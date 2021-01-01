Meanwhile...More strikes have been reported across Ukraine, days after one of Russia's most intense bombardments of the war.Officials say a gas production facility and a missile factory in Dnipro were among the latest targets and that at least four people died in one area.In recent weeks, Russia has looked to target key Ukrainian energy infrastructure, following a series of battlefield setbacks.Moscow has not yet commented on Thursday's alleged attacks.Four people died as a result of an overnight strike on residential buildings in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to the president's office.Meanwhile, missiles hit one of Ukraine's largest cities, Dnipro, said the regional head - causing a fire at an industrial facility and 14 injuries.The prime minister added that the city's Pivdenmash factory - which produces missiles, among other products - had been bombed.Nearby, 70 shells were said to have landed around the city of Nikopol, damaging infrastructure and leaving thousands of homes without power and water.More infrastructure was targeted in the Odesa and Kharkiv regions, causing three injuries in each place, according to updates from officials.The capital, Kyiv, was just one place where air raid sirens sounded. At about 08:00 local time (06:00 GMT), mobile phones started pinging with official warnings of a new nationwide missile attack.Local air defences swung into action and military authorities reported that two cruise missiles and at least two Iranian-made drones had been shot down.The head of the Lviv region said he did not yet have confirmation that air defences had been operating there as well.Responding to Thursday's strikes across the country, the head of the president's office accused Russia of attempting a "strike in the back".Andriy Yermak added that this was a "naïve tactic" that his compatriots were able to withstand... {continues}