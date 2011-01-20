I wonder what happens to the companies of some of these defenestrated oligarchs (sounds like an Oh Sees song)? Maybe theres more to it than revenge.



Mark Antony : If we play this right, we can take Brutus and Cassius by surprise. Hm. They will be expecting to face only you and your troops, so when both our armies arrive in Greece, they will be trapped, and there'll be no time for them to flee.[Octavian, who is scratching away at his writing tablet, doesn't answer]Mark Antony : Do you understand what I'm saying, or shall I speak more slowly?Gaius Octavian : [irritated] No. Making use of strategic surprise is obvious.[he places the tablet in front of Antony]Gaius Octavian : To that end, there is a list of the most prominent friends and supporters of Brutus and Cassius left in Rome. We should... kill them... before they learn what we're about.Mark Antony : You ARE a ferocious little c*nt... with a pen.Lepidus : These are among the finest men in Rome, some of them my good friends!Gaius Maecenas : Their money will be useful, as well.Lepidus : General Antony, tell them.[Antony thinks for a moment]Mark Antony : Cicero is the cleverest bastard of them all, and he has the largest network of spies; he must die first.[he picks up a stylus and begins writing]Mark Antony : There are one or two names I'd like to add myself.Gaius Octavian : I shall start back to Rome. I'll muster my troops and let it be known I intend to go east to confront Brutus and Cassius alone.Mark Antony : Uh, Lepidus, you will remain behind with a small force. Keep the peace in Rome after we've left.Lepidus : I'm pledged to agree with you. But I must say, these killings...Gaius Octavian : [to Agrippa] Send a list ahead to Lucius Vorenus at the Aventine collegium. Add instructions telling him to divide the names among the gangs.Atia of the Julii : I have a name, while you're at it.Gaius Octavian : [exasperated] Not Servilia, we cannot kill women.Atia of the Julii : No, not Servilia. Rufus Tranquillus.Mark Antony : Who?Marcus Vipsanius Agrippa : Isn't he father to Octavia's friend Jocasta?Mark Antony : Why do you want him dead?Atia of the Julii : I don't like the girl. She's a bad influence.Gaius Octavian : This is not a game, Mother.Atia of the Julii : Her father is immensely rich.Posca : True. Stone quarries.[Antony looks to Octavian, who says nothing; no one else objects]Mark Antony : Woe unto Rufus Tranquillus, then.