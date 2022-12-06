« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 289 290 291 292 293 [294]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 616758 times)

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,364
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11720 on: December 6, 2022, 11:32:49 am »
Reporting from Ukraine gives its take on the Russian airfield explosions:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7hy2-2u1Ic&ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine

Seems there were a lot of planes getting ready to launch another massive missile strike against civilian/infrastructure targets in Ukraine. Maybe NATO was happy to see these airfields attacked, rather than risk seeing more ordinance land in a member state, accidental or otherwise?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,798
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11721 on: December 6, 2022, 02:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December  6, 2022, 11:32:49 am
Reporting from Ukraine gives its take on the Russian airfield explosions:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7hy2-2u1Ic&ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine

Seems there were a lot of planes getting ready to launch another massive missile strike against civilian/infrastructure targets in Ukraine. Maybe NATO was happy to see these airfields attacked, rather than risk seeing more ordinance land in a member state, accidental or otherwise?

NATO has an issue with NATO equipment being used to attack Russian soil, however the recent airfield attacks appear to have used old soviet recon drones that were armed with explosives, so NATO has no issue/input there.

Ukraine are close to having their own drone production up and running so it'll be interesting to see how quickly they can start pumping out drones, as they'll potentially be able to hit a wealth of targets. A constant supply of drones would also make it harder for Russia to keep using anti-air missiles for artillery purposes.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,745
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11722 on: December 6, 2022, 04:23:22 pm »
It is interesting to see how the Ukrainians will proceed once they have their own drones indeed. The current strikes may work against them because they lost the element of surprise. A massive attack later on would have been far more destructive to the Russian air forces. But they will certainly be looking for drones from now on.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,087
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11723 on: December 6, 2022, 04:39:12 pm »
The most interesting thing for me is that give or take a bit, the distance from Ukraine to Engles where the drone attack took place is about the same as Ukraine to Moscow.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,798
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11724 on: December 6, 2022, 04:45:21 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December  6, 2022, 04:23:22 pm
It is interesting to see how the Ukrainians will proceed once they have their own drones indeed. The current strikes may work against them because they lost the element of surprise. A massive attack later on would have been far more destructive to the Russian air forces. But they will certainly be looking for drones from now on.

Depends on the reason why their attack worked really, if they made it through because Russia have moved a lot of their anti-air to the frontlines then Russia might be stuck either way, move it back and risk drone attacks in occupied territory, or leave it where it is and risk more attacks on home soil.

I think Ukraine had to make a move regardless, Russia was gathering enough resources to launch 150-200 missiles, which probably would've caused a huge amount of damage to the Ukrainian power grid. Reports from the RfU channel that gets posted in here a lot suggested that the Ukrainian power infrastructure was close to being too broken to share and allocate power correctly, which would've been a huge problem.

Quote from: west_london_red on December  6, 2022, 04:39:12 pm
The most interesting thing for me is that give or take a bit, the distance from Ukraine to Engles where the drone attack took place is about the same as Ukraine to Moscow.

I can't imagine Ukraine attacking Moscow as it would give Putin an excuse to mobilise more, but I'm sure it'll make it harder for the bloated little gnome to sleep at night.
« Last Edit: December 6, 2022, 04:48:15 pm by Schmidt »
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,153
  • Red since '64
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11725 on: December 6, 2022, 04:52:21 pm »
Carlson, Taylor Greene, Bannon et al doing Putins dirty propaganda work for him:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/06/us-conservatives-pushing-russian-spin-ukraine-war?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,364
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11726 on: December 6, 2022, 05:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on December  6, 2022, 02:22:53 pm
NATO has an issue with NATO equipment being used to attack Russian soil, however the recent airfield attacks appear to have used old soviet recon drones that were armed with explosives, so NATO has no issue/input there.

Ukraine are close to having their own drone production up and running so it'll be interesting to see how quickly they can start pumping out drones, as they'll potentially be able to hit a wealth of targets. A constant supply of drones would also make it harder for Russia to keep using anti-air missiles for artillery purposes.

Yeah, on reflection I totally agree.  My concern was another massive attack to Ukraine's infrastructure might have forced them to negotiate, which makes me wonder if NATO supplied them intel on the airfields.

The video pretty much asked the same question I did - how these drones managed to cover so much distance without so much as being spotted, let alone dealt with. I can only assume there was some measure of complacency on Russia's part. The probably didn't think those areas were remotely vulnerable. If they have to pull back AA resources to protect them, then that's less they can use on the front lines.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,745
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11727 on: December 6, 2022, 05:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on December  6, 2022, 04:45:21 pm
Depends on the reason why their attack worked really, if they made it through because Russia have moved a lot of their anti-air to the frontlines then Russia might be stuck either way, move it back and risk drone attacks in occupied territory, or leave it where it is and risk more attacks on home soil.

I think Ukraine had to make a move regardless, Russia was gathering enough resources to launch 150-200 missiles, which probably would've caused a huge amount of damage to the Ukrainian power grid. Reports from the RfU channel that gets posted in here a lot suggested that the Ukrainian power infrastructure was close to being too broken to share and allocate power correctly, which would've been a huge problem.

I agree. We certainly know less than the intelligence services on either side. This move may prove to be most beneficial come the end of the conflict, but it's hard to know now. Like Coventry could have been saved from the Nazis' bombing, but concealing the fact that the Enigma code was cracked was more beneficial. Who knows about Ukraine...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,087
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11728 on: December 13, 2022, 11:51:20 pm »
According to the Independent the US will start to send Patriot batteries to Ukraine which could be an absolute game changer
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11729 on: Today at 11:18:07 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 13, 2022, 11:51:20 pm
According to the Independent the US will start to send Patriot batteries to Ukraine which could be an absolute game changer
Very good news.

Ukrainians will be trained on how to use the system in Germany.  That sounds like it's usually something that takes many months so not sure if this is going to have a (relatively) long lead-in time or whether expertise can be 'borrowed' in the short term.  It may also be that some of the Ukrainians are extremely fast learners and on their first day of official training happen to show a thorough and in-depth knowledge of the system  ;D

More and more stories of apparent sabotage within Russia e.g. https://metro.co.uk/2022/12/15/russia-latest-fire-at-oil-refinery-stokes-rumours-of-sabotage-by-rebels-17941140/.

With the front-line battles being largely in stalemate, Ukraine improving its defences against long range attacks and 'rebels' causing daily fires/explosions within Russia it feels like it may be getting to last roll of the dice time for Russia to swing the war significantly back in their favour.  It feels naïve to expect they don't have something up their sleeves.

Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11730 on: Today at 11:19:46 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:18:07 am
Very good news.

Ukrainians will be trained on how to use the system in Germany.  That sounds like it's usually something that takes many months so not sure if this is going to have a (relatively) long lead-in time or whether expertise can be 'borrowed' in the short term.  It may also be that some of the Ukrainians are extremely fast learners and on their first day of official training happen to show a thorough and in-depth knowledge of the system  ;D

More and more stories of apparent sabotage within Russia e.g. https://metro.co.uk/2022/12/15/russia-latest-fire-at-oil-refinery-stokes-rumours-of-sabotage-by-rebels-17941140/.

With the front-line battles being largely in stalemate, Ukraine improving its defences against long range attacks and 'rebels' causing daily fires/explosions within Russia it feels like it may be getting to last roll of the dice time for Russia to swing the war significantly back in their favour.  It feels naïve to expect they don't have something up their sleeves.

Genuine question, are the front lines in a genuine stalemate, or has the change in season resulted in any big advances to be put on hold until conditions improve?

Are they at loggerheads because one cannot break down the other now or are they just regrouping during winter?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 289 290 291 292 293 [294]   Go Up
« previous next »
 