Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11720 on: December 6, 2022, 11:32:49 am
Reporting from Ukraine gives its take on the Russian airfield explosions:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7hy2-2u1Ic&ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine

Seems there were a lot of planes getting ready to launch another massive missile strike against civilian/infrastructure targets in Ukraine. Maybe NATO was happy to see these airfields attacked, rather than risk seeing more ordinance land in a member state, accidental or otherwise?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11721 on: December 6, 2022, 02:22:53 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December  6, 2022, 11:32:49 am
Reporting from Ukraine gives its take on the Russian airfield explosions:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7hy2-2u1Ic&ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine

Seems there were a lot of planes getting ready to launch another massive missile strike against civilian/infrastructure targets in Ukraine. Maybe NATO was happy to see these airfields attacked, rather than risk seeing more ordinance land in a member state, accidental or otherwise?

NATO has an issue with NATO equipment being used to attack Russian soil, however the recent airfield attacks appear to have used old soviet recon drones that were armed with explosives, so NATO has no issue/input there.

Ukraine are close to having their own drone production up and running so it'll be interesting to see how quickly they can start pumping out drones, as they'll potentially be able to hit a wealth of targets. A constant supply of drones would also make it harder for Russia to keep using anti-air missiles for artillery purposes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11722 on: December 6, 2022, 04:23:22 pm
It is interesting to see how the Ukrainians will proceed once they have their own drones indeed. The current strikes may work against them because they lost the element of surprise. A massive attack later on would have been far more destructive to the Russian air forces. But they will certainly be looking for drones from now on.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11723 on: December 6, 2022, 04:39:12 pm
The most interesting thing for me is that give or take a bit, the distance from Ukraine to Engles where the drone attack took place is about the same as Ukraine to Moscow.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11724 on: December 6, 2022, 04:45:21 pm
Quote from: farawayred on December  6, 2022, 04:23:22 pm
It is interesting to see how the Ukrainians will proceed once they have their own drones indeed. The current strikes may work against them because they lost the element of surprise. A massive attack later on would have been far more destructive to the Russian air forces. But they will certainly be looking for drones from now on.

Depends on the reason why their attack worked really, if they made it through because Russia have moved a lot of their anti-air to the frontlines then Russia might be stuck either way, move it back and risk drone attacks in occupied territory, or leave it where it is and risk more attacks on home soil.

I think Ukraine had to make a move regardless, Russia was gathering enough resources to launch 150-200 missiles, which probably would've caused a huge amount of damage to the Ukrainian power grid. Reports from the RfU channel that gets posted in here a lot suggested that the Ukrainian power infrastructure was close to being too broken to share and allocate power correctly, which would've been a huge problem.

Quote from: west_london_red on December  6, 2022, 04:39:12 pm
The most interesting thing for me is that give or take a bit, the distance from Ukraine to Engles where the drone attack took place is about the same as Ukraine to Moscow.

I can't imagine Ukraine attacking Moscow as it would give Putin an excuse to mobilise more, but I'm sure it'll make it harder for the bloated little gnome to sleep at night.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11725 on: December 6, 2022, 04:52:21 pm
Carlson, Taylor Greene, Bannon et al doing Putins dirty propaganda work for him:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/06/us-conservatives-pushing-russian-spin-ukraine-war?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11726 on: December 6, 2022, 05:07:38 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on December  6, 2022, 02:22:53 pm
NATO has an issue with NATO equipment being used to attack Russian soil, however the recent airfield attacks appear to have used old soviet recon drones that were armed with explosives, so NATO has no issue/input there.

Ukraine are close to having their own drone production up and running so it'll be interesting to see how quickly they can start pumping out drones, as they'll potentially be able to hit a wealth of targets. A constant supply of drones would also make it harder for Russia to keep using anti-air missiles for artillery purposes.

Yeah, on reflection I totally agree.  My concern was another massive attack to Ukraine's infrastructure might have forced them to negotiate, which makes me wonder if NATO supplied them intel on the airfields.

The video pretty much asked the same question I did - how these drones managed to cover so much distance without so much as being spotted, let alone dealt with. I can only assume there was some measure of complacency on Russia's part. The probably didn't think those areas were remotely vulnerable. If they have to pull back AA resources to protect them, then that's less they can use on the front lines.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11727 on: December 6, 2022, 05:22:35 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on December  6, 2022, 04:45:21 pm
Depends on the reason why their attack worked really, if they made it through because Russia have moved a lot of their anti-air to the frontlines then Russia might be stuck either way, move it back and risk drone attacks in occupied territory, or leave it where it is and risk more attacks on home soil.

I think Ukraine had to make a move regardless, Russia was gathering enough resources to launch 150-200 missiles, which probably would've caused a huge amount of damage to the Ukrainian power grid. Reports from the RfU channel that gets posted in here a lot suggested that the Ukrainian power infrastructure was close to being too broken to share and allocate power correctly, which would've been a huge problem.

I agree. We certainly know less than the intelligence services on either side. This move may prove to be most beneficial come the end of the conflict, but it's hard to know now. Like Coventry could have been saved from the Nazis' bombing, but concealing the fact that the Enigma code was cracked was more beneficial. Who knows about Ukraine...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11728 on: December 13, 2022, 11:51:20 pm
According to the Independent the US will start to send Patriot batteries to Ukraine which could be an absolute game changer
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11729 on: December 15, 2022, 11:18:07 am
Quote from: west_london_red on December 13, 2022, 11:51:20 pm
According to the Independent the US will start to send Patriot batteries to Ukraine which could be an absolute game changer
Very good news.

Ukrainians will be trained on how to use the system in Germany.  That sounds like it's usually something that takes many months so not sure if this is going to have a (relatively) long lead-in time or whether expertise can be 'borrowed' in the short term.  It may also be that some of the Ukrainians are extremely fast learners and on their first day of official training happen to show a thorough and in-depth knowledge of the system  ;D

More and more stories of apparent sabotage within Russia e.g. https://metro.co.uk/2022/12/15/russia-latest-fire-at-oil-refinery-stokes-rumours-of-sabotage-by-rebels-17941140/.

With the front-line battles being largely in stalemate, Ukraine improving its defences against long range attacks and 'rebels' causing daily fires/explosions within Russia it feels like it may be getting to last roll of the dice time for Russia to swing the war significantly back in their favour.  It feels naïve to expect they don't have something up their sleeves.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11730 on: December 15, 2022, 11:19:46 am
Quote from: thaddeus on December 15, 2022, 11:18:07 am
Very good news.

Ukrainians will be trained on how to use the system in Germany.  That sounds like it's usually something that takes many months so not sure if this is going to have a (relatively) long lead-in time or whether expertise can be 'borrowed' in the short term.  It may also be that some of the Ukrainians are extremely fast learners and on their first day of official training happen to show a thorough and in-depth knowledge of the system  ;D

More and more stories of apparent sabotage within Russia e.g. https://metro.co.uk/2022/12/15/russia-latest-fire-at-oil-refinery-stokes-rumours-of-sabotage-by-rebels-17941140/.

With the front-line battles being largely in stalemate, Ukraine improving its defences against long range attacks and 'rebels' causing daily fires/explosions within Russia it feels like it may be getting to last roll of the dice time for Russia to swing the war significantly back in their favour.  It feels naïve to expect they don't have something up their sleeves.

Genuine question, are the front lines in a genuine stalemate, or has the change in season resulted in any big advances to be put on hold until conditions improve?

Are they at loggerheads because one cannot break down the other now or are they just regrouping during winter?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11731 on: December 15, 2022, 11:31:46 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 15, 2022, 11:19:46 am
Genuine question, are the front lines in a genuine stalemate, or has the change in season resulted in any big advances to be put on hold until conditions improve?

Are they at loggerheads because one cannot break down the other now or are they just regrouping during winter?
From the accounts I follow (summing to about 15 minutes of daily 'expertise') they are largely in stalemate and that's irrespective of the conditions.

Russia has regrouped deeper in more established defensive positions and with shorter supply lines.  Apart from pockets - mostly those largely comprised of Wagner Group (e.g. Bakhmut) - Russia is no longer attacking.

Ukraine forces are making small gains in parts of Ukraine but hindered by Russia's improved defences and the extent to which they boobytrap/mine areas each time they drop to a new defensive line.

The caveat being that both sides have the heavy artillery to just obliterate the other side back from their positions if they can get sufficient concentration and they feel the ends justify the means.  It's not stalemate as in WWI where "going over the top" was the only way to shift by a few feet.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11732 on: December 15, 2022, 12:43:19 pm
I heard yesterday that another bridge got cut. Or was it the same bridge being cut again?

Ukraine seems largely focused on cutting supply lines in support of local offensive actions. Russia is apparently opting for wrecking infrastructure, targeting civilians, and only counter attacking if the opportunity presents itself. But they're also being driven by political/propaganda considerations, which compels them to rash and ill thought out action.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11733 on: December 15, 2022, 03:19:12 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December 15, 2022, 12:43:19 pm
I heard yesterday that another bridge got cut. Or was it the same bridge being cut again?

Ukraine seems largely focused on cutting supply lines in support of local offensive actions. Russia is apparently opting for wrecking infrastructure, targeting civilians, and only counter attacking if the opportunity presents itself. But they're also being driven by political/propaganda considerations, which compels them to rash and ill thought out action.

Two different bridges that are right next to each other running in the same direction, not good for Ukraine but they have time to find alternate routes.

Feels like Ukraine are still in a holding pattern while they wait for the ground to freeze, they've made some bits of progress around Svatove in the north so hopefully we'll see a flurry of activity soon and another major chunk of territory retaken.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11734 on: December 15, 2022, 05:45:29 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on December 15, 2022, 03:19:12 pm
Two different bridges that are right next to each other running in the same direction, not good for Ukraine but they have time to find alternate routes.

Feels like Ukraine are still in a holding pattern while they wait for the ground to freeze, they've made some bits of progress around Svatove in the north so hopefully we'll see a flurry of activity soon and another major chunk of territory retaken.

Here's hoping.

I was watching one of chaps on YT. He said Ukraine was able to rotate its troops before the bridges were cut and that (hopefully) they'll have sorted logistics by the time they need to rotate the troops out of the area again. The bridge he referred to was in Russian held territory and was likely sabotaged. There's another bridge that can carry heavy loads that he expects their forces to target next, which would force Russian convoys to travel within range of Ukrainian artillery.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11735 on: December 15, 2022, 05:56:30 pm
Just wondering how Vlad the Impaler explains away the cowardly missile and drone strikes on civilian infrastructure to his domestic audience?, I'm not privy to any footage of Russian news broadcasts, but how does he justify attacking Kiev when this "special military operation" was supposed to be simply taking back territory he believed was Russian (Crimea, Donetsk etc)?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11736 on: December 15, 2022, 05:58:29 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December 15, 2022, 05:56:30 pm
Just wondering how Vlad the Impaler explains away the cowardly missile and drone strikes on civilian infrastructure to his domestic audience?, I'm not privy to any footage of Russian news broadcasts, but how does he justify attacking Kiev when this "special military operation" was supposed to be simply taking back territory he believed was Russian (Crimea, Donetsk etc)?

Nazis.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11737 on: December 15, 2022, 05:59:36 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December 15, 2022, 05:56:30 pm
Just wondering how Vlad the Impaler explains away the cowardly missile and drone strikes on civilian infrastructure to his domestic audience?, I'm not privy to any footage of Russian news broadcasts, but how does he justify attacking Kiev when this "special military operation" was supposed to be simply taking back territory he believed was Russian (Crimea, Donetsk etc)?

Because everyone in Ukraine is a fascist who needs de-nazification, doncha know? Sometimes medicine hurts.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11738 on: December 15, 2022, 06:02:27 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 15, 2022, 05:58:29 pm
Nazis.
Has he offered any proof of this?, if the whole of Ukraine were rabid Nazis I'd imagine the EU or NATO wouldn't ever consider them for membership and the whole world would be aware of it, good on Vlad for keeping this info to himself before starting his Invasion special military operation.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11739 on: December 15, 2022, 06:04:38 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December 15, 2022, 06:02:27 pm
Has he offered any proof of this?, if the whole of Ukraine were rabid Nazis I'd imagine the EU or NATO wouldn't ever consider them for membership and the whole world would be aware of it, good on Vlad for keeping this info to himself before starting his Invasion special military operation.


Nazis.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11740 on: December 15, 2022, 07:36:14 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December 15, 2022, 06:02:27 pm
Has he offered any proof of this?, if the whole of Ukraine were rabid Nazis I'd imagine the EU or NATO wouldn't ever consider them for membership and the whole world would be aware of it, good on Vlad for keeping this info to himself before starting his Invasion special military operation.

Haven't you heard? The EU and NATO are nazis too.  It's always the nazis that are after Russia and wanting to invade it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11741 on: December 15, 2022, 07:41:21 pm
I'm hearing that B. Johnson is now briefing against the Ukrainian government. Why am I not surprised?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11742 on: December 15, 2022, 07:42:54 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 15, 2022, 07:41:21 pm
I'm hearing that B. Johnson is now briefing against the Ukrainian government. Why am I not surprised?

Any source? I can't find anything from a brief search.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11743 on: December 15, 2022, 07:50:52 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 15, 2022, 07:41:21 pm
I'm hearing that B. Johnson is now briefing against the Ukrainian government. Why am I not surprised?
Source please. But no, I wouldn't be in the least bit surprised. He's always been a massively self-serving cockwomble.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11744 on: Yesterday at 09:46:36 pm
I was thinking about how Russia is hitting Ukraine power plants. Ukraine has stayed away from attacking Russia directly with a couple of exceptions.
I wonder what the outcome would be of Ukraine launching coordinated missile attacks on all electrical utilities within range one day.
They are probably keeping their ammunition for more military targets in Ukraine though.
I still only see this ending when Putin is no longer Russian president.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11745 on: Yesterday at 09:55:23 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:46:36 pm
I was thinking about how Russia is hitting Ukraine power plants. Ukraine has stayed away from attacking Russia directly with a couple of exceptions.
I wonder what the outcome would be of Ukraine launching coordinated missile attacks on all electrical utilities within range one day.
They are probably keeping their ammunition for more military targets in Ukraine though.
I still only see this ending when Putin is no longer Russian president.
Hasn't Putin already heavily hinted that if Ukraine should launch an attack upon Russian sovereign territory, he will retaliate with nuclear weapons? I am not suggesting that Ukraine should necessarily cower to the threat, but it is surely a consideration in their calculation.

Another problem is that a condition of use of the weaponry supplied by NATO is that it is not to be used against targets within Russia.

Of course all this is unfair and unequal, but they are the realities of the situation.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11746 on: Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm
Targets in Russia are already being hit, whether they are Ukrainian special forces going after bridges, or home built drones targeting airfields prior to launching missile attacks against Ukraine.

That's a far cry from a general offensive of Ukrainian forces deep into Russian territory, but such a move is likely a year away, even if it's possible. Ukraine will keep it's targets limited to a form of "aggressive defence"; messing with Russian logistics to screw over the frontline forces, whilst become more effective at preventing artillery and missile strikes on their own territory. The Patriots could prove to be a real game changer in that regard.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11747 on: Today at 11:00:48 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 15, 2022, 07:41:21 pm
I'm hearing that B. Johnson is now briefing against the Ukrainian government. Why am I not surprised?

Sure youre not getting mixed up with this months Johnson replacements audit of Ukraine war progress?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64006121

Pity Sunak wasnt more meticulous when dishing out Covid contracts to his Tory mates.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11748 on: Today at 03:00:55 pm
Apologies if already posted, but if genuine, this is potentially significant:

https://fb.watch/htqx-dkxoI/
