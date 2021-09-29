« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11520 on: Today at 09:20:28 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:22 am
To be fair he had just seen 100 rockets land on him so he probably was angry.
Fired at, not land on. But yeah the point remains that he's right - if there was no continuation of warfare, the rocket that hit Poland would not even have been fired, regardless of by whom or whence.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11521 on: Today at 10:07:39 am
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 07:14:03 am
Biden has said the missile unlikely came from Russia. He wouldn't have said this unless US intell was sure on the matter.

So most likely a stray Ukranian s-300 that was fired at Russian missiles.

Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief now.

Christmas is back on.
Note that Biden said it wasn't fired 'from Russia', not that it wasn't fired 'by Russia'.  He was talking specifically about the trajectory at the time, not the source.

I do think that the US assessment is that it was a Ukrainian missile, but as Libertine says I don't think that makes a ton of difference.

It does mean at least that it likely wasn't done on purpose, which is some comfort.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11522 on: Today at 10:26:33 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:11:03 am
And even if it was from a defensive Ukrainian missile targeting the Russian ones, Putin is still entirely to blame for this.

This is a mental take mate. Its a Ukrainian missile fired from Ukrainian soil and two civilians in a NATO country are dead.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11523 on: Today at 10:35:17 am
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 10:26:33 am
This is a mental take mate. Its a Ukrainian missile fired from Ukrainian soil and two civilians in a NATO country are dead.
No it's not.

Caveat that nothing is confirmed yet about the missile, but do you really think that Ukraine would launch a missile into the sky in the vicinity of Poland if they weren't being bombarded with various weapons by Russia?

Ukraine has been independent since 1990 - can you refer me to an example where they've been responsible for a missile strike on a neighbour since then?

Feels logical to me that those responsible for the aerial bombardment of infrastructure and civilian targets are justifiably to blame, rather than those scrambling to defend against them. What exactly is your argument against their responsibility?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11524 on: Today at 11:14:41 am
It's almost certainly a glitch in the rockets themselves. When so many are being used, the chance of missiles going astray increases. It's probably a sign that the failure rate itself is rather low, given how many are being launched.

Interceptor missiles can fail too. If the missile was Ukranian, then it's probably been sold to them by either the EU or the US, so I'm not surprised if Biden is cagey on the matter.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11525 on: Today at 11:28:17 am
Nothing mental about blaming Russia for a Ukrainian defence missile hitting Polish soil when it was attempting to shoot down missiles launched at Ukrainian civilians by Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11526 on: Today at 11:39:20 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:28:17 am
Nothing mental about blaming Russia for a Ukrainian defence missile hitting Polish soil when it was attempting to shoot down missiles launched at Ukrainian civilians by Russia.

No. But saying it was done deliberately and that it absolutely couldn't be a coincidence it happened due to G20 is a bit mental.

Russia launching missiles because they've been humiliated on the ground is not new. The only surprising thing is that this didn't happen sooner.

In the immediate aftermath people were jumping to conclusions, partially driven by social media and the MSM, but also revealing the stress and inner fears most are feeling over the whole war. In such situations it is very important to wait for further evidence before drawing even preliminary conclusions. That's a lesson we need to learn going forward.

Unless there is some blatant act of aggression that can be immediately and positively linked we need to do our best not to become vehicles of spreading guesswork and panic. I don't think that's an unreasonable conclusion to draw from what we have seen, so far.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11527 on: Today at 11:44:02 am
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 10:26:33 am
This is a mental take mate. Its a Ukrainian missile fired from Ukrainian soil and two civilians in a NATO country are dead.
That's a very weird viewpoint to take, one I'm quite sure Poland and NATO won't be taking as that would lead to them declaring war on... Ukraine.

The trigger for Ukraine firing the missile (assuming they did) was to shoot down aggressor missiles.  Had the aggressor not been firing missiles into Ukraine then Ukraine wouldn't have fired the missile that ended up in Poland (again, assuming they did).

If it's some conspiracy theory that Ukraine deliberately fired a missile into Poland then I think they would have used something less identifiable as one of their own!

At least, for the time being, there doesn't appear to be an escalation.  There was a point yesterday evening where it sounded like Poland, Latvia and Estonia were gearing up for mobilisation and who knows where that escalation would have led.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11528 on: Today at 11:48:17 am
Has Zelensky made any comment about the incident yet? He's usually quick enough to criticize the Russians, and quite rightly so, when they are targeting civilian areas.

Maybe he could have said something sooner if it was a Ukrainian missile and not let the tension rise as much as it did last night.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11529 on: Today at 11:49:17 am
Stoltenberg giving a prezzer now...details to follow...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11530 on: Today at 11:55:16 am
https://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-asia-63593855

Posted at 13:51
Stoltenberg says Ukrainian air defences the 'likely' cause of blast
Stoltenberg continues by saying the incident in Poland was "likely" caused by the activity of Ukraine's air defence systems - echoing the view of the Polish president.

But the Nato chief makes it clear to all, especially the RAWK poster known as EastTyroneRed, that "Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine" and he should perhaps stick to the GoT/LoTR threads for a while before casually throwing around words like "mental".

Posted at 13:50
No indication Poland missile was deliberate - Stoltenberg
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg says there is "no indication" the missile explosion in Poland was the result of "a deliberate attack".

"There is no indication that Russia is preparing offensive military actions against Nato," he says.

He adds that the investigation is ongoing and the outcome must be awaited.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11531 on: Today at 12:00:44 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:39:20 am
No. But saying it was done deliberately and that it absolutely couldn't be a coincidence it happened due to G20 is a bit mental.

Russia launching missiles because they've been humiliated on the ground is not new. The only surprising thing is that this didn't happen sooner.

In the immediate aftermath people were jumping to conclusions, partially driven by social media and the MSM, but also revealing the stress and inner fears most are feeling over the whole war. In such situations it is very important to wait for further evidence before drawing even preliminary conclusions. That's a lesson we need to learn going forward.

Unless there is some blatant act of aggression that can be immediately and positively linked we need to do our best not to become vehicles of spreading guesswork and panic. I don't think that's an unreasonable conclusion to draw from what we have seen, so far.

I was responding to a poster who said this was a mental take:

Quote
And even if it was from a defensive Ukrainian missile targeting the Russian ones, Putin is still entirely to blame for this.

Nothing in there about conspiracy theories or coincidences, just that Russia are to blame even if it was a defensive Ukrainian missile that landed in Poland.

I probably should have quoted them to make it clearer.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11532 on: Today at 12:14:12 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:55:16 am
But the Nato chief makes it clear to all, especially the RAWK poster known as EastTyroneRed, that "Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine" and he should perhaps stick to the GoT/LoTR threads for a while before casually throwing around words like "mental".
;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11533 on: Today at 12:26:05 pm
Posted at 14:09
Post update
Asked about Ukrainian claims yesterday that the missile explosion in Poland was a "Russian conspiracy theory," and how different Nato's preliminary findings are, Stoltenberg again says the investigation is not finally concluded, but based on what they know so far, it was "most likely" a Ukrainian air defence missile.

He goes to Ukraine's defence, however, stating that the incident was "not Ukraine's fault".

"Russia bears responsibility for what happened in Poland yesterday," he says, because it was a "direct result" of the ongoing war and wave of attacks on Ukraine by Russia.

Asked what his reaction to the missile explosion was, he says though he was saddened by reports that there were two casualties, Nato is constantly preparing to handle such situations in a "calm" and "resolute" manner.

Posted at 14:06
Post update
Continuing to answer reporters' questions, Jens Stoltenberg says Nato's "top priority" is to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems against Russian attacks.

He re-states that Ukraine has a right to self-defence in the wake of February's invasion by Moscow - but reiterates that Nato itself is not a "party" in the war between the neighbours.

Stoltenberg is again careful to point out that a missile which landed in Poland late on Tuesday - killing two civilians - does not appear to have been fired by Russia, according to the findings of an investigation so far.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11534 on: Today at 12:38:15 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:55:16 am


But the Nato chief makes it clear to all, especially the RAWK poster known as EastTyroneRed, that "Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine" and he should perhaps stick to the GoT/LoTR threads for a while before casually throwing around words like "mental".



Tyrone. Not one of them any good
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11535 on: Today at 01:15:14 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:14:12 pm
;D


Good to see NATO taking a firm stance against these rogue states posters
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11536 on: Today at 01:26:59 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:44:02 am
That's a very weird viewpoint to take, one I'm quite sure Poland and NATO won't be taking as that would lead to them declaring war on... Ukraine.
Not least because it was probably a NATO country that gave them the faulty missile!
