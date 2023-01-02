All to satisfy the delusions of a lunatic. It's always a single person, sitting in safety, who causes mass deaths. When will the human race wake up to this and stop blindly following?



But it never really is, not now anyway. Thing is, if the little kgb knob suddenly died now, another mad warmonger would take his place and so on. And although their elections have been a sham ever since he took over, the sad truth is most russians really do support him and the war. I'm afraid that country is mostly rotten to the core and it is due to their history. Starting from the first Viking rulers, they have seemingly always needed some violent ruler to follow and 'sort shit out', be it Ivan the Terrible or stalin or that little man now. The 'russkyi mir' bollocks. And this is not a slight to all russian people, there are many living there, many who are ashamed of this and who are terrified of that dictatorship. I know quite a few lovely people who have fled over here to Estonia down the years and am likely to meet more in the near future (and these are mostly young-ish people). It is especially the older and less educated that just blindly follow the regime to war and unfortunately there's loads of that kind of russians here in Estonia as well.One thing that we see as a terrible injustice in recent history is the post-second-WW world. Soviet union were on the side of the victors, but really annexed or held power over millions of people, starving, deporting and killing them for half a century. We hardly saw ourselves on the victors' side. And most russians see them as the glory days. After the war the hitler and mussolini regimes were pummeled to ashes and both Italy and Germany started almost from a new page, filled with regret. However the stalinist regime was never challenged and although russia fizzled out a bit when the union crumbled, they were always going to be back invading their neighbours and trying to affect US, UK etc politics. To us here, it was a matter of when, not if, they invade Eastern Europe again.Georgia was sort of testing the waters. Then Ukraine 2014 was a pre-game sort of thing. Being heavily involved in Syria was done purposefully to split Europe and so on. We are very fearful of what comes next and that the Baltics and/or Poland indeed will be next on the menu, as that has been the purpose all along (the little man has said it publicly, that the Baltics and other ex-soviet states belong to russia, even school geography books depict the Baltics within russian borders, as if we don't and shouldn't exist). However, all we can say now is we owe an immeasurable amount to the people of Ukraine fighting tooth and nail and holding on. If Ukraine had folded quickly, who knows how badly the Western world and NATO would have had their pants down. Maybe they still would be indecisive. It looks grim, but the only hope really is that Ukraine holds on, receives the supplies and equipment they require and push the orcs out.