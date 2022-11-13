« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 600488 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11400 on: November 13, 2022, 03:17:31 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 12, 2022, 10:42:34 pm
Don't think so, the bbc article says he's only posted the gymnast.

Looks very banksy to me though.


It's brilliant whoever did it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11401 on: November 13, 2022, 03:34:31 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on November 12, 2022, 11:50:05 pm
Thankfully the Ukrainian forces now have longer range guided rocket / artillery and should push the Orcs kit back out of range or face being blown to fuck. The drones are different matter.

So what happened with the bridge getting blown up yesterday? 

I heard them mention it briefly on the news last night but not really seen or heard anything since.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11402 on: November 13, 2022, 05:21:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 13, 2022, 03:34:31 pm
So what happened with the bridge getting blown up yesterday? 

I heard them mention it briefly on the news last night but not really seen or heard anything since.

The Russians mined the bridges to cover their retreat, I don't think any were attacked from range.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11403 on: November 13, 2022, 05:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 13, 2022, 05:21:22 pm
The Russians mined the bridges to cover their retreat, I don't think any were attacked from range.

Ah ok mate thanks 👍
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11404 on: Yesterday at 09:12:25 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 13, 2022, 05:21:22 pm
The Russians mined the bridges to cover their retreat, I don't think any were attacked from range.
It sounds like they've mined and sabotaged as much of the city and the surrounding area as possible.  Trashing a hospital and starting a book bonfire in a library amongst their acts of anti-Nazism  ::).  It's reminiscent of when Islamic State were forced out and they just wrecked everything they could on their way.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11405 on: Yesterday at 09:21:13 am »
Sky reporting Lavrov has been taken to hospital in Bali shortly after arriving for G20
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11406 on: Yesterday at 09:22:42 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:21:13 am
Sky reporting Lavrov has been taken to hospital in Bali shortly after arriving for G20

He better hope the windows have bars on them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11407 on: Yesterday at 09:24:07 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:21:13 am
Sky reporting Lavrov has been taken to hospital in Bali shortly after arriving for G20

It would be a shame if there was a huge traffic jam from the summit venue to the hospital..
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11408 on: Yesterday at 09:37:59 am »
Original source was AP.

ABC and Sky carried it, citing "heart problems".

Reuters just published a response from the Russians, calling it "fake news".

https://www.reuters.com/world/russian-foreign-ministry-denies-lavrov-taken-hospital-2022-11-14/

"Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Monday denied an Associated Press report that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been taken to hospital, casting the report as the "height of fakery."

Associated Press, citing Indonesian officials, said that Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali island for the G20 summit.

"This, of course, is the height of fakery," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said."
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11409 on: Yesterday at 09:39:16 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:22:42 am
He better hope the windows have bars on them.

And avoid a nice cup of tea and a digestive biscuit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11410 on: Yesterday at 09:39:41 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:21:13 am
Sky reporting Lavrov has been taken to hospital in Bali shortly after arriving for G20

Dose of Bali Belly & a tropical rash...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11411 on: Yesterday at 10:04:16 am »
Good piece on Vladimir Kara-Murza who recently became Russia's second highest-profile political prisoner:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-63597097
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11412 on: Yesterday at 10:05:36 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:21:13 am
Sky reporting Lavrov has been taken to hospital in Bali shortly after arriving for G20
Lavrov himself now denying it, stating Western bias.
https://www.reuters.com/world/russian-foreign-ministry-denies-lavrov-taken-hospital-2022-11-14/


"This is a kind of game that is not new in politics," Lavrov said with an ironic smile. "Western journalists need to be more truthful - they need to write the truth."

Lavrov said Western media routinely took a partial view of events and ignored Russia's point of view.

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster told Reuters that Lavrov had breifly visited Sanglah Hospital in Bali for a "check-up" but that the minister was in good health.

"He was in good health and after the check-up he immediately left," the governor said.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11413 on: Yesterday at 10:34:37 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 10:05:36 am
Lavrov himself now denying it, stating Western bias.
https://www.reuters.com/world/russian-foreign-ministry-denies-lavrov-taken-hospital-2022-11-14/


"This is a kind of game that is not new in politics," Lavrov said with an ironic smile. "Western journalists need to be more truthful - they need to write the truth."

Lavrov said Western media routinely took a partial view of events and ignored Russia's point of view.

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster told Reuters that Lavrov had breifly visited Sanglah Hospital in Bali for a "check-up" but that the minister was in good health.

"He was in good health and after the check-up he immediately left," the governor said.
That rings true.  One of the most powerful people in Russia decides to have a "check-up" at a hospital in Bali during G20.  I know if I was going to schedule a routine check-up I'd also look to do it at a time when I had a really high profile meeting and at a hospital and medical team that had no prior knowledge of me or access to my medical records.  Nothing to see here.

On the war itself the update I heard this morning suggested that Zaporizhzhia would likely become the new battlefield as the Dnipro river will now work against Ukraine similarly to how it worked against Russia.  Melitopol and the surrounding areas are already reported as being a hive of Ukrainian activity.  If Ukraine can retake that then it pretty much cuts off the Kherson region from Russian access.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11414 on: Yesterday at 04:30:51 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:34:37 am
That rings true.  One of the most powerful people in Russia decides to have a "check-up" at a hospital in Bali during G20.  I know if I was going to schedule a routine check-up I'd also look to do it at a time when I had a really high profile meeting and at a hospital and medical team that had no prior knowledge of me or access to my medical records.  Nothing to see here.

;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11415 on: Yesterday at 05:56:38 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:34:37 am
That rings true.  One of the most powerful people in Russia decides to have a "check-up" at a hospital in Bali during G20.  I know if I was going to schedule a routine check-up I'd also look to do it at a time when I had a really high profile meeting and at a hospital and medical team that had no prior knowledge of me or access to my medical records.  Nothing to see here.

To be fair, if I was some high-profile Russian person, I'd get ALL my health stuff sorted somewhere outside Russia... ;)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11416 on: Yesterday at 06:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:04:16 am
Good piece on Vladimir Kara-Murza who recently became Russia's second highest-profile political prisoner:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-63597097

Incredible courage - the more so when you consider the ruthlessness of his adversary, and the young family he has.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11417 on: Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 05:56:38 pm
To be fair, if I was some high-profile Russian person, I'd get ALL my health stuff sorted somewhere outside Russia... ;)

This is exactly my thoughts
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11418 on: Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 05:56:38 pm
To be fair, if I was some high-profile Russian person, I'd get ALL my health stuff sorted somewhere outside Russia... ;)
What's the point? New problems can occur unexpectedly at any time when they get back...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11419 on: Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm
What's the point? New problems can occur unexpectedly at any time when they get back...

Particularly if his plane is diverted to Belarus.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/21/belarus-sanctioned-after-diversion-of-ryanair-flight-to-arrest-journalist.html
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11420 on: Today at 02:26:49 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:34:37 am
That rings true.  One of the most powerful people in Russia decides to have a "check-up" at a hospital in Bali during G20.  I know if I was going to schedule a routine check-up I'd also look to do it at a time when I had a really high profile meeting and at a hospital and medical team that had no prior knowledge of me or access to my medical records.  Nothing to see here.

As someone who lives in Bali I can assure you, nobody goes to Sanglah for a 'check up'! In fact nobody goes there full stop unless you have to. So weird. There's several 'ok' private hospitals in Bali but seriously, if you need something doing you go to SIngapore or Bangkok.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11421 on: Today at 08:42:21 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 02:26:49 am
As someone who lives in Bali I can assure you, nobody goes to Sanglah for a 'check up'! In fact nobody goes there full stop unless you have to. So weird. There's several 'ok' private hospitals in Bali but seriously, if you need something doing you go to SIngapore or Bangkok.

Complete sidenote, but this is why I love rawk. Need some inside knowledge of hospitals in Bali? No worries, someone will know. ;D


I do wonder what happened though. Was he concerned he picked something up, an infection or got poisoned? Where the authorities concerned he'd bring something in, so it was really more an arrest? For example an x-ray scan would show quickly if he's smuggled weapons or drugs in. But then why are Russia covering it up too?

The biggest health risk for important people in Russia seem to be windows and stairs. Maybe he wanted to be sure his balance was good.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11422 on: Today at 08:48:34 am »
Maybe he was looking for a reason to blame the west.

Doctors saw through his game, gave him a whack on the head and told him to move on and get along with his business.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11423 on: Today at 08:56:54 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:42:21 am
Complete sidenote, but this is why I love rawk. Need some inside knowledge of hospitals in Bali? No worries, someone will know. ;D


I do wonder what happened though. Was he concerned he picked something up, an infection or got poisoned? Where the authorities concerned he'd bring something in, so it was really more an arrest? For example an x-ray scan would show quickly if he's smuggled weapons or drugs in. But then why are Russia covering it up too?

The biggest health risk for important people in Russia seem to be windows and stairs. Maybe he wanted to be sure his balance was good.
You are overthinking this. He will have diplomatic immunity - he will not be x-rayed to check for contraband. Besides, contraband transported by governments goes through diplomatic baggage.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11424 on: Today at 09:54:42 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:48:34 am
Maybe he was looking for a reason to blame the west.
F
Doctors saw through his game, gave him a whack on the head and told him to move on and get along with his business.

Reminds me of a mate of mine who hated his job and was looking for a sick note. Went to the GP who listens to his various vague symptoms, nodded sagely and said hed refer him to a consultant. Couple days later he picked up his letter to take to the hospital. Being a nosey twat he opened the sealed letter and saw his doctor had listed his purported symptoms but his diagnosis said Please be aware. This man is notoriously work shy. ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11425 on: Today at 10:52:26 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:54:42 am
Reminds me of a mate of mine who hated his job and was looking for a sick note. Went to the GP who listens to his various vague symptoms, nodded sagely and said hed refer him to a consultant. Couple days later he picked up his letter to take to the hospital. Being a nosey twat he opened the sealed letter and saw his doctor had listed his purported symptoms but his diagnosis said Please be aware. This man is notoriously work shy. ;D

  ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11426 on: Today at 10:59:43 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:54:42 am
Reminds me of a mate of mine who hated his job and was looking for a sick note. Went to the GP who listens to his various vague symptoms, nodded sagely and said hed refer him to a consultant. Couple days later he picked up his letter to take to the hospital. Being a nosey twat he opened the sealed letter and saw his doctor had listed his purported symptoms but his diagnosis said Please be aware. This man is notoriously work shy. ;D

LOL
"Notoriously"  ;D ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11427 on: Today at 11:27:02 am »
https://news.err.ee/1608789217/expert-russia-likely-to-try-another-offensive-as-winter-starts

The main task of Russian forces after their shameful retreat from Kherson is to maintain the front line at the Dnieper, while it is likely another offensive will be attempted elsewhere, probably in eastern Ukraine, defense expert Rainer Saks said on "Ringvaade."

After its defeat in Kherson, Russia is trying to maintain the front using the recently mobilized as that is what the military leadership has promised President Vladimir Putin, Saks suggested.

"The Russian side will likely try another offensive when winter starts to try and grab a little territory, perhaps in the Donbas, to demonstrate they can still attack," he said.

Saks suggested that it is possible the Ukrainians are also preparing new attacks, and there is no reason to believe the winter will see a complete lull in military activity.

"I believe that the Ukrainian side should try and improve their positions further. It is suggested that we'll see little military activity this winter  I wouldn't be so sure. The Ukrainians are highly motivated to continue and will not be sitting idle," he said.

Saks remarked that the range of Ukrainian artillery now stretches almost to Crimea, and that an "artillery duel" is likely to follow. There are several places Ukraine might be tempted to attack, he suggested.

"They are sure to be tempted to try and sever Russian supply lines from Crimea to the northern coast of the Sea of Azov. Ukraine could also push for Mariupol as that would cut off supply lines direct from Russia. The bridge leading to Crimea is still broken, which is why severing these supply lines could give Ukraine a major advantage for the winter and for overcoming Russian units that would have to withdraw just as they withdrew from the west bank of the Dnieper," Saks said.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11428 on: Today at 11:50:12 am »
If Ukraine can cut supply lines to leave Russian troops to freeze and starve during winter, they'll likely regain a fair bit of territory with few shots fired.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11429 on: Today at 02:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:50:12 am
If Ukraine can cut supply lines to leave Russian troops to freeze and starve during winter, they'll likely regain a fair bit of territory with few shots fired.
Fire as many shots as possible. Orcs must die.

Partly because, even as the G19 meet, Russia continues being massive c*nts. Kyív is under attack, as are other cities across Ukraine, as the cowards send in missiles everywhere.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-63638859

Russia has attacked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, damaging residential buildings close to the city centre.

In what appears to be a nationwide attack, strikes were also reported in Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia, among other places.

In Kyiv, two residential buildings in the Pechersk district were hit, according to mayor Vitali Klitschko.

World leaders are currently at a meeting of the G20 in Indonesia where they have condemned the war on Ukraine.

Several Russian missiles were successfully shot down in Kyiv and rescue teams are in place, Mr Klitschko said. An air raid alert is in place.

Vitaly Kimm, the mayor of Mykolayiv, claimed Russian missiles had been launched in three waves.

In Chernihiv, Governor Vyacheslav Chaus warned people to take shelter, saying "the missile strike is continuing".

In the past week Moscow has withdrawn its troops from the southern city of Kherson - a major setback for Russia'#s invasion.

In the past, when Russia has suffered losses on the ground it has taken to the air to fight back.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11430 on: Today at 02:34:46 pm »
Some of the videos are some times pretty scary for the detail and surreal experience of war.

@Singhpuru2022  - most have a warning about graphic content = this one is like video game  and night video together.

#Ukrainian sniper eliminates #Russian invaders one by one. This is one of the best sniper videos I have ever seen #UkraineRussiaWar

https://twitter.com/singhpuru2202/status/1592331846725275648?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11431 on: Today at 02:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:50:12 am
If Ukraine can cut supply lines to leave Russian troops to freeze and starve during winter, they'll likely regain a fair bit of territory with few shots fired.

Sounds like they've moved the bulk of their artillery in Kherson up to the river now and are doing exactly that, Russia have already had to abandon an air field and multiple ammo depots have been destroyed. Presumably by this stage of the war Ukraine has a ton of intel on Russian locations and just need to get their artillery in range to deal with it. They should also just about be able to hit some of the roads connecting Crimea to the rest of the north, which would be huge if they could disrupt supplies from there.

It looks like Ukraine have no intention of slowing down for winter, if anything they might up the pace as Russia is poorly supplied, which is a bigger problem in winter, and the longer the wait the more reinforcements Russia will get from their recent forced recruitments.

I've been wondering why Ukraine don't just put up wire fencing around their infrastructure to deny drone attacks. Drones are pretty slow and their payloads aren't that big, so anything that can entangle a drone should stop it pretty easily. Maybe there are just too many locations that can be hit for that to be effective.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11432 on: Today at 02:53:47 pm »
another negative and shocking report is that Russia is relocating thousands of Ukrainian children in Russia
from Kherson over 11,000 children that they know about.

this is also a severe war crime

Anotehr story in the Guardian of over 400 war crimes,, plus more expected after this big area liberated and that Russia had total control since late Feb.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/13/mines-looting-no-power-kherson-assesses-damage-after-russian-retreat


"Zelenskiy accuses Russia of Kherson war crimes
People take stock after Ukrainian soldiers liberate city from forces that aimed to make them suffer as much as possible

Russian forces committed more than 400 war crimes in Kherson, says Zelenskiy  video


After two nights of jubilation following the liberation of their city, the people of Kherson on Sunday began to assess the extent of the damage wreaked by eight long months of Russian occupation, with residents still without electricity and water.

On Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russian soldiers of war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson. Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found. The Russian army left behind the same savagery it did in other regions of the country it entered, he said.

He also said Russian forces had destroyed key infrastructure before retreating, while the mayor of Kherson said the humanitarian situation was severe because of a lack of medicine and bread......"
 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11433 on: Today at 02:59:15 pm »
I don't think Ukraine have any choice but to keep pressing forwards.  Russia wants a war of attrition and they will continue targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure throughout the winter.  It's not really an option for Ukraine to just hold their lines whilst their cities continue to be pummelled.  Forcing Russia out of Ukrainian territory seems the only way to stem that - at that point it would just be Russia lobbing long range weapons into a neighbouring country with no strategic goal.

I'm clearly not impartial but Russia's military come out of this looking very pathetic.  No real gains on the ground despite leaning on Chechen and private armies.  They're seemingly now dependent on spamming Iranian drones to lay a glove on Ukraine.  Were it not for Russia's arsenal of nuclear weapons I'd imagine some of the neighbouring countries would be eyeing up "annexing" parts of Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11434 on: Today at 05:04:59 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 02:22:25 pm
Fire as many shots as possible. Orcs must die.

Partly because, even as the G19 meet, Russia continues being massive c*nts. Kyív is under attack, as are other cities across Ukraine, as the cowards send in missiles everywhere.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-63638859

Russia has attacked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, damaging residential buildings close to the city centre.


Well yeah. Cnuts will be cnuts - that goes without saying.

All I meant is that after a few weeks without heat or food, plenty of Russian soldiers will just stack arms and raise hands the moment Ukrainian forces roll in. I'd prefer it if Ukrainian troops didn't just open up on troops trying to surrender but I could certainly understand why they might.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11435 on: Today at 05:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:04:59 pm
Well yeah. Cnuts will be cnuts - that goes without saying.

All I meant is that after a few weeks without heat or food, plenty of Russian soldiers will just stack arms and raise hands the moment Ukrainian forces roll in. I'd prefer it if Ukrainian troops didn't just open up on troops trying to surrender but I could certainly understand why they might.
It's okay mate, I got you - I'm just so fuckin depressed by it all. In the UA's position, not sure I'd be able to keep my finger off the trigger. Orcs and all that...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11436 on: Today at 05:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:50:36 pm

I've been wondering why Ukraine don't just put up wire fencing around their infrastructure to deny drone attacks. Drones are pretty slow and their payloads aren't that big, so anything that can entangle a drone should stop it pretty easily. Maybe there are just too many locations that can be hit for that to be effective.

Might sound daft in this day and age, but maybe barrage balloons might be an idea?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11437 on: Today at 05:13:20 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:10:04 pm
It's okay mate, I got you - I'm just so fuckin depressed by it all. In the UA's position, not sure I'd be able to keep my finger off the trigger. Orcs and all that...

Yeah mate, I get you. Historically, the Russian army are a gang of brutes, but there's no excuse for it in this war other than sour fucking grapes. Kidnapping kids is grotesque, so I hope whoever has organised it is dragged from whatever hole they end up hiding in and put in the stocks.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11438 on: Today at 05:38:56 pm »
Lavrov says peace talks could begin now if only Ukraine didnt make them conditional on such unrealistic demands. I guess he means that Russia must evacuate all Ukrainian territory before the two sides sit down and talk.

My first thought on reading that was that Lavrov was bullshitting. But of course he comes from a country which, in 1917, quite happily threw up its hands in surrender while German armies occupied huge swathes of its land. Maybe he thinks its normal.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11439 on: Today at 05:41:42 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:10:04 pm
It's okay mate, I got you - I'm just so fuckin depressed by it all. In the UA's position, not sure I'd be able to keep my finger off the trigger. Orcs and all that...

Ukraine have been using soldiers they've captured as bargaining chips to get their own people back, so that probably helps. I'd bet a lot of the Russians getting captured on the front lines are conscripts who haven't really done anything anyway.
