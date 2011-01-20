« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
December 17, 2022, 07:52:15 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on December 17, 2022, 07:23:23 pm
The person you replied to suggested civilian infrastructure so I was assuming you meant that type of attack with your reply. Ukraine have already hit military assets on Russian soil, I'm not sure they've claimed credit for any but presumably Russia will have enough intel on the attacks to at least know where they originated.
Ah. I see. I just reread the post to which I was responding - yeah, I could have been more clear.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
December 18, 2022, 10:53:59 am
Hmm.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64016599

Ukraine: Russia to deploy musicians to front to boost morale

Reminiscent of...

https://www.soundandvision.com/content/listen-charge-light-brigade




Thus proving that, regardless of which side it is, those who fail to learn from history will be doomed to repeat it.  :'( This time to the tune of the Orc horn (yes, I said Ord. So what.....)
« Last Edit: December 18, 2022, 10:55:50 am by 24/Swans-a-7ing »
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
December 18, 2022, 11:10:37 am
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 18, 2022, 10:53:59 am
Hmm.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64016599

Ukraine: Russia to deploy musicians to front to boost morale

Reminiscent of...

https://www.soundandvision.com/content/listen-charge-light-brigade




Thus proving that, regardless of which side it is, those who fail to learn from history will be doomed to repeat it.  :'( This time to the tune of the Orc horn (yes, I said Ord. So what.....)

Common mistake I think, but isn't that the charge of the Scots' Greys at Waterloo?
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
December 18, 2022, 11:15:06 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 18, 2022, 11:10:37 am
Common mistake I think, but isn't that the charge of the Scots' Greys at Waterloo?

Yup.
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
December 18, 2022, 02:46:43 pm
Quote from: Sangria on December 18, 2022, 11:15:06 am
Yup.

Article writer's error then. Point stands.
SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
December 18, 2022, 04:41:58 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 18, 2022, 11:10:37 am
Common mistake I think, but isn't that the charge of the Scots' Greys at Waterloo?

Well at least the charge of the Light Brigade took place in Crimea - an unmitigated disaster by the invading army. ;D
thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
December 19, 2022, 10:59:51 pm
It's very rare I have anything nice to say about the Tories but I'm glad to hear Sunak is being fulsome in his support of Ukraine.

I'll hold off being too complimentary though until he blows up how cosy the Leave campaigns and Johnson got with Russia.
kavah

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
December 20, 2022, 04:25:11 am
^ right. MI5 should have been all over it and fucking gone on the record to say what was happening.
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
December 21, 2022, 05:04:55 pm
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64055018

Ukraine war: Russia not to blame for conflict - Putin

Or, "How To Gaslight An Entire Planet."
Fuck off die, you absolute whopper.  >:(

[snippet]
President Putin claimed the West had "brainwashed" post-Soviet republics, starting with Ukraine.

He said: "For years, we tried to build good-neighbourly relations with Ukraine, offering loans and cheap energy, but it did not work.

"There's nothing to accuse us of. We've always seen Ukrainians as a brotherly people and I still think so.

"What's happening now is a tragedy, but it's not our fault."
[/bullshit]
Zlen

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
December 21, 2022, 05:42:09 pm
What a little bitch.
Ill toast to his death.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:01:35 pm
https://youtu.be/7gjwlCe5T6M

Zelenskyys speech to US congress in full.
John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:00:50 pm
Quote from: Zlen on December 21, 2022, 05:42:09 pm
Ill toast to his death.
Putin, Trump, Johnson, et al. Just a few whose death would be celebrated on this site. 
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 05:04:32 pm
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on Yesterday at 05:00:50 pm
Putin, Trump, Johnson, et al. Just a few whose death would be celebrated on this site. 
A thread for each, I'd say.
SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:26:18 pm
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on Yesterday at 05:00:50 pm
Putin, Trump, Johnson, et al. Just a few whose death would be celebrated on this site.

Whats Frottage done not to deserve this signal honour? >:(
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:28:48 pm
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 07:26:18 pm
Whats Frottage done not to deserve this signal honour? >:(

Annoying that both Frottage and Johnson are only 58. Trump and Putin on the other hand...
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:32:27 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 07:28:48 pm
Annoying that both Frottage and Johnson are only 58. Trump and Putin on the other hand...

Frottage at least is a heavy smoker so that might help speed things along a bit
thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:47:48 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 07:28:48 pm
Annoying that both Frottage and Johnson are only 58. Trump and Putin on the other hand...
I take the rumours about Putin's health with a large pinch of salt but he undoubtedly carries himself in a strange way these days.  Probably just the mental burden of being a warmongerer that has united most of the rest of the world against himself.

Off at a tangent,,the footage from the front lines on BBC News was a good indication of why it's become largely a stalemate.  Both sides peppering artillery shells at each other without any particular accuracy or intelligence - the pockmarked field looked like something out of WWI - and roads turned to slop.

It's hard to read through the propaganda about who if anyone is in the asdendency.  That the US are committing the Patriot system gives some confidence though as they surely wouldn't risk it falling into Russian hands were Ukraine to be overrun.  Not that it suggests Russia will be pushed out anytime soon.
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:00:48 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:47:48 pm
I take the rumours about Putin's health with a large pinch of salt but he undoubtedly carries himself in a strange way these days.  Probably just the mental burden of being a warmongerer that has united most of the rest of the world against himself.

Off at a tangent,,the footage from the front lines on BBC News was a good indication of why it's become largely a stalemate.  Both sides peppering artillery shells at each other without any particular accuracy or intelligence - the pockmarked field looked like something out of WWI - and roads turned to slop.

It's hard to read through the propaganda about who if anyone is in the asdendency.  That the US are committing the Patriot system gives some confidence though as they surely wouldn't risk it falling into Russian hands were Ukraine to be overrun.  Not that it suggests Russia will be pushed out anytime soon.

I'm not sure I'd describe the situation as largely a stalemate.

Of course, we have to take into account propaganda from both sides, but we didn't just imagine the Russian collapse at Kherson either.

The front line is a complex mix of tactical battles; it seems to be very much like a chess game, as Ukraine is taking its time positioning resources, establishing logistics etc. Russia has launched several major counter attacks, but they seem to be politically driven. It's the quiet battles we need to focus attention on. But methodical isn't the same as stalemate.
