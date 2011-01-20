Genuine question, are the front lines in a genuine stalemate, or has the change in season resulted in any big advances to be put on hold until conditions improve?



Are they at loggerheads because one cannot break down the other now or are they just regrouping during winter?



From the accounts I follow (summing to about 15 minutes of daily 'expertise') they are largely in stalemate and that's irrespective of the conditions.Russia has regrouped deeper in more established defensive positions and with shorter supply lines. Apart from pockets - mostly those largely comprised of Wagner Group (e.g. Bakhmut) - Russia is no longer attacking.Ukraine forces are making small gains in parts of Ukraine but hindered by Russia's improved defences and the extent to which they boobytrap/mine areas each time they drop to a new defensive line.The caveat being that both sides have the heavy artillery to just obliterate the other side back from their positions if they can get sufficient concentration and they feel the ends justify the means. It's not stalemate as in WWI where "going over the top" was the only way to shift by a few feet.