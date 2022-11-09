Russia seemed to give it up very easily. Were Ukraine close to taking it anyway?



When the Ukrainians inferred they were going to conduct a large scale offensive in Kherson during the summer, the Russians poured in the reinforcements from the Eastern theatre. To prove their sincerity the Ukrainians then conducted minor offensives in the area, which prompted more Russian reinforcements. Then the Ukrainians blew up the only three fixed links across the Dnipro River in Kherson with HIMARS in September, which basically trapped the Russian Army, and more importantly much of their heavy equipment, on the right bank. Without fixed rail links or even road links to resupply, the Russians slowly ran out of supplies, as the Ukrainians conducted methodical offensives to slowly push the front lines back.With winter approaching, it would have been suicidal for the Russians to remain there as it is. Much like the Kharkiv offensive, it was a brilliantly executed campaign, though truth be told even the most casual observer could have seen this one coming. The only worries now are clearing the mines left behind, and prevent the Russians from blowing the Kahovka dam.