Posted at 14:09

Post update

Asked about Ukrainian claims yesterday that the missile explosion in Poland was a "Russian conspiracy theory," and how different Nato's preliminary findings are, Stoltenberg again says the investigation is not finally concluded, but based on what they know so far, it was "most likely" a Ukrainian air defence missile.



He goes to Ukraine's defence, however, stating that the incident was "not Ukraine's fault".



"Russia bears responsibility for what happened in Poland yesterday," he says, because it was a "direct result" of the ongoing war and wave of attacks on Ukraine by Russia.



Asked what his reaction to the missile explosion was, he says though he was saddened by reports that there were two casualties, Nato is constantly preparing to handle such situations in a "calm" and "resolute" manner.



Posted at 14:06

Post update

Continuing to answer reporters' questions, Jens Stoltenberg says Nato's "top priority" is to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems against Russian attacks.



He re-states that Ukraine has a right to self-defence in the wake of February's invasion by Moscow - but reiterates that Nato itself is not a "party" in the war between the neighbours.



Stoltenberg is again careful to point out that a missile which landed in Poland late on Tuesday - killing two civilians - does not appear to have been fired by Russia, according to the findings of an investigation so far.