Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 593071 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11320 on: November 4, 2022, 02:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on November  4, 2022, 01:48:33 pm
Can you stop being a prick please.

Alright. Long story short.

Fuck Putin.
Fuck all his midget ass kissing fuckers that he has surrounded himself with.
Fuck all the orcs and inbreds that have illegally invaded another nation.
Fuck them all and the day they stop stealing oxygen, I will fucking have a drink and raise a toast to the hell they are in.
Every single one of them should be tried for war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes against a soverign nation.

Other than that, have a nice day and enjoy your weekend.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11321 on: November 4, 2022, 03:03:48 pm »
Reminds me of Franky Boyles piss take. insert it was the US +Nato.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtWA3jQN1Pg
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11322 on: November 4, 2022, 03:57:58 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on November  4, 2022, 03:03:48 pm
Reminds me of Franky Boyles piss take. insert it was the US +Nato.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtWA3jQN1Pg
;D
We also have Cha Cha Chaneling Tupak after Biggie tried to have him murdered... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pK0rXbwrYbU.
edit From 4.00 mins on .
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11323 on: November 4, 2022, 04:27:50 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on November  4, 2022, 03:57:58 pm
;D
We also have Cha Cha Chaneling Tupak after Biggie tried to have him murdered... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pK0rXbwrYbU.
edit From 4.00 mins on .
:) WTF was that about.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11324 on: November 4, 2022, 04:57:06 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on November  4, 2022, 04:27:50 pm
:) WTF was that about.
One rapper (East side Biggie) tried to have another rapper (west side Tupac) murdered and robbed.
He got shot five times, survived and that was his response.
When it came to working out 'who done it' it was like piecing a jigsaw together with 2+ years on the box or watching a columbo episode.
Both would end up murdered.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11325 on: November 4, 2022, 05:18:41 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on November  4, 2022, 04:57:06 pm
One rapper (East side Biggie) tried to have another rapper (west side Tupac) murdered and robbed.
He got shot five times, survived and that was his response.
When it came to working out 'who done it' it was like piecing a jigsaw together with 2+ years on the box or watching a columbo episode.
Both would end up murdered.
:)  He must have missed the scene in the Godfather when Don Corleone says Never let anybody outside the family know what you're thinking.
Soft git made a record
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11326 on: November 4, 2022, 05:58:04 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November  4, 2022, 12:24:38 pm
You're in the wrong place if you think an article by a senior fellow at a libertarian think tank (the Cato Institute) is going to win anybody over to your side of the argument.  Ted Galen Carpenter has had a negative view of NATO for decades so it was hardly a surprise when he tried to link the Russia invasion back to NATO.  He's written many articles since that try to fit the developments to his narrative, you could drive a coach and horses through all of them.

The Guardian had a number of sympathetic articles to Putin around that time, many of which were discussed on here.  The horseshoe theory in action.
And we have already been over this a few days ago after Egyptian36 posted a (promotional) link to CI's website:
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  1, 2022, 04:59:35 am
https://www.cato.org/commentary/us-nato-helped-trigger-ukraine-war-its-not-siding-putin-admit-it
There were numerous takes downs of Egyptian36 post (and the Cato Institute) at the time. Now, he posts another link to an article by a Senior Fellow of the Institute. ::)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11327 on: November 4, 2022, 06:52:17 pm »
Medvedev coming out with some absolute corkers, one round the bend country that
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11328 on: Yesterday at 07:47:03 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/05/ukraine-russian-troops-loot-kherson-as-lines-redrawn-ahead-of-final-battle-for-city

Obviously the Americans are to blame.  ::)

But, jesus, the Russians are just savages aren't they?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11329 on: Yesterday at 08:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  4, 2022, 05:58:04 pm
And we have already been over this a few days ago after Egyptian36 posted a (promotional) link to CI's website:There were numerous takes downs of Egyptian36 post (and the Cato Institute) at the time. Now, he posts another link to an article by a Senior Fellow of the Institute. ::)
I haven't followed the discussion, I admit, but it would be wrong to close our eyes to the NATO expansion and the invitation to Georgia and Ukraine to keep on the accession path. This was clearly a red line for Putin. He showed it when he entered Georgia in 2008 in August, only a few months after the NATO Communique was issued (April?).

How would Putin (or anyone else in his Cold War mentality) interpret the following:
23. NATO welcomes Ukraines and Georgias Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership in NATO.  We agreed today that these countries will become members of NATO.  Both nations have made valuable contributions to Alliance operations.  We welcome the democratic reforms in Ukraine and Georgia and look forward to free and fair parliamentary elections in Georgia in May.  MAP is the next step for Ukraine and Georgia on their direct way to membership.  Today we make clear that we support these countries applications for MAP.  Therefore we will now begin a period of intensive engagement with both at a high political level to address the questions still outstanding pertaining to their MAP applications.  We have asked Foreign Ministers to make a first assessment of progress at their December 2008 meeting.  Foreign Ministers have the authority to decide on the MAP applications of Ukraine and Georgia.
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natolive/official_texts_8443.htm

Putin is a Cold War era monster. He is not an idiot, but a calculative dictator. There is no excuse for the atrocities in Ukraine, which are done on his account. Putin is a war criminal, end of. But if we close our eyes to our own past mistakes, we are bound to repeat them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11330 on: Yesterday at 08:53:40 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:46:48 pm
I haven't followed the discussion, I admit, but it would be wrong to close our eyes to the NATO expansion and the invitation to Georgia and Ukraine to keep on the accession path. This was clearly a red line for Putin. He showed it when he entered Georgia in 2008 in August, only a few months after the NATO Communique was issued (April?).

How would Putin (or anyone else in his Cold War mentality) interpret the following:
23. NATO welcomes Ukraines and Georgias Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership in NATO.  We agreed today that these countries will become members of NATO.  Both nations have made valuable contributions to Alliance operations.  We welcome the democratic reforms in Ukraine and Georgia and look forward to free and fair parliamentary elections in Georgia in May.  MAP is the next step for Ukraine and Georgia on their direct way to membership.  Today we make clear that we support these countries applications for MAP.  Therefore we will now begin a period of intensive engagement with both at a high political level to address the questions still outstanding pertaining to their MAP applications.  We have asked Foreign Ministers to make a first assessment of progress at their December 2008 meeting.  Foreign Ministers have the authority to decide on the MAP applications of Ukraine and Georgia.
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natolive/official_texts_8443.htm

Putin is a Cold War era monster. He is not an idiot, but a calculative dictator. There is no excuse for the atrocities in Ukraine, which are done on his account. Putin is a war criminal, end of. But if we close our eyes to our own past mistakes, we are bound to repeat them.
How's his invasion of Finland coming along?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11331 on: Yesterday at 08:55:43 pm »
I guess a cold war monster who has rose tinted specs over the USSR would see Ukraine aspiring to join NATO as a personal insult and a threat to his hold on power, but I don't think that qualifies as a mistake on NATO's part.

I once thought that at some point Russia itself might join NATO and the EU and make the continent an economic powerhouse, but Putin just lacked the vision to move beyond the past.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11332 on: Yesterday at 09:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:55:43 pm
I guess a cold war monster who has rose tinted specs over the USSR would see Ukraine aspiring to join NATO as a personal insult and a threat to his hold on power, but I don't think that qualifies as a mistake on NATO's part.

I once thought that at some point Russia itself might join NATO and the EU and make the continent an economic powerhouse, but Putin just lacked the vision to move beyond the past.
The bit in bold - Putin proposed it when he was invited as a guest at a NATO summit, so you can't blame him for not wanting. He was rejected, which reasserted his conviction of Russia being irrelevant on an international scale. (Which it was; tiny economy, only military might and natural resources.) It must be said that if his proposal was accepted, however, it would have impacted heavily the democratic principles of NATO... I'm not even sure if an alliance with Russia (if not a NATO member) would have ever worked...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11333 on: Yesterday at 09:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 08:53:40 pm
How's his invasion of Finland coming along?
One is a cause, the other an effect.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11334 on: Yesterday at 09:26:22 pm »
Phyllis Bennis in todays Guardian with some very provocative takes on the Ukraine invasion:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/nov/05/ukraine-democracy-russia-zelenskiy-us-washington?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Yet another commentator arguing that NATO expansion forced Putins hand; its thoroughly depressing that such stuff is still doing the rounds.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11335 on: Yesterday at 09:27:34 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:06:06 pm
The bit in bold - Putin proposed it when he was invited as a guest at a NATO summit, so you can't blame him for not wanting. He was rejected, which reasserted his conviction of Russia being irrelevant on an international scale. (Which it was; tiny economy, only military might and natural resources.) It must be said that if his proposal was accepted, however, it would have impacted heavily the democratic principles of NATO... I'm not even sure if an alliance with Russia (if not a NATO member) would have ever worked...

Well back then I had less of an idea of what Putin was actually like. In hindsight it would never have worked. If anything, a man like Putin would have sought to destroy the organisation from within as a means to keep Eastern Europe within Russia's vaunted sphere of influence.

We've seen how Trump parroted the "US is just as bad as Russia" propaganda; it's something Putin has pushed for years to justify his actions. Within NATO it would have been worse.

With a different leader, interested in co-operation rather than leverage, things might have been different. Indeed, if we can all get through the next few years intact and Russia can purge the Putinazis from its system, it's an issue that might not be completely off the table in another 20 years. It might be what Russia needs to help it stay on the straight and narrow.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11336 on: Yesterday at 10:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:26:22 pm
Phyllis Bennis in todays Guardian with some very provocative takes on the Ukraine invasion:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/nov/05/ukraine-democracy-russia-zelenskiy-us-washington?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Yet another commentator arguing that NATO expansion forced Putins hand; its thoroughly depressing that such stuff is still doing the rounds.

Given how Bennis is understandably critical of the American invasion of Iraq its amazing how justification of Russias invasion of Ukraine is mitigated.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11337 on: Yesterday at 11:32:28 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:07:26 pm
One is a cause, the other an effect.
I get that, but the absense of a response to Finland's ascension implies it isn't really a red line. Maybe a dotted one. Or maybe it was just an opportune bit of outward-facing propoganda that never really made a great deal of sense considering the current four nato states bordering russia and that Putin only seems to invade the ones with strategic priorities with regards to resources/ports/pipelines and ones where they have a greater benign influence in their national politics
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11338 on: Today at 01:11:26 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:26:16 pm
Given how Bennis is understandably critical of the American invasion of Iraq its amazing how justification of Russias invasion of Ukraine is mitigated.

Shes got previous of course - lots of it. Its classic whataboutery; the U.S.A/CIAs shady dealings in the aftermath of WW2 - a legitimate grievance - translates into succour for the U.S.As traditional foe. We in the U.K have seen parallel thinking in not too distant times, havent we?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11339 on: Today at 01:42:35 am »
Watched and interesting panel show on some UK news programme with Deborah Haynes (probably Sky News).

One of the guests made an interesting point about the 'battle for the skies' has changed fundamentally with this war. You can spend billions on missiles and fighter planes but the air space below 5000ft is owned by cheap drones. They're cheap, operated remotely, carry weapons and can be used for reconnaissance to spot enemy locations and be used to bring in targeted long range weapons. You no longer need spotters on the ground.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11340 on: Today at 02:23:08 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:46:48 pm
I haven't followed the discussion, I admit, but it would be wrong to close our eyes to the NATO expansion and the invitation to Georgia and Ukraine to keep on the accession path. This was clearly a red line for Putin. He showed it when he entered Georgia in 2008 in August, only a few months after the NATO Communique was issued (April?).

How would Putin (or anyone else in his Cold War mentality) interpret the following:
23. NATO welcomes Ukraines and Georgias Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership in NATO.  We agreed today that these countries will become members of NATO.  Both nations have made valuable contributions to Alliance operations.  We welcome the democratic reforms in Ukraine and Georgia and look forward to free and fair parliamentary elections in Georgia in May.  MAP is the next step for Ukraine and Georgia on their direct way to membership.  Today we make clear that we support these countries applications for MAP.  Therefore we will now begin a period of intensive engagement with both at a high political level to address the questions still outstanding pertaining to their MAP applications.  We have asked Foreign Ministers to make a first assessment of progress at their December 2008 meeting.  Foreign Ministers have the authority to decide on the MAP applications of Ukraine and Georgia.
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natolive/official_texts_8443.htm

Putin is a Cold War era monster. He is not an idiot, but a calculative dictator. There is no excuse for the atrocities in Ukraine, which are done on his account. Putin is a war criminal, end of. But if we close our eyes to our own past mistakes, we are bound to repeat them.

The thing is though both Ukraine and Georgia (and many others in the region) are independent countries and have been for more than 30 years now. They should be able to make their own decisions and if that means joining NATO and/or the EU then so be it. What would be an appropriate amount of time until they are allowed to join alliances and communities without having to ask some old c*nt in the Kremlin for permission?

The most infuriating thing to me is that it would be so much easier, if we all just got along. By having a good relationship between "the West" and Russia both sides could have profited. The problem is that Putin and his cronies don't give a fuck about that and only seem to care about filling their own pockets and fulfill their fantasy of re-creating the Soviet Union, when they could have tried to make the Russia they have a better place to live for everyone and not just all the c*nts who use the state and the state's assets for their own benefit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11341 on: Today at 04:00:19 am »
Here's a novel idea. If you don't want the countries around you to aspire to join nato, then stop being a murdering treacherous bullying thundercunt.

Of course Nato is a red herring and the faux fear of Nato an absolute fallacy.  Russia is under no fear of attack and never has been. It's a lie fed to their people and western sycophants. The country with the world's largest nuclear arsenal is beyond anyone's capabilities to attack and that's why they're confident enough to invade their neighbours.
It's all about their imperialist ambitions which stretch much farther than Ukraine. Hiding their aggressive expansionist agenda with lies and blaming it on Nato expansionist aggression is nonsense on a Trumpian level.

They could easily have brokered a deal where Ukraine agreed not to join Nato to prevent the war. But of course according to them they were never going to invade and their is no war, which made negotiations impossible.  Truth is they never wanted any.
