Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:07:23 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:11:05 pm
Might sound daft in this day and age, but maybe barrage balloons might be an idea?

I was thinking the same. ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:33:27 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:11:05 pm
Might sound daft in this day and age, but maybe barrage balloons might be an idea?

Id say just pack the infrastructure with Russian POWs (yes, its against the rules but quite frankly I think were well past that stage) but I dont think the Russians would think twice about bombing a power plant even if their POWs would get killed in the process.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:46:39 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:33:27 pm
Id say just pack the infrastructure with Russian POWs (yes, its against the rules but quite frankly I think were well past that stage) but I dont think the Russians would think twice about bombing a power plant even if their POWs would get killed in the process.
They're killing their own brethren - why would they give a shit about some POWs who are most likely already part of the alleged 300k cannon fodder scraped from the boondocks already?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:52:33 pm
Couple of stray missiles have labded on a farm in Poland.

Hopefully cool heads will prevail here but striking a NATO country is not a good move...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:59:32 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 06:52:33 pm
Couple of stray missiles have labded on a farm in Poland.

Hopefully cool heads will prevail here but striking a NATO country is not a good move...
Source?!  :o
*edit*
BBC reporting now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:01:50 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:05:27 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 06:52:33 pm
Couple of stray missiles have labded on a farm in Poland.

Hopefully cool heads will prevail here but striking a NATO country is not a good move...

Can't say I'm surprised. This always seemed likely to happen and I hope some previous consideration has been given for this possibility
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:07:51 pm
A Russian missile has landed in Poland! Channel4News.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:13:13 pm
Fucking hell.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:16:57 pm
Jesus Christ.

Poland is a member of NATO. Article 5. An attack on a single member nation is an attack on all member nations.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:18:34 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:16:57 pm
Jesus Christ.

Poland is a member of NATO. Article 5. An attack on a single member nation is an attack on all member nations.
Article 5 is not automatic, and you would hope there is some action between 'do nothing' and 'commence WW3'.  But still, fucking hell.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:19:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:16:57 pm
Jesus Christ.

Poland is a member of NATO. Article 5. An attack on a single member nation is an attack on all member nations.
I reckon there'd have to be consensus that there was clear intent. In any case, this story certainly has legs...AP apparently citing a US intelligence report as confirmation.

https://news.err.ee/1608789766/mfa-estonia-stands-in-solidarity-with-poland-allies-consulting

Estonia is consulting with allies after reports several Russian rockets fired at Ukraine fell in Poland killing two people on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Poland has not yet confirmed the news but Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an urgent meeting of the Polish national security and defense affairs committee.

But the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with Poland and said the news was concerning.

"Latest news from Poland is most concerning. We are consulting closely with Poland and other Allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We're in full solidarity with our close ally Poland," the ministry wrote on social media.

The Associated Press reported that a US intelligence official confirmed Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two people.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:19:44 pm
Surely something has went wrong with the missile or whatever? They are struggling to gain control in Ukraine never mind going at other countries too.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:21:54 pm
Fair to assume its not deliberate but at the same time would it have been unreasonable to expect Polish/NATO force to have shot the missiles down? As soon as they entered Polish airspace?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:22:17 pm
2 hopeful - very hopeful - possibilities

1. this is Putin playing chess .... ie "oh shit, no, what have we done!! we'll stop all fighting to sort this out" to give peace talks a chance to kick in and him a way to wiggle out of the whole thing?

2. rogue actors in the Russian military, doing this deliberately to provoke NATO - in order to stop the madman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:24:34 pm
Can't imagine it's a stray. Feels more like with everything that has been said at the G20 that Russia have decided to put the cat among the pigeons. Might be a test of resolve.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:27:00 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 07:24:34 pm
Can't imagine it's a stray. Feels more like with everything that has been said at the G20 that Russia have decided to put the cat among the pigeons. Might be a test of resolve.
Actually, it's very likely it's a stray - Przewodów isn't that far north of Lvív, which has been targeted already today. Could be an overshoot. Still, it's not good....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:28:03 pm
the world's conspiracy theorists will be dining on this forever.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:29:41 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 07:27:00 pm
Actually, it's very likely it's a stray - Przewodów isn't that far north of Lvív, which has been targeted already today. Could be an overshoot. Still, it's not good....

Yep. It's very likely a stray, especially given the Russian strategy of seemingly lobbing missiles all over the place without any plan other than breaking the resolve of the Ukranian population
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:32:51 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 07:27:00 pm
Actually, it's very likely it's a stray - Przewodów isn't that far north of Lvív, which has been targeted already today. Could be an overshoot. Still, it's not good....

I would hope it is a stray but think Putin is unpredictable. Starting a massive missile campaign during G20 when everyone is slagging him and Russia off. Seems like his ego was hurt and that was his response. I might be wrong but that man has a big ego to protect and all feels a bit like "i'll show you"!
I guess he has to do something as he can't back out of the war now so might bring some sort of negotiations.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:41:04 pm
What should be the response from Poland to this? Obviously not triggering art 5 but they have to react

Shoot some missiles back at Russian military targets in Ukraine and warn that any further missiles coming into Poland territory will trigger art 5, hopefully making a lot of Western Ukraine not a viable target to Russian missiles as not worth the risk
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:45:22 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:41:04 pm
What should be the response from Poland to this? Obviously not triggering art 5 but they have to react

Shoot some missiles back at Russian military targets in Ukraine and warn that any further missiles coming into Poland territory will trigger art 5, hopefully making a lot of Western Ukraine not a viable target to Russian missiles as not worth the risk


Very unlikely that happens. Thats a direct entrance into this war by NATO. Poland will have to suck it up.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:49:51 pm
Reports that the rockets that hit Poland may have been damaged rockets that were hit by Ukraine air defences.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:57:31 pm
imagine losing your life like that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:03:00 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:45:22 pm
Poland will have to suck it up.

Not a strength of the Poles in general. Lets hope sense prevails here.

RIP to the poor people who lost their lives today. In Poland and Ukraine. Fuck Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:11:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:51 pm
Reports that the rockets that hit Poland may have been damaged rockets that were hit by Ukraine air defences.
Two damaged rockets way overshot their target and land in the same area? That does not strike me as likely.

If I was to guess as to the cause (and assuming that it was an accident), it was miscalculation, and that's why two rockets ended up in the same (wrong) area. As I say, though, a complete guess. What do I know.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:13:46 pm
The longer the war goes on, the more likely something like this is going to happen. Whether it's a stray missile or not, the standard of soldiers Russia have, actively recruiting from prisons. There will be some bastards in there who want the whole world to burn. It's a worrying escalation.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:17:10 pm
Some suggestion that it might have been a Ukrainian air defence missile. Best to sit back and wait for the facts.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:20:19 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:11:25 pm
Two damaged rockets way overshot their target and land in the same area? That does not strike me as likely.

If I was to guess as to the cause (and assuming that it was an accident), it was miscalculation, and that's why two rockets ended up in the same (wrong) area. As I say, though, a complete guess. What do I know.

Read it was one? Anyway the reports were from the Polish media.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:21:58 pm
BBC reporting that the Hungarian government has called an urgent meeting, not just about the Poland thing but also about the apparent cessation of oil through the Russia-to-Hungary pipeline.

Hungarian PM calls urgent defence meeting
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called an emergency meeting of his Defence Council, his spokesman Zoltan Kovacs tweets.

It is in connection with the reported stray Russian missile strike on a Polish village and a temporary suspension of the Russian oil supply to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Russian pipeline operator Transneft, quoted by Russia's Ria news agency, says Ukrainian authorities informed it that they had temporarily suspended the oil flow due to a fall in pressure.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:25:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:20:19 pm
Read it was one? Anyway the reports were from the Polish media.
I was going from what was posted by Lusty (and others).
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 06:52:33 pm
Couple of stray missiles have labded on a farm in Poland.

Hopefully cool heads will prevail here but striking a NATO country is not a good move...
If that's inaccurate, then my assumption is faulty.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:41:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:45:22 pm


Very unlikely that happens. Thats a direct entrance into this war by NATO. Poland will have to suck it up.

We know Russia when given an inch will try and take a mile though, the recent past has shown that a response is needed.

Whether that is a direct, limited military response (it would be funny if Poland lauched a "special military operation" to rid Ukraine of Russia) or something more defensive like increased shipments of anti-missile technology into Ukraine on the basis of protecting Nato its really going to be down to Poland

And Russia will have to suck it up really as they won't want to escalate with a Nato country
