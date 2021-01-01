« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 605830 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11600 on: Today at 12:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:10:24 pm
So wait, suddenly Zelensky is a villain and a liar, just as bad as Putin, because he made an error in stating that a missile that went off in Poland is not one of the several hundred fired by Russia at them.

This mistake has made him just as bad as Putin, and he is the sole person trying to drag the world into WW3

Except nobody said that. Denying logic without evidence to the contrary is a Putin manoeuvre. Thats all. Its not a good look on Zelensky. Hes better than this but isnt showing it.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11601 on: Today at 12:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:14:23 pm
Except nobody said that. Denying logic without evidence to the contrary is a Putin manoeuvre. Thats all. Its not a good look on Zelensky. Hes better than this but isnt showing it.

You got that Easttytonered saying he is trying to drag NATO into the war, and making veiled comments around him not giving Oscar speech and the Azov Batalion, basically inferring that he has been found out for the evil guy he really is.

Which is exactly the work of Putin propoganda, that Zelensky is an evil leader (and thus he is justified in his attack)
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,600
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11602 on: Today at 12:18:41 pm »
Meanwhile...

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-63659370

Ukraine war: Gas plant hit in latest Russian strikes

More strikes have been reported across Ukraine, days after one of Russia's most intense bombardments of the war.

Officials say a gas production facility and a missile factory in Dnipro were among the latest targets and that at least four people died in one area.

In recent weeks, Russia has looked to target key Ukrainian energy infrastructure, following a series of battlefield setbacks.

Moscow has not yet commented on Thursday's alleged attacks.

Four people died as a result of an overnight strike on residential buildings in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to the president's office.

Meanwhile, missiles hit one of Ukraine's largest cities, Dnipro, said the regional head - causing a fire at an industrial facility and 14 injuries.

The prime minister added that the city's Pivdenmash factory - which produces missiles, among other products - had been bombed.

Nearby, 70 shells were said to have landed around the city of Nikopol, damaging infrastructure and leaving thousands of homes without power and water.

More infrastructure was targeted in the Odesa and Kharkiv regions, causing three injuries in each place, according to updates from officials.

The capital, Kyiv, was just one place where air raid sirens sounded. At about 08:00 local time (06:00 GMT), mobile phones started pinging with official warnings of a new nationwide missile attack.

Local air defences swung into action and military authorities reported that two cruise missiles and at least two Iranian-made drones had been shot down.

The head of the Lviv region said he did not yet have confirmation that air defences had been operating there as well.

Responding to Thursday's strikes across the country, the head of the president's office accused Russia of attempting a "strike in the back".

Andriy Yermak added that this was a "naïve tactic" that his compatriots were able to withstand... {continues}
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11603 on: Today at 12:19:09 pm »
I thought it was common knowledge to take all Media with a pinch of salt, and some more than others, and some to completely disregard before even reading.

At the end of the day, go off of physical evidence, go off of video statements from officials etc and ignore the rest.

I don't think it is wrong for anyone to 'assume' or 'suspect' a missile that hit Poland, one of Ukraine's closest friend, come from a country that is firing thousands of rockets at Ukraine. Rightly so, NATO didn't over react and waited for the facts, media are now changing their line too but as learnt from COVID era, what gets more clicks or more views is the headline that gets published
Logged

Offline EastTyroneRed

  • Got an issue? Here's a tissue. Or a sock. I use either...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11604 on: Today at 12:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:10:24 pm
So wait, suddenly Zelensky is a villain and a liar, just as bad as Putin, because he made an error in stating that a missile that went off in Poland is not one of the several hundred fired by Russia at them.

This mistake has made him just as bad as Putin, and he is the sole person trying to drag the world into WW3

How old are you?
If that's your take from it I cant be bothered anymore. Good luck.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11605 on: Today at 12:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:17:40 pm
You got that Easttytonered saying he is trying to drag NATO into the war, and making veiled comments around him not giving Oscar speech and the Azov Batalion, basically inferring that he has been found out for the evil guy he really is.

Which is exactly the work of Putin propoganda, that Zelensky is an evil leader (and thus he is justified in his attack)

If Zelensky was trying to drag NATO I dont think it makes him evil. From the start he wanted a no fly zone etc and constantly called for allies to do more, so I dont think its thinly veiled. I think its misguided but not evil.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,600
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11606 on: Today at 12:21:11 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 12:19:09 pm
I don't think it is wrong for anyone to 'assume' or 'suspect' a missile that hit Poland, one of Ukraine's closest friend, come from a country that is firing thousands of rockets at Ukraine. Rightly so, NATO didn't over react and waited for the facts, media are now changing their line too but as learnt from COVID era, what gets more clicks or more views is the headline that gets published
A good example of that from, of all sources, if I recall, the BBC (!), was a headline stating "Ukraine demands access to missile landing site...", whereas the follow up text said, "Ukraine today requested access...." <--- clickbait101.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11607 on: Today at 12:21:43 pm »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 12:19:24 pm
How old are you?
If that's your take from it I cant be bothered anymore. Good luck.

So explain to me then, when you are saying Zelensky won't be giving Oscar speeches anymore, and you are making comments about the Azov Batalion, what message are you trying to give. What is your take?
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,600
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11608 on: Today at 12:23:01 pm »
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 12:19:24 pm
I cant be bothered anymore.
See ya then...
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291]   Go Up
« previous next »
 