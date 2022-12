According to the Independent the US will start to send Patriot batteries to Ukraine which could be an absolute game changer



Very good news.Ukrainians will be trained on how to use the system in Germany. That sounds like it's usually something that takes many months so not sure if this is going to have a (relatively) long lead-in time or whether expertise can be 'borrowed' in the short term. It may also be that some of the Ukrainians are extremely fast learners and on their first day of official training happen to show a thorough and in-depth knowledge of the systemMore and more stories of apparent sabotage within Russia e.g. https://metro.co.uk/2022/12/15/russia-latest-fire-at-oil-refinery-stokes-rumours-of-sabotage-by-rebels-17941140/ With the front-line battles being largely in stalemate, Ukraine improving its defences against long range attacks and 'rebels' causing daily fires/explosions within Russia it feels like it may be getting to last roll of the dice time for Russia to swing the war significantly back in their favour. It feels naïve to expect they don't have something up their sleeves.