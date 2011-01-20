https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64055018Ukraine war: Russia not to blame for conflict - Putin
Or, "How To Gaslight An Entire Planet."
Fuck off die, you absolute whopper.
President Putin claimed the West had "brainwashed" post-Soviet republics, starting with Ukraine.
He said: "For years, we tried to build good-neighbourly relations with Ukraine, offering loans and cheap energy, but it did not work.
"There's nothing to accuse us of. We've always seen Ukrainians as a brotherly people and I still think so.
"What's happening now is a tragedy, but it's not our fault."
