Jesus Christ.



Poland is a member of NATO. Article 5. An attack on a single member nation is an attack on all member nations.



I reckon there'd have to be consensus that there was clear intent. In any case, this story certainly has legs...AP apparently citing a US intelligence report as confirmation.Estonia is consulting with allies after reports several Russian rockets fired at Ukraine fell in Poland killing two people on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.Poland has not yet confirmed the news but Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an urgent meeting of the Polish national security and defense affairs committee.But the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with Poland and said the news was concerning."Latest news from Poland is most concerning. We are consulting closely with Poland and other Allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We're in full solidarity with our close ally Poland," the ministry wrote on social media.