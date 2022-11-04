And we have already been over this a few days ago after Egyptian36 posted a (promotional) link to CI's website:There were numerous takes downs of Egyptian36 post (and the Cato Institute) at the time. Now, he posts another link to an article by a Senior Fellow of the Institute.



I haven't followed the discussion, I admit, but it would be wrong to close our eyes to the NATO expansion and the invitation to Georgia and Ukraine to keep on the accession path. This was clearly a red line for Putin. He showed it when he entered Georgia in 2008 in August, only a few months after the NATO Communique was issued (April?).How would Putin (or anyone else in his Cold War mentality) interpret the following:23. NATO welcomes Ukraines and Georgias Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership in NATO. We agreed today that these countries will become members of NATO. Both nations have made valuable contributions to Alliance operations. We welcome the democratic reforms in Ukraine and Georgia and look forward to free and fair parliamentary elections in Georgia in May. MAP is the next step for Ukraine and Georgia on their direct way to membership. Today we make clear that we support these countries applications for MAP. Therefore we will now begin a period of intensive engagement with both at a high political level to address the questions still outstanding pertaining to their MAP applications. We have asked Foreign Ministers to make a first assessment of progress at their December 2008 meeting. Foreign Ministers have the authority to decide on the MAP applications of Ukraine and Georgia.Putin is a Cold War era monster. He is not an idiot, but a calculative dictator. There is no excuse for the atrocities in Ukraine, which are done on his account. Putin is a war criminal, end of. But if we close our eyes to our own past mistakes, we are bound to repeat them.