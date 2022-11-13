Lavrov himself now denying it, stating Western bias.

https://www.reuters.com/world/russian-foreign-ministry-denies-lavrov-taken-hospital-2022-11-14/





"This is a kind of game that is not new in politics," Lavrov said with an ironic smile. "Western journalists need to be more truthful - they need to write the truth."



Lavrov said Western media routinely took a partial view of events and ignored Russia's point of view.



Bali Governor I Wayan Koster told Reuters that Lavrov had breifly visited Sanglah Hospital in Bali for a "check-up" but that the minister was in good health.



"He was in good health and after the check-up he immediately left," the governor said.



That rings true. One of the most powerful people in Russia decides to have a "check-up" at a hospital in Bali during G20. I know if I was going to schedule a routine check-up I'd also look to do it at a time when I had a really high profile meeting and at a hospital and medical team that had no prior knowledge of me or access to my medical records. Nothing to see here.On the war itself the update I heard this morning suggested that Zaporizhzhia would likely become the new battlefield as the Dnipro river will now work against Ukraine similarly to how it worked against Russia. Melitopol and the surrounding areas are already reported as being a hive of Ukrainian activity. If Ukraine can retake that then it pretty much cuts off the Kherson region from Russian access.