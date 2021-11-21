« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 602974 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11480 on: Yesterday at 09:44:33 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 09:37:45 pm
No fly zone?
How do you enforce that without having Nato forces attacking Russian planes? And what happens when those Russian planes fire back?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11481 on: Yesterday at 09:45:10 pm »
no to mention that Putin pretty much had their former president murdered a few years back.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11482 on: Yesterday at 09:45:28 pm »
Well we can all agree that if Russia thinks they are sending a message here, then it's the cherry on their Miscalculation Sundae. Doubling down in the hopes of getting a different response to the one they've been getting all year is going to backfire badly - IF it's intentional.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11483 on: Yesterday at 09:45:55 pm »
Think the amount of overt NATO support for Ukraine will increase dramatically assuming the strikes are confirmed as Russian.  Putin backed into a corner and a dangerous man.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11484 on: Yesterday at 09:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 09:44:33 pm
How do you enforce that without having Nato forces attacking Russian planes? And what happens when those Russian planes fire back?

Poland & NATO state that due to russias activity threatening security, any missiles will be shot down. NATO then plasters the border with air defence
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11485 on: Yesterday at 10:01:42 pm »
If we are going to speculate (and I will) then Putin may very well have lobbed a couple of rockets at Poland on the back of getting hammered at the G20 summit. Russia will probably say it was accidental through the back channels (oo-er) and it will just lead to a statement and action of further support to the Ukranians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11486 on: Yesterday at 10:04:33 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:45:10 pm
no to mention that Putin pretty much had their former president murdered a few years back.


I always believed that Kaczyński was most likely  murdered  by the Russians.  But Timothy Snyder debunks that as a Polish far right conspiracy  in " the road to unfreedom ".  A book that's been rightly touted here before. It's the only minor piece of credit that fascist shithole comes out with in the book.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11487 on: Yesterday at 10:15:46 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 09:57:05 pm
Poland & NATO state that due to russias activity threatening security, any missiles will be shot down. NATO then plasters the border with air defence
So what happens when a Russian plane flys into the no fly zone?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11488 on: Yesterday at 10:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:15:46 pm
So what happens when a Russian plane flys into the no fly zone?

What you think? How can Poland not expect it to launch a missile at them after theyve already done it?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11489 on: Yesterday at 10:24:35 pm »
Interesting that after 10 months of war and bombardment a Russian middle goes into NATO territory a few hours after the Republicans pretty much clinch control of US Congress.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11490 on: Yesterday at 10:25:15 pm »
Setting up a no fly zone in Ukraine is a right can of worms.

Best thing I can think of is setting up air defences on the Polish/Ukraine border that will target any missiles that come within X miles of the border, even if they stay on the Ukrainian side.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11491 on: Yesterday at 10:26:57 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 09:57:05 pm
Poland & NATO state that due to russias activity threatening security, any missiles will be shot down. NATO then plasters the border with air defence

A patriot system has a range of about 100 miles so even on the Polish side of the border would cover Lviv.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11492 on: Yesterday at 10:27:27 pm »
That fat fuck Lavrov getting on his plane on ITV news. Shame nobody stabbed the fucker.

Would pay a lot to watch his slow death.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11493 on: Yesterday at 10:29:21 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:04:33 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:45:10 pm
no to mention that Putin pretty much had their former president murdered a few years back.


I always believed that Kaczyński was most likely  murdered  by the Russians.  But Timothy Snyder debunks that as a Polish far right conspiracy  in " the road to unfreedom ".  A book that's been rightly touted here before. It's the only minor piece of credit that fascist shithole comes out with in the book.

well if he wasnt it was seriously suspicious.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11494 on: Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:24:35 pm
Interesting that after 10 months of war and bombardment a Russian middle goes into NATO territory a few hours after the Republicans pretty much clinch control of US Congress.
? The Democrats control the Senate with a Democrat President.
Am expecting Trump to tell his fans that this attack would never have happened if he had been President, probably add the Russians see a weak Democrat President and Senate. he needs to be back in power to save us all.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11495 on: Yesterday at 10:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:15:46 pm
So what happens when a Russian plane flys into the no fly zone?

I dont think any Russian planes have gone into Western Ukraine for quite a while the Ukrainian still have SAM cover over most of the country, hence the Russians are using cruise missiles to take out Ukrainian infrastructure rather then planes and bombs.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11496 on: Yesterday at 10:30:09 pm »
Article 4 triggered
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11497 on: Yesterday at 10:31:25 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm
? The Democrats control the Senate with a Democrat President.
Am expecting Trump to tell his fans that this attack would never have happened if he had been President, probably add the Russians see a weak Democrat President and Senate. he needs to be back in power to save us all.


The House has more influence than the Senate on military/spending issues dont they?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11498 on: Yesterday at 10:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:31:25 pm
The House has more influence than the Senate on military/spending issues dont they?
So does Parliament on our PM but they would never veto any military spending on such a serious situation.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11499 on: Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:35:53 pm
So does Parliament on our PM but they would never veto any military spending veto on such a serious situation.

The fact most of the true mentals didnt win their races makes this still true. Just.

But I think youre slightly under estimating just how compromised massive chunks of the Republican Party are
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11500 on: Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:25:15 pm
Setting up a no fly zone in Ukraine is a right can of worms.

Best thing I can think of is setting up air defences on the Polish/Ukraine border that will target any missiles that come within X miles of the border, even if they stay on the Ukrainian side.


I said the same months ago when they were bombing the arms depot that was right on the Polish border,can't believe that they've not done it to be honest.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11501 on: Yesterday at 10:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm
The fact most of the true mentals didnt win their races makes this still true. Just.

But I think youre slightly under estimating just how compromised massive chunks of the Republican Party are
I think it's probably a bit more complicated than just giving the President the money to fund US forces. this will be a NATO response. will the house stop all NATO funding to stop NATO from defending itself from a Russian attack?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11502 on: Yesterday at 10:43:50 pm »
The day Canada is throwing 500m to Ukraine and the G20 is going one, we have a missile falling on a tractor in Poland. Putin ain't stupid to throw a missile in a potato field in Poland where it is full of US bases
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11503 on: Yesterday at 10:50:54 pm »
Quote from: GBF on Yesterday at 10:43:50 pm
The day Canada is throwing 500m to Ukraine and the G20 is going one, we have a missile falling on a tractor in Poland. Putin ain't stupid to throw a missile in a potato field in Poland where it is full of US bases

So what are you saying?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11504 on: Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm »
I guess Elon is destroying Twitter because he knows he's not gonna get to Mars before the world ends.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11505 on: Yesterday at 10:57:47 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 10:50:54 pm
So what are you saying?

There can be more to the story.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11506 on: Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:30:00 pm
I dont think any Russian planes have gone into Western Ukraine for quite a while the Ukrainian still have SAM cover over most of the country, hence the Russians are using cruise missiles to take out Ukrainian infrastructure rather then planes and bombs.
I'm not being entirely serious here, just explaining why a no fly zone is not an option.

You are explaining why it is also pointless ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11507 on: Yesterday at 11:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm
I'm not being entirely serious here, just explaining why a no fly zone is not an option.

You are explaining why it is also pointless ;D

A no fly zone would include shooting down Russian cruise missiles, so certainly not pointless!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11508 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:12:19 pm
A no fly zone would include shooting down Russian cruise missiles, so certainly not pointless!
They're already shooting down the vast majority though.  And if the West have any more equipment they can roll into Ukraine, they can just send it without the escalation that NATO enforcing a no fly zone would bring.  They've already flooded Ukraine with as much air defence as they can, with more rolling in now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11509 on: Yesterday at 11:39:37 pm »
Quote from: GBF on Yesterday at 10:57:47 pm
There can be more to the story.

This. 

All pics of fragments of the missile I have seen seem to indicate its a S-300 SAM which has a range of @ 150 miles.  Now whilst Ukraine and Russia both use these it would seem to suggest that it may just be a Ukraine launched air defensive missile that has gone tits up while trying to intercept the Russia cruise missile attack and landed in Poland.

Lets wait and see what comes out in the wash as I just dont see any benefits to mad Vlad lobbing one into Poland deliberately, especially into a farm.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11510 on: Today at 01:25:52 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm
I guess Elon is destroying Twitter because he knows he's not gonna get to Mars before the world ends.

Yeah, I kind of know how he feels like. I'm in the middle of a two week vacation, so I hope if this is the end of the world, they get it sorted before I have to go back to work next week... ;)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11511 on: Today at 02:33:02 am »
This comment is by no means me defending Russia but its strange how these events are immediately pinned on them by mainstream media. MSM only now coming out to say its unlikely its from Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11512 on: Today at 04:23:30 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm
I guess Elon is destroying Twitter because he knows he's not gonna get to Mars before the world ends.
You have no clue what you're talking about! Elon is going to send the first mission to Mars in 2015.

(*looks at the calendar...)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11513 on: Today at 04:40:09 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 02:33:02 am
This comment is by no means me defending Russia but its strange how these events are immediately pinned on them by mainstream media. MSM only now coming out to say its unlikely its from Russia.
Unfortunately, that's reality in today's world, amplified 100-fold by the easily accessible social media... A world in which influencers, people with celebrity status who otherwise would have no reasonable claim for voicing their opinion based on any fundamental knowledge or experience, are the shepherds of the modern society. I grew up under communism, and it was a shock to me to see the same type of propaganda on the other side, when I immigrated to the US. Then I kind of thought that's "normal", and accepted it for a while. But I got scared shitless when MSNBC, CNN and FOX were regurgitating the same news, read from the same script, during the 2nd Iraq war. I kid you not, this was the time when I wanted to run away from this country; imagine that - FOX and MSNBC saying the same, word for word!... There are powers at play way beyond the typical propaganda.

I come from a country that has most reasons to hate the Russian politics since the 19th century, and I hope they somehow disintegrate to the original regions they took over during the time of the czars, the history of my people leads back to regions into modern day Ukraine, so I have picked my side in this war. But the one-sidedness of reporting and analysis of events is not bringing the world closer to resolving the conflict. It's just sad to see people capable of reason choosing to ignore it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11514 on: Today at 07:14:03 am »
Biden has said the missile unlikely came from Russia. He wouldn't have said this unless US intell was sure on the matter.

So most likely a stray Ukranian s-300 that was fired at Russian missiles.

Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief now.

Christmas is back on.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11515 on: Today at 07:24:19 am »
It's alarming how quickly people were prepared to jump to conclusions. This is why I was warning not to assume Putin was playing 4D chess.

Occam's Razor is in play, and the simplest answers in a situation like this are probably the most likely explanations. But human's have a tendency to overthink things.

Of course, it doesn't help that the media loves to pile on and escalate people's emotional responses. They'll be popping champagne to celebrate getting the most viewers at the end of the world, without realising maybe it wouldn't have ended if they hadn't have been so reactive to it. "Real time" news can be very dangerous sometimes. :butt.

