Hungarian PM calls urgent defence meeting
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called an emergency meeting of his Defence Council, his spokesman Zoltan Kovacs tweets.
It is in connection with the reported stray Russian missile strike on a Polish village and a temporary suspension of the Russian oil supply to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline.
Russian pipeline operator Transneft, quoted by Russia's Ria news agency, says Ukrainian authorities informed it that they had temporarily suspended the oil flow due to a fall in pressure.