 pm
This after Kherson was pummelled on Dec 24th? Absolute bollocks. So, Russian Orthodox Christmas must be observed peacefully but Dec 24th was fair game? What a c*nt.

The brass neck on the c*nt, eh.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • [Under Construction]
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,710
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11811 on: January 7, 2023, 07:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on January  5, 2023, 10:36:40 pm
I hope Ukrainians line up about a dozen targets inside Russian-occupied Ukraine Russia and pummel them on Christmas morning. Fucking barbarian c*nts.

Now its ok.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,124
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11812 on: January 11, 2023, 11:25:27 am »
Huge numbers of soldiers being killed now every day on both sides it seems. War is a horrible fucking yoke.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,901
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11813 on: January 11, 2023, 11:28:37 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on January 11, 2023, 11:25:27 am
Huge numbers of soldiers being killed now every day on both sides it seems. War is a horrible fucking yoke.

All to satisfy the delusions of a lunatic. It's always a single person, sitting in safety, who causes mass deaths. When will the human race wake up to this and stop blindly following?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline baltic out here

  • Would you buy a second hand vinyl off this fella?!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11814 on: January 11, 2023, 12:52:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 11, 2023, 11:28:37 am
All to satisfy the delusions of a lunatic. It's always a single person, sitting in safety, who causes mass deaths. When will the human race wake up to this and stop blindly following?

But it never really is, not now anyway. Thing is, if the little kgb knob suddenly died now, another mad warmonger would take his place and so on. And although their elections have been a sham ever since he took over, the sad truth is most russians really do support him and the war. I'm afraid that country is mostly rotten to the core and it is due to their history. Starting from the first Viking rulers, they have seemingly always needed some violent ruler to follow and 'sort shit out', be it Ivan the Terrible or stalin or that little man now. The 'russkyi mir' bollocks. And this is not a slight to all russian people, there are many living there, many who are ashamed of this and who are terrified of that dictatorship. I know quite a few lovely people who have fled over here to Estonia down the years and am likely to meet more in the near future (and these are mostly young-ish people). It is especially the older and less educated that just blindly follow the regime to war and unfortunately there's loads of that kind of russians here in Estonia as well.

One thing that we see as a terrible injustice in recent history is the post-second-WW world. Soviet union were on the side of the victors, but really annexed or held power over millions of people, starving, deporting and killing them for half a century. We hardly saw ourselves on the victors' side. And most russians see them as the glory days. After the war the hitler and mussolini regimes were pummeled to ashes and both Italy and Germany started almost from a new page, filled with regret. However the stalinist regime was never challenged and although russia fizzled out a bit when the union crumbled, they were always going to be back invading their neighbours and trying to affect US, UK etc politics. To us here, it was a matter of when, not if, they invade Eastern Europe again.

Georgia was sort of testing the waters. Then Ukraine 2014 was a pre-game sort of thing. Being heavily involved in Syria was done purposefully to split Europe and so on. We are very fearful of what comes next and that the Baltics and/or Poland indeed will be next on the menu, as that has been the purpose all along (the little man has said it publicly, that the Baltics and other ex-soviet states belong to russia, even school geography books depict the Baltics within russian borders, as if we don't and shouldn't exist). However, all we can say now is we owe an immeasurable amount to the people of Ukraine fighting tooth and nail and holding on. If Ukraine had folded quickly, who knows how badly the Western world and NATO would have had their pants down. Maybe they still would be indecisive. It looks grim, but the only hope really is that Ukraine holds on, receives the supplies and equipment they require and push the orcs out.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,653
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11815 on: January 11, 2023, 12:58:31 pm »
Quote from: baltic out here on January 11, 2023, 12:52:45 pm
[snip]
Yup - you'll have seen the graffiti in town that popped up last year in big letters, "WHERE NEXT?"........and the point about the Baltics not having a right to exist, he's on record as saying that Russia should take them back into the motherland's arms, liberating us from the west. We know what Russian liberation looks like - there are photos from 1944 that demonstrate exactly what that looks like - and they're just doing a lather, rinse, repeat of that - bomb the fuck out of everywhere, flatten it, rebuild it russky-looking - Tallinn 1944, Budapest 1956, Prague 1968......then Aleppo, Georgia and now Mariupol, Kherson, Odessa, etc. Literally nothing has changed.

The only nations that have had the capability and the stamina to stand up to them in living memory have been Afghanistan and Ukraine. The former won. The latter needs to.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,198
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11816 on: January 11, 2023, 02:12:17 pm »
The reports coming out from in-and-around Bakhmut are horrific. Saw a drone photo the other day of a shell-marked landscape with literally hundreds of (presumably Russian) bodies scattered about the place. Wounded freezing to death or bleeding out with the intensity of fighting making it impossible to evacuate or help. People fighting over the bodies of people killed in previous days. Buildings changing hands from one day to the next to the next.

Sounds like a hellscape. First and Second World War-style stuff, when we´d been informed that modern warfare was supposed to look different.

If we in the West and NATO are serious about helping Ukraine push the Russians back to at least 2014 borders, then I don´t see how we can justify continuing to withhold the heavy equipment they are asking for. Russian is all-in. Ukraine is all-in. All we are doing by denying things like tanks is prolonging the bloodletting.
« Last Edit: January 11, 2023, 02:14:03 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,901
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11817 on: January 11, 2023, 02:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on January 11, 2023, 02:12:17 pm
The reports coming out from in-and-around Bakhmut are horrific. Saw a drone photo the other day of a shell-marked landscape with literally hundreds of (presumably Russian) bodies scattered about the place. Wounded freezing to death or bleeding out with the intensity of fighting making it impossible to evacuate or help. People fighting over the bodies of people killed in previous days. Buildings changing hands from one day to the next to the next.

Sounds like a hellscape. First and Second World War-style stuff, when we´d been informed that modern warfare was supposed to look different.

If we in the West and NATO are serious about helping Ukraine push the Russians back to at least 2014 borders, then I don´t see how we can justify continuing to withhold the heavy equipment they are asking for. Russian is all-in. Ukraine is all-in. All we are doing by denying things like tanks is prolonging the bloodletting.

Hopefully our useless Govt give them the 10 Challenger2 Tanks they're considering and then this will kick start Germany into supplying the Leopards
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,602
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11818 on: January 11, 2023, 02:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on January 11, 2023, 02:12:17 pm
The reports coming out from in-and-around Bakhmut are horrific. Saw a drone photo the other day of a shell-marked landscape with literally hundreds of (presumably Russian) bodies scattered about the place. Wounded freezing to death or bleeding out with the intensity of fighting making it impossible to evacuate or help. People fighting over the bodies of people killed in previous days. Buildings changing hands from one day to the next to the next.

Sounds like a hellscape. First and Second World War-style stuff, when we´d been informed that modern warfare was supposed to look different.

If we in the West and NATO are serious about helping Ukraine push the Russians back to at least 2014 borders, then I don´t see how we can justify continuing to withhold the heavy equipment they are asking for. Russian is all-in. Ukraine is all-in. All we are doing by denying things like tanks is prolonging the bloodletting.
It's Wagner round there isn't it?  I saw some report somewhere that Russia pays them for 3 months worth of supplies for every recruit, so that's a tidy profit if they die in that time.  They have a pretty much endless supply of recruits from the prisons so it's a nice little earner.

Might be nonsense, mind.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11819 on: January 11, 2023, 03:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on January 11, 2023, 02:34:09 pm
It's Wagner round there isn't it?  I saw some report somewhere that Russia pays them for 3 months worth of supplies for every recruit, so that's a tidy profit if they die in that time.  They have a pretty much endless supply of recruits from the prisons so it's a nice little earner.

Might be nonsense, mind.
Apparently 40k prisoners have so far been recruited.  I'd take that figure with a pinch of salt but I can believe it's well into the tens of thousands.

The tactic seems to be to send in attack groups of prisoners, observe as they get shot down, repeat until signs of weakness in the defence are observed and then mobilise the Wagner forces to exploit that weakness.  It's seemingly an effective tactic.

The problem for Putin is that the motivation and ruthlessness of the Wagner forces is not apparent across the regular army and Wagner alone can't take and/or hold Ukraine.  They will get pockets of success for good PR stories and the individuals behind Wagner will get very rich but it's not scalable.  Nevertheless, finding a way to cut the head of that particular beast would surely shorten the war considerably.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,653
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11820 on: Today at 08:20:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 11, 2023, 02:18:05 pm
Hopefully our useless Govt give them the 10 Challenger2 Tanks they're considering and then this will kick start Germany into supplying the Leopards
There you go.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-64274755

UK to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms

[snippet]
While the donation alone is not considered a game-changer, it is hoped that the UK's move will inspire other countries to donate more modern equipment to help Ukraine.

As it stands, Poland has plans to send 14 of its German-made Leopard tanks.

But the tanks, which are in greater supply and used by a number of European armies, need approval from Germany to be exported to Ukraine.

Ukraine also has hopes that the US will supply some of its Abrams tanks, which use the same ammunition as the Leopard.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11821 on: Today at 08:51:28 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 08:20:03 am
There you go.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-64274755

UK to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms

[snippet]
While the donation alone is not considered a game-changer, it is hoped that the UK's move will inspire other countries to donate more modern equipment to help Ukraine.

As it stands, Poland has plans to send 14 of its German-made Leopard tanks.

But the tanks, which are in greater supply and used by a number of European armies, need approval from Germany to be exported to Ukraine.

Ukraine also has hopes that the US will supply some of its Abrams tanks, which use the same ammunition as the Leopard.
Two!? FFS. That's taking the piss.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline KIFS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • Orcs must die!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11822 on: Today at 09:00:15 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:51:28 am
Two!? FFS. That's taking the piss.

I think it's 14 tanks initially.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,653
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11823 on: Today at 09:12:10 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:51:28 am
Two!? FFS. That's taking the piss.
Um. 'Challenger Mk2, not 'two Challenger tanks'. :wave

Quote from: KIFS on Today at 09:00:15 am
I think it's 14 tanks initially.
Yup - "The BBC understands the initial commitment is for 14 tanks."
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,786
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11824 on: Today at 09:22:18 am »
Whoosh :D
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,653
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11825 on: Today at 09:38:55 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:22:18 am
Whoosh :D
That's the sound of the new munitions heading towards Russian targets, right? Right?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,901
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11826 on: Today at 09:39:18 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 08:20:03 am
There you go.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-64274755

UK to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms

[snippet]
While the donation alone is not considered a game-changer, it is hoped that the UK's move will inspire other countries to donate more modern equipment to help Ukraine.

As it stands, Poland has plans to send 14 of its German-made Leopard tanks.

But the tanks, which are in greater supply and used by a number of European armies, need approval from Germany to be exported to Ukraine.

Ukraine also has hopes that the US will supply some of its Abrams tanks, which use the same ammunition as the Leopard.

About time too. Hopefully that kickstarts the others to send in tanks as well
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,653
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11827 on: Today at 09:40:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:39:18 am
About time too. Hopefully that kickstarts the others to send in tanks as well
I suspect one of the reasons why they weren't sent earlier is the conditions of the territory - 'sticky mud' doesn't help. But the ground should be better now and we're yet to enter the coldest part of the year (statistically). Plus there's an anticipation in some circles that a new wave of mobilisation from Russia will happen, ahead of a spring push westwards. Those tanks (and other hardware) will be needed to repel that....
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11828 on: Today at 09:42:33 am »
Quote from: KIFS on Today at 09:00:15 am
I think it's 14 tanks initially.
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 09:12:10 am
Um. 'Challenger Mk2, not 'two Challenger tanks'. :wave
Yup - "The BBC understands the initial commitment is for 14 tanks."
Yeah, yeah. I misread your post, 24/7. :-[ That's why I am back here now - I just heard the report on the news. ::)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,786
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11829 on: Today at 12:00:39 pm »
WFT No whoosh!!!!!  :o  :P
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11830 on: Today at 12:11:30 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,899
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11831 on: Today at 12:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:11:30 pm
'WFT'?

Wrong Fucking Tankcount, it's a pretty common acronym.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,441
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11832 on: Today at 12:44:03 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 291 292 293 294 295 [296]   Go Up
« previous next »
 