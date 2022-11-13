If Ukraine can cut supply lines to leave Russian troops to freeze and starve during winter, they'll likely regain a fair bit of territory with few shots fired.
Fire as many shots as possible. Orcs must die.
Partly because, even as the G19 meet, Russia continues being massive c*nts. Kyív is under attack, as are other cities across Ukraine, as the cowards send in missiles everywhere.https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-63638859Russia has attacked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, damaging residential buildings close to the city centre.
In what appears to be a nationwide attack, strikes were also reported in Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia, among other places.
In Kyiv, two residential buildings in the Pechersk district were hit, according to mayor Vitali Klitschko.
World leaders are currently at a meeting of the G20 in Indonesia where they have condemned the war on Ukraine.
Several Russian missiles were successfully shot down in Kyiv and rescue teams are in place, Mr Klitschko said. An air raid alert is in place.
Vitaly Kimm, the mayor of Mykolayiv, claimed Russian missiles had been launched in three waves.
In Chernihiv, Governor Vyacheslav Chaus warned people to take shelter, saying "the missile strike is continuing".
In the past week Moscow has withdrawn its troops from the southern city of Kherson - a major setback for Russia'#s invasion.
In the past, when Russia has suffered losses on the ground it has taken to the air to fight back.
