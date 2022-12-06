NATO has an issue with NATO equipment being used to attack Russian soil, however the recent airfield attacks appear to have used old soviet recon drones that were armed with explosives, so NATO has no issue/input there.



Ukraine are close to having their own drone production up and running so it'll be interesting to see how quickly they can start pumping out drones, as they'll potentially be able to hit a wealth of targets. A constant supply of drones would also make it harder for Russia to keep using anti-air missiles for artillery purposes.



Yeah, on reflection I totally agree. My concern was another massive attack to Ukraine's infrastructure might have forced them to negotiate, which makes me wonder if NATO supplied them intel on the airfields.The video pretty much asked the same question I did - how these drones managed to cover so much distance without so much as being spotted, let alone dealt with. I can only assume there was some measure of complacency on Russia's part. The probably didn't think those areas were remotely vulnerable. If they have to pull back AA resources to protect them, then that's less they can use on the front lines.