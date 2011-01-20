« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 624969 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11760 on: December 17, 2022, 07:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on December 17, 2022, 07:23:23 pm
The person you replied to suggested civilian infrastructure so I was assuming you meant that type of attack with your reply. Ukraine have already hit military assets on Russian soil, I'm not sure they've claimed credit for any but presumably Russia will have enough intel on the attacks to at least know where they originated.
Ah. I see. I just reread the post to which I was responding - yeah, I could have been more clear.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,333
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11761 on: December 18, 2022, 10:53:59 am »
Hmm.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64016599

Ukraine: Russia to deploy musicians to front to boost morale

Reminiscent of...

https://www.soundandvision.com/content/listen-charge-light-brigade




Thus proving that, regardless of which side it is, those who fail to learn from history will be doomed to repeat it.  :'( This time to the tune of the Orc horn (yes, I said Ord. So what.....)
« Last Edit: December 18, 2022, 10:55:50 am by 24/Swans-a-7ing »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,427
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11762 on: December 18, 2022, 11:10:37 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 18, 2022, 10:53:59 am
Hmm.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64016599

Ukraine: Russia to deploy musicians to front to boost morale

Reminiscent of...

https://www.soundandvision.com/content/listen-charge-light-brigade




Thus proving that, regardless of which side it is, those who fail to learn from history will be doomed to repeat it.  :'( This time to the tune of the Orc horn (yes, I said Ord. So what.....)

Common mistake I think, but isn't that the charge of the Scots' Greys at Waterloo?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11763 on: December 18, 2022, 11:15:06 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 18, 2022, 11:10:37 am
Common mistake I think, but isn't that the charge of the Scots' Greys at Waterloo?

Yup.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,333
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11764 on: December 18, 2022, 02:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on December 18, 2022, 11:15:06 am
Yup.

Article writer's error then. Point stands.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,082
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11765 on: December 18, 2022, 04:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 18, 2022, 11:10:37 am
Common mistake I think, but isn't that the charge of the Scots' Greys at Waterloo?

Well at least the charge of the Light Brigade took place in Crimea - an unmitigated disaster by the invading army. ;D
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11766 on: December 19, 2022, 10:59:51 pm »
It's very rare I have anything nice to say about the Tories but I'm glad to hear Sunak is being fulsome in his support of Ukraine.

I'll hold off being too complimentary though until he blows up how cosy the Leave campaigns and Johnson got with Russia.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11767 on: December 20, 2022, 04:25:11 am »
^ right. MI5 should have been all over it and fucking gone on the record to say what was happening.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,333
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11768 on: December 21, 2022, 05:04:55 pm »
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64055018

Ukraine war: Russia not to blame for conflict - Putin

Or, "How To Gaslight An Entire Planet."
Fuck off die, you absolute whopper.  >:(

[snippet]
President Putin claimed the West had "brainwashed" post-Soviet republics, starting with Ukraine.

He said: "For years, we tried to build good-neighbourly relations with Ukraine, offering loans and cheap energy, but it did not work.

"There's nothing to accuse us of. We've always seen Ukrainians as a brotherly people and I still think so.

"What's happening now is a tragedy, but it's not our fault."
[/bullshit]
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,939
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11769 on: December 21, 2022, 05:42:09 pm »
What a little bitch.
Ill toast to his death.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,614
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11770 on: December 22, 2022, 03:01:35 pm »
https://youtu.be/7gjwlCe5T6M

Zelenskyys speech to US congress in full.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,459
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11771 on: December 22, 2022, 05:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on December 21, 2022, 05:42:09 pm
Ill toast to his death.
Putin, Trump, Johnson, et al. Just a few whose death would be celebrated on this site. 
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,333
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11772 on: December 22, 2022, 05:04:32 pm »
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on December 22, 2022, 05:00:50 pm
Putin, Trump, Johnson, et al. Just a few whose death would be celebrated on this site. 
A thread for each, I'd say.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,082
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11773 on: December 22, 2022, 07:26:18 pm »
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on December 22, 2022, 05:00:50 pm
Putin, Trump, Johnson, et al. Just a few whose death would be celebrated on this site.

Whats Frottage done not to deserve this signal honour? >:(
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,512
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11774 on: December 22, 2022, 07:28:48 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 22, 2022, 07:26:18 pm
Whats Frottage done not to deserve this signal honour? >:(

Annoying that both Frottage and Johnson are only 58. Trump and Putin on the other hand...
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,101
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11775 on: December 22, 2022, 07:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December 22, 2022, 07:28:48 pm
Annoying that both Frottage and Johnson are only 58. Trump and Putin on the other hand...

Frottage at least is a heavy smoker so that might help speed things along a bit
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11776 on: December 22, 2022, 10:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December 22, 2022, 07:28:48 pm
Annoying that both Frottage and Johnson are only 58. Trump and Putin on the other hand...
I take the rumours about Putin's health with a large pinch of salt but he undoubtedly carries himself in a strange way these days.  Probably just the mental burden of being a warmongerer that has united most of the rest of the world against himself.

Off at a tangent,,the footage from the front lines on BBC News was a good indication of why it's become largely a stalemate.  Both sides peppering artillery shells at each other without any particular accuracy or intelligence - the pockmarked field looked like something out of WWI - and roads turned to slop.

It's hard to read through the propaganda about who if anyone is in the asdendency.  That the US are committing the Patriot system gives some confidence though as they surely wouldn't risk it falling into Russian hands were Ukraine to be overrun.  Not that it suggests Russia will be pushed out anytime soon.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,512
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11777 on: December 23, 2022, 02:00:48 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 22, 2022, 10:47:48 pm
I take the rumours about Putin's health with a large pinch of salt but he undoubtedly carries himself in a strange way these days.  Probably just the mental burden of being a warmongerer that has united most of the rest of the world against himself.

Off at a tangent,,the footage from the front lines on BBC News was a good indication of why it's become largely a stalemate.  Both sides peppering artillery shells at each other without any particular accuracy or intelligence - the pockmarked field looked like something out of WWI - and roads turned to slop.

It's hard to read through the propaganda about who if anyone is in the asdendency.  That the US are committing the Patriot system gives some confidence though as they surely wouldn't risk it falling into Russian hands were Ukraine to be overrun.  Not that it suggests Russia will be pushed out anytime soon.

I'm not sure I'd describe the situation as largely a stalemate.

Of course, we have to take into account propaganda from both sides, but we didn't just imagine the Russian collapse at Kherson either.

The front line is a complex mix of tactical battles; it seems to be very much like a chess game, as Ukraine is taking its time positioning resources, establishing logistics etc. Russia has launched several major counter attacks, but they seem to be politically driven. It's the quiet battles we need to focus attention on. But methodical isn't the same as stalemate.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,614
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11778 on: December 23, 2022, 04:54:53 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 22, 2022, 07:26:18 pm
Whats Frottage done not to deserve this signal honour? >:(
It's a good thing that the fucker has never been, nor ever will be an MP, he's a modern day Lord Haw Haw type troublemaker/rabble rouser, just look at the Brexit coup, once the referendum was "won" he hadn't any idea of what they should do next.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,512
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11779 on: December 23, 2022, 05:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December 23, 2022, 04:54:53 pm
It's a good thing that the fucker has never been, nor ever will be an MP, he's a modern day Lord Haw Haw type troublemaker/rabble rouser, just look at the Brexit coup, once the referendum was "won" he hadn't any idea of what they should do next.

I'd say he's more an Oswald Mosely, just more subtle about it. He's already wrought great damage upon this country without ever needing to be an MP. Hope someone pokes him in his goggle eyes one day.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,614
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11780 on: December 23, 2022, 05:48:46 pm »
Excellent half hour analysis on the Vaticans views on the war.

https://youtu.be/gW_mh-v0h3U
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,512
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11781 on: December 25, 2022, 02:27:36 pm »
Latest reports suggest a Ukrainian offensive might be on the verge of a breakthrough.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_g7cO4mVFw&ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,941
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11782 on: December 25, 2022, 03:01:55 pm »
I hope they take crimea back.   What a smash that would be to putin
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,507
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11783 on: December 25, 2022, 03:15:50 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on December 25, 2022, 03:01:55 pm
I hope they take crimea back.   What a smash that would be to putin

That would be magnificent. The Coup de grace surely for the rest of the windows within a 20 metre distance of Putin's office.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,380
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11784 on: December 25, 2022, 04:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on December 25, 2022, 03:15:50 pm
That would be magnificent. The Coup de grace surely for the rest of the windows within a 20 metre distance of Putin's office.

coup de glass...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11785 on: December 27, 2022, 02:01:10 pm »
More strange deaths of Russians who apparently criticised Russia re the Ukraine war

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-64101437
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,494
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11786 on: December 27, 2022, 02:20:14 pm »
Quote from: TSC on December 27, 2022, 02:01:10 pm
More strange deaths of Russians who apparently criticised Russia re the Ukraine war

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-64101437

Russians and windows are like Brits and balconies in Spain....
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,287
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11787 on: December 27, 2022, 02:29:25 pm »
The expression "Russian sausage king" made me giggle more than it should...
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,512
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11788 on: December 27, 2022, 03:56:39 pm »
It's raining oligarchs - hallelujah!

Seriously, these guys are millionaires. You'd think they could afford some decent security!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,570
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11789 on: December 27, 2022, 04:36:19 pm »
Quote from: stoa on December 27, 2022, 02:29:25 pm
The expression "Russian sausage king" made me giggle more than it should...



Logged
Poor.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,612
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11790 on: Yesterday at 12:50:11 am »
I have just spent New Years  Eve with a lovely 24 year old girl from the Ukraine. She has spent her first New Year away from her family but what a credit to her country she is. Fuck you Putin for putting these people through this. :no
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11791 on: Yesterday at 07:33:09 am »
Quote from: TSC on December 27, 2022, 02:01:10 pm
More strange deaths of Russians who apparently criticised Russia re the Ukraine war

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-64101437

Seems like his apologies were not acceptable
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,856
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11792 on: Yesterday at 09:25:24 am »
Quote from: stoa on December 27, 2022, 02:29:25 pm
The expression "Russian sausage king" made me giggle more than it should...
What did you expect, the Russian Rocco Siffredi?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,512
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11793 on: Yesterday at 09:54:47 am »
The Russian version of windows seems to be in sore need of an update.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,062
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11794 on: Yesterday at 04:33:49 pm »
Going by previous window falls, you'd think some of them would book a room on the ground floor!
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,856
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11795 on: Yesterday at 09:04:18 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 04:33:49 pm
Going by previous window falls, you'd think some of them would book a room on the ground floor!
Makes a huge difference in the sounds during the fall: "Ahhhhhhhhhhhh-Poof" versus "Poof-Ahhhhhhhhhhhh".  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,043
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11796 on: Today at 11:39:05 am »
I wonder what happens to the companies of some of these defenestrated oligarchs (sounds like an Oh Sees song)? Maybe theres more to it than revenge.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11797 on: Today at 11:58:58 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:39:05 am
I wonder what happens to the companies of some of these defenestrated oligarchs (sounds like an Oh Sees song)? Maybe theres more to it than revenge.

Mark Antony : If we play this right, we can take Brutus and Cassius by surprise. Hm. They will be expecting to face only you and your troops, so when both our armies arrive in Greece, they will be trapped, and there'll be no time for them to flee.

[Octavian, who is scratching away at his writing tablet, doesn't answer]

Mark Antony : Do you understand what I'm saying, or shall I speak more slowly?

Gaius Octavian : [irritated]  No. Making use of strategic surprise is obvious.

[he places the tablet in front of Antony]

Gaius Octavian : To that end, there is a list of the most prominent friends and supporters of Brutus and Cassius left in Rome. We should... kill them... before they learn what we're about.

Mark Antony : You ARE a ferocious little c*nt... with a pen.

Lepidus : These are among the finest men in Rome, some of them my good friends!

Gaius Maecenas : Their money will be useful, as well.

Lepidus : General Antony, tell them.

[Antony thinks for a moment]

Mark Antony : Cicero is the cleverest bastard of them all, and he has the largest network of spies; he must die first.

[he picks up a stylus and begins writing]

Mark Antony : There are one or two names I'd like to add myself.

Gaius Octavian : I shall start back to Rome. I'll muster my troops and let it be known I intend to go east to confront Brutus and Cassius alone.

Mark Antony : Uh, Lepidus, you will remain behind with a small force. Keep the peace in Rome after we've left.

Lepidus : I'm pledged to agree with you. But I must say, these killings...

Gaius Octavian : [to Agrippa]  Send a list ahead to Lucius Vorenus at the Aventine collegium. Add instructions telling him to divide the names among the gangs.

Atia of the Julii : I have a name, while you're at it.

Gaius Octavian : [exasperated]  Not Servilia, we cannot kill women.

Atia of the Julii : No, not Servilia. Rufus Tranquillus.

Mark Antony : Who?

Marcus Vipsanius Agrippa : Isn't he father to Octavia's friend Jocasta?

Mark Antony : Why do you want him dead?

Atia of the Julii : I don't like the girl. She's a bad influence.

Gaius Octavian : This is not a game, Mother.

Atia of the Julii : Her father is immensely rich.

Posca : True. Stone quarries.

[Antony looks to Octavian, who says nothing; no one else objects]

Mark Antony : Woe unto Rufus Tranquillus, then.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11798 on: Today at 02:30:40 pm »
^^

Any chance of an English translation please mate? 

I'm not that well up on ancient Rome and it's history although I recognise the names Brutus and Mark Antony, I've no idea who the others are and I'm struggling to understand how the story relates to Russia and Ukraine.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11799 on: Today at 03:26:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:30:40 pm
^^

Any chance of an English translation please mate? 

I'm not that well up on ancient Rome and it's history although I recognise the names Brutus and Mark Antony, I've no idea who the others are and I'm struggling to understand how the story relates to Russia and Ukraine.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H6QHqDrKELA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H6QHqDrKELA</a>
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 290 291 292 293 294 [295]   Go Up
« previous next »
 