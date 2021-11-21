This comment is by no means me defending Russia but its strange how these events are immediately pinned on them by mainstream media. MSM only now coming out to say its unlikely its from Russia.



Unfortunately, that's reality in today's world, amplified 100-fold by the easily accessible social media... A world in which influencers, people with celebrity status who otherwise would have no reasonable claim for voicing their opinion based on any fundamental knowledge or experience, are the shepherds of the modern society. I grew up under communism, and it was a shock to me to see the same type of propaganda on the other side, when I immigrated to the US. Then I kind of thought that's "normal", and accepted it for a while. But I got scared shitless when MSNBC, CNN and FOX were regurgitating the same news, read from the same script, during the 2nd Iraq war. I kid you not, this was the time when I wanted to run away from this country; imagine that - FOX and MSNBC saying the same, word for word!... There are powers at play way beyond the typical propaganda.I come from a country that has most reasons to hate the Russian politics since the 19th century, and I hope they somehow disintegrate to the original regions they took over during the time of the czars, the history of my people leads back to regions into modern day Ukraine, so I have picked my side in this war. But the one-sidedness of reporting and analysis of events is not bringing the world closer to resolving the conflict. It's just sad to see people capable of reason choosing to ignore it.