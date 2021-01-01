« previous next »
Today at 11:32:49 am
Reporting from Ukraine gives its take on the Russian airfield explosions:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7hy2-2u1Ic&ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine

Seems there were a lot of planes getting ready to launch another massive missile strike against civilian/infrastructure targets in Ukraine. Maybe NATO was happy to see these airfields attacked, rather than risk seeing more ordinance land in a member state, accidental or otherwise?
Today at 02:22:53 pm
NATO has an issue with NATO equipment being used to attack Russian soil, however the recent airfield attacks appear to have used old soviet recon drones that were armed with explosives, so NATO has no issue/input there.

Ukraine are close to having their own drone production up and running so it'll be interesting to see how quickly they can start pumping out drones, as they'll potentially be able to hit a wealth of targets. A constant supply of drones would also make it harder for Russia to keep using anti-air missiles for artillery purposes.
