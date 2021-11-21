« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11440 on: Today at 06:07:23 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:11:05 pm
Might sound daft in this day and age, but maybe barrage balloons might be an idea?

I was thinking the same. ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11441 on: Today at 06:33:27 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:11:05 pm
Might sound daft in this day and age, but maybe barrage balloons might be an idea?

Id say just pack the infrastructure with Russian POWs (yes, its against the rules but quite frankly I think were well past that stage) but I dont think the Russians would think twice about bombing a power plant even if their POWs would get killed in the process.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11442 on: Today at 06:46:39 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:33:27 pm
Id say just pack the infrastructure with Russian POWs (yes, its against the rules but quite frankly I think were well past that stage) but I dont think the Russians would think twice about bombing a power plant even if their POWs would get killed in the process.
They're killing their own brethren - why would they give a shit about some POWs who are most likely already part of the alleged 300k cannon fodder scraped from the boondocks already?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11443 on: Today at 06:52:33 pm
Couple of stray missiles have labded on a farm in Poland.

Hopefully cool heads will prevail here but striking a NATO country is not a good move...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11444 on: Today at 06:59:32 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 06:52:33 pm
Couple of stray missiles have labded on a farm in Poland.

Hopefully cool heads will prevail here but striking a NATO country is not a good move...
Source?!  :o
BBC reporting now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11445 on: Today at 07:01:50 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11446 on: Today at 07:05:27 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 06:52:33 pm
Couple of stray missiles have labded on a farm in Poland.

Hopefully cool heads will prevail here but striking a NATO country is not a good move...

Can't say I'm surprised. This always seemed likely to happen and I hope some previous consideration has been given for this possibility
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11447 on: Today at 07:07:51 pm
A Russian missile has landed in Poland! Channel4News.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11448 on: Today at 07:13:13 pm
Fucking hell.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11449 on: Today at 07:16:57 pm
Jesus Christ.

Poland is a member of NATO. Article 5. An attack on a single member nation is an attack on all member nations.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11450 on: Today at 07:18:34 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:16:57 pm
Jesus Christ.

Poland is a member of NATO. Article 5. An attack on a single member nation is an attack on all member nations.
Article 5 is not automatic, and you would hope there is some action between 'do nothing' and 'commence WW3'.  But still, fucking hell.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11451 on: Today at 07:19:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:16:57 pm
Jesus Christ.

Poland is a member of NATO. Article 5. An attack on a single member nation is an attack on all member nations.
I reckon there'd have to be consensus that there was clear intent. In any case, this story certainly has legs...AP apparently citing a US intelligence report as confirmation.

https://news.err.ee/1608789766/mfa-estonia-stands-in-solidarity-with-poland-allies-consulting

Estonia is consulting with allies after reports several Russian rockets fired at Ukraine fell in Poland killing two people on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Poland has not yet confirmed the news but Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an urgent meeting of the Polish national security and defense affairs committee.

But the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with Poland and said the news was concerning.

"Latest news from Poland is most concerning. We are consulting closely with Poland and other Allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We're in full solidarity with our close ally Poland," the ministry wrote on social media.

The Associated Press reported that a US intelligence official confirmed Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two people.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #11452 on: Today at 07:19:44 pm
Surely something has went wrong with the missile or whatever? They are struggling to gain control in Ukraine never mind going at other countries too.
