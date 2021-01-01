« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 592003 times)

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,641
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11320 on: Today at 02:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 01:48:33 pm
Can you stop being a prick please.

Alright. Long story short.

Fuck Putin.
Fuck all his midget ass kissing fuckers that he has surrounded himself with.
Fuck all the orcs and inbreds that have illegally invaded another nation.
Fuck them all and the day they stop stealing oxygen, I will fucking have a drink and raise a toast to the hell they are in.
Every single one of them should be tried for war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes against a soverign nation.

Other than that, have a nice day and enjoy your weekend.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11321 on: Today at 03:03:48 pm »
Reminds me of Franky Boyles piss take. insert it was the US +Nato.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtWA3jQN1Pg
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11322 on: Today at 03:57:58 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:03:48 pm
Reminds me of Franky Boyles piss take. insert it was the US +Nato.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtWA3jQN1Pg
;D
We also have Cha Cha Chaneling Tupak after Biggie tried to have him murdered... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pK0rXbwrYbU.
edit From 4.00 mins on .
« Last Edit: Today at 04:04:32 pm by bigbonedrawky »
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11323 on: Today at 04:27:50 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 03:57:58 pm
;D
We also have Cha Cha Chaneling Tupak after Biggie tried to have him murdered... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pK0rXbwrYbU.
edit From 4.00 mins on .
:) WTF was that about.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #11324 on: Today at 04:57:06 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:27:50 pm
:) WTF was that about.
One rapper (East side Biggie) tried to have another rapper (west side Tupac) murdered and robbed.
He got shot five times, survived and that was his response.
When it came to working out 'who done it' it was like piecing a jigsaw together with 2+ years on the box or watching a columbo episode.
Both would end up murdered.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284]   Go Up
« previous next »
 