Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 599773 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11400 on: November 13, 2022, 03:17:31 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 12, 2022, 10:42:34 pm
Don't think so, the bbc article says he's only posted the gymnast.

Looks very banksy to me though.


It's brilliant whoever did it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11401 on: November 13, 2022, 03:34:31 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on November 12, 2022, 11:50:05 pm
Thankfully the Ukrainian forces now have longer range guided rocket / artillery and should push the Orcs kit back out of range or face being blown to fuck. The drones are different matter.

So what happened with the bridge getting blown up yesterday? 

I heard them mention it briefly on the news last night but not really seen or heard anything since.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11402 on: November 13, 2022, 05:21:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 13, 2022, 03:34:31 pm
So what happened with the bridge getting blown up yesterday? 

I heard them mention it briefly on the news last night but not really seen or heard anything since.

The Russians mined the bridges to cover their retreat, I don't think any were attacked from range.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11403 on: November 13, 2022, 05:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 13, 2022, 05:21:22 pm
The Russians mined the bridges to cover their retreat, I don't think any were attacked from range.

Ah ok mate thanks 👍
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11404 on: Yesterday at 09:12:25 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 13, 2022, 05:21:22 pm
The Russians mined the bridges to cover their retreat, I don't think any were attacked from range.
It sounds like they've mined and sabotaged as much of the city and the surrounding area as possible.  Trashing a hospital and starting a book bonfire in a library amongst their acts of anti-Nazism  ::).  It's reminiscent of when Islamic State were forced out and they just wrecked everything they could on their way.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11405 on: Yesterday at 09:21:13 am »
Sky reporting Lavrov has been taken to hospital in Bali shortly after arriving for G20
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11406 on: Yesterday at 09:22:42 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:21:13 am
Sky reporting Lavrov has been taken to hospital in Bali shortly after arriving for G20

He better hope the windows have bars on them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11407 on: Yesterday at 09:24:07 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:21:13 am
Sky reporting Lavrov has been taken to hospital in Bali shortly after arriving for G20

It would be a shame if there was a huge traffic jam from the summit venue to the hospital..
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11408 on: Yesterday at 09:37:59 am »
Original source was AP.

ABC and Sky carried it, citing "heart problems".

Reuters just published a response from the Russians, calling it "fake news".

https://www.reuters.com/world/russian-foreign-ministry-denies-lavrov-taken-hospital-2022-11-14/

"Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Monday denied an Associated Press report that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been taken to hospital, casting the report as the "height of fakery."

Associated Press, citing Indonesian officials, said that Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali island for the G20 summit.

"This, of course, is the height of fakery," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said."
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11409 on: Yesterday at 09:39:16 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:22:42 am
He better hope the windows have bars on them.

And avoid a nice cup of tea and a digestive biscuit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11410 on: Yesterday at 09:39:41 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:21:13 am
Sky reporting Lavrov has been taken to hospital in Bali shortly after arriving for G20

Dose of Bali Belly & a tropical rash...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11411 on: Yesterday at 10:04:16 am »
Good piece on Vladimir Kara-Murza who recently became Russia's second highest-profile political prisoner:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-63597097
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11412 on: Yesterday at 10:05:36 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:21:13 am
Sky reporting Lavrov has been taken to hospital in Bali shortly after arriving for G20
Lavrov himself now denying it, stating Western bias.
https://www.reuters.com/world/russian-foreign-ministry-denies-lavrov-taken-hospital-2022-11-14/


"This is a kind of game that is not new in politics," Lavrov said with an ironic smile. "Western journalists need to be more truthful - they need to write the truth."

Lavrov said Western media routinely took a partial view of events and ignored Russia's point of view.

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster told Reuters that Lavrov had breifly visited Sanglah Hospital in Bali for a "check-up" but that the minister was in good health.

"He was in good health and after the check-up he immediately left," the governor said.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11413 on: Yesterday at 10:34:37 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 10:05:36 am
Lavrov himself now denying it, stating Western bias.
https://www.reuters.com/world/russian-foreign-ministry-denies-lavrov-taken-hospital-2022-11-14/


"This is a kind of game that is not new in politics," Lavrov said with an ironic smile. "Western journalists need to be more truthful - they need to write the truth."

Lavrov said Western media routinely took a partial view of events and ignored Russia's point of view.

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster told Reuters that Lavrov had breifly visited Sanglah Hospital in Bali for a "check-up" but that the minister was in good health.

"He was in good health and after the check-up he immediately left," the governor said.
That rings true.  One of the most powerful people in Russia decides to have a "check-up" at a hospital in Bali during G20.  I know if I was going to schedule a routine check-up I'd also look to do it at a time when I had a really high profile meeting and at a hospital and medical team that had no prior knowledge of me or access to my medical records.  Nothing to see here.

On the war itself the update I heard this morning suggested that Zaporizhzhia would likely become the new battlefield as the Dnipro river will now work against Ukraine similarly to how it worked against Russia.  Melitopol and the surrounding areas are already reported as being a hive of Ukrainian activity.  If Ukraine can retake that then it pretty much cuts off the Kherson region from Russian access.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11414 on: Yesterday at 04:30:51 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:34:37 am
That rings true.  One of the most powerful people in Russia decides to have a "check-up" at a hospital in Bali during G20.  I know if I was going to schedule a routine check-up I'd also look to do it at a time when I had a really high profile meeting and at a hospital and medical team that had no prior knowledge of me or access to my medical records.  Nothing to see here.

;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11415 on: Yesterday at 05:56:38 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:34:37 am
That rings true.  One of the most powerful people in Russia decides to have a "check-up" at a hospital in Bali during G20.  I know if I was going to schedule a routine check-up I'd also look to do it at a time when I had a really high profile meeting and at a hospital and medical team that had no prior knowledge of me or access to my medical records.  Nothing to see here.

To be fair, if I was some high-profile Russian person, I'd get ALL my health stuff sorted somewhere outside Russia... ;)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11416 on: Yesterday at 06:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:04:16 am
Good piece on Vladimir Kara-Murza who recently became Russia's second highest-profile political prisoner:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-63597097

Incredible courage - the more so when you consider the ruthlessness of his adversary, and the young family he has.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11417 on: Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 05:56:38 pm
To be fair, if I was some high-profile Russian person, I'd get ALL my health stuff sorted somewhere outside Russia... ;)

This is exactly my thoughts
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11418 on: Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 05:56:38 pm
To be fair, if I was some high-profile Russian person, I'd get ALL my health stuff sorted somewhere outside Russia... ;)
What's the point? New problems can occur unexpectedly at any time when they get back...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11419 on: Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm
What's the point? New problems can occur unexpectedly at any time when they get back...

Particularly if his plane is diverted to Belarus.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/21/belarus-sanctioned-after-diversion-of-ryanair-flight-to-arrest-journalist.html
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11420 on: Today at 02:26:49 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:34:37 am
That rings true.  One of the most powerful people in Russia decides to have a "check-up" at a hospital in Bali during G20.  I know if I was going to schedule a routine check-up I'd also look to do it at a time when I had a really high profile meeting and at a hospital and medical team that had no prior knowledge of me or access to my medical records.  Nothing to see here.

As someone who lives in Bali I can assure you, nobody goes to Sanglah for a 'check up'! In fact nobody goes there full stop unless you have to. So weird. There's several 'ok' private hospitals in Bali but seriously, if you need something doing you go to SIngapore or Bangkok.
