Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11800 on: January 2, 2023, 03:57:42 pm
Quote from: Sangria on January  2, 2023, 03:26:50 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H6QHqDrKELA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H6QHqDrKELA</a>

🤷 Still no idea mate but it's fine 👍
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11801 on: January 2, 2023, 05:02:25 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January  2, 2023, 03:57:42 pm
🤷 Still no idea mate but it's fine 👍

TV series, Rome, on HBO...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11802 on: January 2, 2023, 10:10:01 pm
Gaius is Julias Caesar?

As for Cicero I really enjoyed the Robert Harris trilogy. Oh, and you make a good point.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11803 on: Yesterday at 10:08:53 pm
Just watched a documentary on BBC2 - Ukraine: The Peoples Fight, filming volunteers fighting for Ukraine, teachers, architects, Police, that sort of person. Some of the things they are coming up with are brilliant, using 3D printers to print fins to convert grenades to bombs that can be dropped from hobby drones with devastating effect.

They were with a group of Police who'd had 7 days training and were on the front line, leading the assault on Kherson. One of them shows a video on his phone, as they destroyed the Russian tank that was firing on their position as the cameraman arrived and another one taken from a drone, as they killed a few Russians with a small hobby drone that was dropping the modified grenades on them from above. Like an ex schoolteacher was saying, she never thought she's be happy seeing people being killed, but with the Russians, if she sees 20 die, its damn its not enough. Its hard not to feel the same when you hear of what they have been doing in Ukraine
Fuck the Tories

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11804 on: Today at 08:46:45 pm
Zelensky's New Year speech was wonderful.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11805 on: Today at 10:27:11 pm
Lots of movement on weapons supplies today - tanks/armoured vehicles from US and Germany pledged after a similar announcement from France (Cleverly desperately trying to get into the act afterwards).

Ukraine rightly ignores the pathetic ceasefire announcement from the Orcs.

Hopefully will lead to a lot more advances on the battlefield soon.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11806 on: Today at 10:33:43 pm
This after Kherson was pummelled on Dec 24th? Absolute bollocks. So, Russian Orthodox Christmas must be observed peacefully but Dec 24th was fair game? What a c*nt.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11807 on: Today at 10:36:12 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 10:33:43 pm
This after Kherson was pummelled on Dec 24th? Absolute bollocks. So, Russian Orthodox Christmas must be observed peacefully but Dec 24th was fair game? What a c*nt.
Which specific 'c*nt' are we talking about? There's quite a few of them these days.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11808 on: Today at 10:36:40 pm
I hope Ukrainians line up about a dozen targets inside Russia and pummel them on Christmas morning. Fucking barbarian c*nts.
