Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
November 9, 2022, 04:18:12 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on November  9, 2022, 03:45:19 pm
I didn't watch it at the time, but maybe this has something to do with it?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1F9mYQ_fn4

A suggestion that Russian forces are just going to turn the place into one big fire zone if Ukraine tries to move in, but I don't know how feasible that is for them.

I do wonder if they have an horrendous plan. They seemed hellbent on clearing out the population in Kherson . They've been humiliated again and need a big win.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
November 9, 2022, 05:36:27 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on November  9, 2022, 04:18:12 pm
I do wonder if they have an horrendous plan. They seemed hellbent on clearing out the population in Kherson . They've been humiliated again and need a big win.
Well, all Russian plans are horrendous in some way or the other. Either incredibly ill-convinced and doomed to fail, or just focused on causing as much harm and pain on the innocent civilian population.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
November 9, 2022, 07:42:24 pm
I've seen it suggested Ukraine might get close to Kherson but not actually take it. Essentially just collapse the frontline down to the perimeter of Kherson to shorten it, so fewer troops are required to defend it, then shift focus elsewhere, rather than trying to take it and risk getting shelled. They're fighting on numerous fronts and having good success elsewhere so there are plenty of less risky targets to direct their efforts to.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
November 9, 2022, 10:42:18 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on November  9, 2022, 07:42:24 pm
I've seen it suggested Ukraine might get close to Kherson but not actually take it. Essentially just collapse the frontline down to the perimeter of Kherson to shorten it, so fewer troops are required to defend it, then shift focus elsewhere, rather than trying to take it and risk getting shelled. They're fighting on numerous fronts and having good success elsewhere so there are plenty of less risky targets to direct their efforts to.

That would be a sensible option and confound the Russians cunning plan. I think the amateur dramatics this afternoon between the Russian generals and Defence Minister was intended to cause the Ukrainians to flood into Kherson and, whilst dancing in the street to celebrate their victory, bomb and shell the city.

Keeping a mobile perimeter around the city wouldnt give the Russian artillery an easy target.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
November 9, 2022, 11:12:29 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  9, 2022, 10:42:18 pm
That would be a sensible option and confound the Russians cunning plan. I think the amateur dramatics this afternoon between the Russian generals and Defence Minister was intended to cause the Ukrainians to flood into Kherson and, whilst dancing in the street to celebrate their victory, bomb and shell the city.

Keeping a mobile perimeter around the city wouldnt give the Russian artillery an easy target.
It feels like retaking Kherson is more of a symbolic thing and Russia very publicly withdrawing already ticks that box.  Assuming the previous residents aren't exactly queuing up to return home then there's not much to be gained by Ukrainian troops entering the city but a lot to be lost.

Having seen how Russia have sacrificed countless troops in the pursuit of small towns and villages it does feel very fishy that they'd just hand back Kherson without resistance.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:47:12 am
Quote from: thaddeus on November  9, 2022, 11:12:29 pm
It feels like retaking Kherson is more of a symbolic thing and Russia very publicly withdrawing already ticks that box.  Assuming the previous residents aren't exactly queuing up to return home then there's not much to be gained by Ukrainian troops entering the city but a lot to be lost.

Having seen how Russia have sacrificed countless troops in the pursuit of small towns and villages it does feel very fishy that they'd just hand back Kherson without resistance.

chess move or just poor tactics - the jury is out at the moment
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:57:30 am
Russian Kherson governor dies in a car crash hours after the announcement that the Russians were leaving the City;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-63572668

Well someone had to carry the can. Who better than an a Ukrainian quisling?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:16:14 am
Looks like Ukraine changed their axis of attack in Kherson in response to Russian withdrawal.  The whole south eastern flank of the Russian front might collapse.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0VzQUfGCVVo
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:08:07 pm
It makes you wonder if the Red Army was actually propped up by the expertise of Ukrainian leadership. The Russians are embarrassing themselves, probably because the common soldier doesnt respect its leadership or strategic objectives.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:27:44 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 12:08:07 pm
It makes you wonder if the Red Army was actually propped up by the expertise of Ukrainian leadership. The Russians are embarrassing themselves, probably because the common soldier doesnt respect its leadership or strategic objectives.

On one of his previous videos, the chap above offered some analysis on the Russian military. It's a very ad hoc bunch that can't coordinate with other units very well, and individual commanders are acting more like warlords with private armies, jostling for political influence as much as military objectives.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:54:34 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:27:44 pm
On one of his previous videos, the chap above offered some analysis on the Russian military. It's a very ad hoc bunch that can't coordinate with other units very well, and individual commanders are acting more like warlords with private armies, jostling for political influence as much as military objectives.
I think I watched the same one.  He highlighted the three factions as the Russian army, Chechen army and Wagner Group.  It sounded like each was trying to get isolated victories to spin as big successes whilst also playing down the achievements of others.

I've heard others say Kadyrov (Chechen) and Prigozhin (Wagner) were loosely aligned as both have a shared target in the Russian commanders.  Those were suggesting that both Kadyrov and Prigozhin are expecting defeat so trying to shame the Russian commanders into an extreme act of war.

I certainly wouldn't want to be a foot solider in their power games.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:58:48 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:54:34 pm
I think I watched the same one.  He highlighted the three factions as the Russian army, Chechen army and Wagner Group.  It sounded like each was trying to get isolated victories to spin as big successes whilst also playing down the achievements of others.

I've heard others say Kadyrov (Chechen) and Prigozhin (Wagner) were loosely aligned as both have a shared target in the Russian commanders.  Those were suggesting that both Kadyrov and Prigozhin are expecting defeat so trying to shame the Russian commanders into an extreme act of war.

I certainly wouldn't want to be a foot solider in their power games.

Aye, especially as these games involve risking high value military assets, like the Russian equivalent of the marines, by treating them as expendable cannon fodder.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:34:03 pm
Kherson city


Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:43:51 pm
Oh wow! That's truly fucking amazing!!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:49:22 pm
Lovely stuff.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:52:25 pm
Russia seemed to give it up very easily. Were Ukraine close to taking it anyway?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:56:55 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:52:25 pm
Russia seemed to give it up very easily. Were Ukraine close to taking it anyway?
Their supply lines were toasted and reinforcements are not close enough to be ready, so instead they look to be building a bulwark along the left/east bank of the Dnipro. The set of bastards look like they're digging in so they can shell from afar. :wanker
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:04:11 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:52:25 pm
Russia seemed to give it up very easily. Were Ukraine close to taking it anyway?
They've been attritioned to fuck for months, even before the Kharkiv offensive. So it seems just a case of Ukrainian finally breaking them, but it wasn't easy at all.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:17:16 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 01:56:55 pm
Their supply lines were toasted and reinforcements are not close enough to be ready, so instead they look to be building a bulwark along the left/east bank of the Dnipro. The set of bastards look like they're digging in so they can shell from afar. :wanker
Anyone dug in there is going to look pretty silly when the Ukrainians take Melitopol...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:44:22 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:52:25 pm
Russia seemed to give it up very easily. Were Ukraine close to taking it anyway?

When the Ukrainians inferred they were going to conduct a large scale offensive in Kherson during the summer, the Russians poured in the reinforcements from the Eastern theatre. To prove their sincerity the Ukrainians then conducted minor offensives in the area, which prompted more Russian reinforcements. Then the Ukrainians blew up the only three fixed links across the Dnipro River in Kherson with HIMARS in September, which basically trapped the Russian Army, and more importantly much of their heavy equipment, on the right bank. Without fixed rail links or even road links to resupply, the Russians slowly ran out of supplies, as the Ukrainians conducted methodical offensives to slowly push the front lines back.

With winter approaching, it would have been suicidal for the Russians to remain there as it is. Much like the Kharkiv offensive, it was a brilliantly executed campaign, though truth be told even the most casual observer could have seen this one coming. The only worries now are clearing the mines left behind, and prevent the Russians from blowing the Kahovka dam.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:47:32 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:17:16 pm
Anyone dug in there is going to look pretty silly when the Ukrainians take Melitopol...
Wagner mercenaries will execute anyone who retreats against orders. So, yeah, rock, hard place...
