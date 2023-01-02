Just watched a documentary on BBC2 - Ukraine: The Peoples Fight, filming volunteers fighting for Ukraine, teachers, architects, Police, that sort of person. Some of the things they are coming up with are brilliant, using 3D printers to print fins to convert grenades to bombs that can be dropped from hobby drones with devastating effect.



They were with a group of Police who'd had 7 days training and were on the front line, leading the assault on Kherson. One of them shows a video on his phone, as they destroyed the Russian tank that was firing on their position as the cameraman arrived and another one taken from a drone, as they killed a few Russians with a small hobby drone that was dropping the modified grenades on them from above. Like an ex schoolteacher was saying, she never thought she's be happy seeing people being killed, but with the Russians, if she sees 20 die, its damn its not enough. Its hard not to feel the same when you hear of what they have been doing in Ukraine