Annoying that both Frottage and Johnson are only 58. Trump and Putin on the other hand...



I take the rumours about Putin's health with a large pinch of salt but he undoubtedly carries himself in a strange way these days. Probably just the mental burden of being a warmongerer that has united most of the rest of the world against himself.Off at a tangent,,the footage from the front lines on BBC News was a good indication of why it's become largely a stalemate. Both sides peppering artillery shells at each other without any particular accuracy or intelligence - the pockmarked field looked like something out of WWI - and roads turned to slop.It's hard to read through the propaganda about who if anyone is in the asdendency. That the US are committing the Patriot system gives some confidence though as they surely wouldn't risk it falling into Russian hands were Ukraine to be overrun. Not that it suggests Russia will be pushed out anytime soon.